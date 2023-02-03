Read full article on original website
Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was "Nearly In Pieces"
(Altoona, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn't sure why the trailer was so damaged.
Iowa Lottery Ticket Worth Over $440,000 Sold on Des Moines' South Side
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Lottery says a ticket worth more than $440,000 was purchased on Des Moines' south side. The ticket, worth $443,507 was bought at the Quik Trip on 849 Army Post Road on Sunday as part of the Iowa Lottery's Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay game. The winning ticket breaks the previous record for an InstaPlay prize, set by a Maquoketa man who won $303, 674 in January of last year.
Florida’s Voter Registration by Party – February 2023
DEM: -152,529 (-41,209 last month) GOP: +201,790 (-13,467 last month) NPA/Other: +213,306 (-5,379 last month) The current breakout of registered voters looks like this... The Republican advantage relative to Democrats now stands at a record 383,954 voters. That’s a net gain for Republicans of 57,387 voters alone since Election Day last November. Additionally, at current pacing, it’s possible that by that by the 2024 election cycle NPA registrations could be threatening to overtake Democrats in the state. Notably, while Republicans won all but five counties last November, there remain thirteen of Florida’s 67 counties in which Democrats retain a registration advantage, including South Florida’s TriCounty.
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Georgia
What is your favorite place to grab a quick bite to eat? The fast food options available to us greatly depend on what is most popular where we live. For example, In-N-Out is prominently available throughout the American West, but is less commonly seen along the East Coast. Bojangles might be more popular throughout the South than it is in the Northeast, simply because of what locals consider to be the best.
This Is Arizona's Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food
There is nothing quite like a heaping helping of comfort food. And what better place to get it than the state's best "mom and pop" eatery?. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food. The website states, "Dreaming of a down-home meal just like Mama used to make? Sometimes good old-fashioned comfort food is the only thing that will do and, fortunately, there are plenty of places across the States that dish up exactly that."
The Effect the Massive Earthquakes Could Have in San Diego
At the risk of stating the obvious, what has happened on the other side of the world should get the attention of all of us here in California. The headlines after the massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria are filled with words that include like destruction, deaths and devastation. With upwards of more than 10,000 people dying, this will be one of the worst earthquake tragedies in modern times, if not ever.
Newly Released Picture Shows Gabby Petito with Blood on Her Face
The parents of Gabby Petito are now suing the Utah State Police for $50 million, claiming the department failed to recognize that she was in danger. A newly released photo, taken by Gabby shortly before she and Brian Laundrie were pulled over by Utah police, shows red marks and blood on her face.
Missing Children From Missouri Found A Year Later At Florida Grocery Store
Two missing children from Missouri were located safe nearly a year later at a grocery store in Florida. Adrian Gilley, 12, and his 11-year-old sister Brooke were reported missing on March 15, 2022, by their family. The High Springs Police Department said that an officer ran a routine license plate...
Sandwiches, Snacks Sold In Pennsylvania Recalled Over Concerns of Listeria
>Sandwiches, Snacks Sold In Pennsylvania Recalled Over Concerns of Listeria. (Baltimore, MD) -- A company who produced sandwiches, snacks and other food items sold in Pennsylvania and other states has issued a recall over concerns those products could be contaminated by Listeria. The products, distributed under the name Fresh Creative Cuisine, were sold from January 24th through the 30th. No illnesses have been reported. Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation Food Group issued the recall after it found the products tested positive for Listeria. Anyone who bought the products is asked to contact Fresh Ideation Food Group to return the food.
Iowa Construction Company Accused Of Paying Workers As Contractors
(Undated) -- An Iowa construction company is accused of paying workers as contractors instead of full-time employees. Woods Construction of Riverdale is charged with violating federal labor laws. The Department of Labor wants the company to pay back wages and damages for workers. Woods does work in the Des Moines...
'Stars Are Aligning' For North Carolina Man Who Scored Big Lottery Jackpot
The stars aligning for one lucky man in North Carolina who used the money he had left over from buying one lottery ticket to score an even bigger jackpot. Gary Shelton II, of Mount Airy, recently stopped by the Mayberry Mart on East Pine Street to pick up a Powerball ticket, but while he was there he decided to also buy a Cash 5 ticket with extra dollar he had left over, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.
Franchise Tax Board Tells Californians To Wait On Submitting 2022 Return
Recipients of the Middle Class Tax Refund of 600 dollars or more should wait to file their 2022 tax returns as the IRS is working on guidance for tax prepares on how to enter the state inflation benefit. The Orange County Register says tax filers in California who got a...
