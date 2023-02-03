ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Comments / 0

Related
crossroadstoday.com

Fate of Hotel Luther lies in hearing Feb. 16

PALACIOS, Texas - Palacios Preservation Association has worked hard to get the Luther Hotel one more week without uncertainty. The historic landmark risks demolition from the Ed Rachal Foundation, after the estate of deceased owner Jack Findley attempted to sell the property. The Luther's 120-year history depends on the court's...
PALACIOS, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Eddy Foods of Yoakum to lay off 140 workers Feb. 15

YOAKUM, Texas - The Texas Workforce Commission reports Eddy Foods plans to lay off 140 employees Feb. 15. The company's website shows the business at 404 Airport Rd. in Yoakum, DeWitt County. Eddy Foods was established in 1953 as a meat-packing business.
YOAKUM, TX
KIXS FM 108

The First H-E-B at the Corner of Rio Grande and Laurent

As I was scrolling through Facebook this picture popped into my feed and it brought back so many memories. The social media post was to gather employees for an upcoming store reunion. This was the grocery store of my childhood, well alongside, Dicks Food Store on Moody Street and Neuman's. That location was eventually flattened and the HEB that currently stands on Laurent was built.Oh yeah, it used to face Rio Grande and not Laurent.
VICTORIA, TX
crossroadstoday.com

58-year-old, Bloomington resident Gilbert Jose Munoz arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping

VICTORIA, Texas - The suspect's mugshot in an attempted kidnapping has been released. On Sunday, February 5, 2023, at approximately 12:55 p.m., Victoria Police Department officers and detectives, with the assistance from the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office arrested 58-year-old, Bloomington resident Gilbert Jose Munoz for the charge of Attempted Kidnapping.
BLOOMINGTON, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Arrest made in attempted kidnapping

VICTORIA, Texas - An arrest has been made in an attempted kidnapping. The vehicle has been located and identified. This was possible through a crime stoppers tip that was received on the evening of Feb. 4th, shortly after VPD asked the community for assistance. Officers and detectives, with assistance from the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, have since made an arrest in connection to this attempted kidnapping.
VICTORIA, TX
crossroadstoday.com

16-year-old girl says man tried to lure her into his SUV

VICTORIA, Texas - On Friday, February 3, Victoria Police were in the 3400 block of East Rio Grande investigating reports by a 16-year-old girl who said a man tried to lure her into his SUV. Police said the teen was walking in the 3400 block of Rio Grande when an unknown man driving a Blue Ford Explorer attempted to lure her into his vehicle.
VICTORIA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy