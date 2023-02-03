Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Avoid These Roads at All Costs: San Antonio's Most Jam-Packed Streets Debated OnlineAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Explore the Beauty of San Antonio: The Top Three Must-See Destinations for Your Next Road TripBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Second Helping: Popular Dessert-Only Store to Open Another Location in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Related
Southtown San Antonio venue The Good Kind to hold inaugural Gumbo Cook-Off this month
The Fat Tuesday cooking competition will feature 18 San Antonio chefs.
Second Helping: Popular Dessert-Only Store to Open Another Location in San Antonio
Great news this week for people in San Antonio with a sweet tooth. Popular dessert restaurant Andy's Frozen Custard is set to open a second location in San Antonio this spring. Andy's Frozen Custard opened in 1986 and has grown to the world's largest dessert-only franchise. There are over 100 locations across 14 states in the United States.
KSAT 12
Check out Rosario’s new Southtown location to open on Friday
SAN ANTONIO – The wait is almost over. Rosario’s — the popular Southtown restaurant will open its doors at its new location on Friday. Restaurant owner, Lisa Wong, closed the South Alamo location in November after 23 years in the space in anticipation of the move. The...
KSAT 12
3 San Antonio restaurants make Yelp list of ‘Most Romantic Places to Eat in Texas’
SAN ANTONIO – Love is in the air, especially at three San Antonio restaurants that made Yelp’s list of “Most Romantic Places to Eat in Texas.”. Yelp released the list of 20 restaurants on Tuesday, just in time for Valentine’s Day — though good luck finding a reservation, as these eateries are highly rated.
San Antonio Pizzeria Serves Up Revenge On Your Ex!
Ah Valentine's Day, a special day to spend time with the one you love, but what if the one you love broke up with you right before the big day? Or, he or she decided to run off with someone else? What do you do?!. Well, one option, if you...
Highly-anticipated San Antonio cebichería Leche de Tigre to open its doors Feb. 24
The new cebichería will also house a bar dedicated to Peru's national spirit, Pisco.
San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B offering coupons for condoms ahead of Valentine's Day
Texas' favorite grocer is doing its part for family planning — and saving customers money at the same time.
This Is The Best Frozen Yogurt In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the best frozen yogurt places in the city.
Hill Country town puts a Texas twist on Carnival season for 18th annual Cowboy Mardi Gras
New Orleans may be top of mind for Mardi Gras, but Texas has its fair share of Fat Tuesday festivities. While Galveston's may be the state's oldest celebration and San Antonio wins points for actual floats (thank you, River Walk), one little Hill Country town has put its own spin on the annual event for almost twenty years.Known as the "Cowboy Capital of the World," Bandera hosts a three-day Cowboy Mardi Gras that attracts over 15 thousand people from all over the world to the town of 839 residents. Featuring traditional cajun bands, country music, a Cowboy Mardi Gras parade,...
KSAT 12
Canyon Lake baseball team collects over $400 in needed items at its food drive
Last weekend the Canyon Lake baseball team hosted its sixth annual community food drive. At this year’s drive, the players collected more than $400 and two pallets of non-perishable staples for the CRRC Food Pantry. As the economy has shifted in recent years, many households are unable to acquire...
YouTuber ranks San Antonio's Last Place Burgers as best burger in the world
The vlogger says Last Place Burgers is 'phenomenal.'
KSAT 12
Deals at the 2022 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo include free H-E-B gift cards and Whataburger
SAN ANTONIO – Yeehaw, it’s time to rodeo San Antonio. If you’re chompin’ at the bit to see some rodeo action but want to save a few bucks doing so, then the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo has a few deals to check out. They...
YouTuber Mike Majlak heaps praise on San Antonio food truck Last Place Burgers
While in town for the WWE Royal Rumble, Mike Majlak and George Janko tried a San Antonio staple.
Eater
Finally, the First Austin Restaurant and Bar From Acclaimed San Antonio Chef Steve McHugh Are Here
Acclaimed San Antonio chef Steve McHugh opened his first Austin restaurant this week. New Texan restaurant Luminaire, along with new bar Las Bis, both opened in downtown Austin in the Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin hotel at 721 Congress Avenue on February 1. McHugh’s general cooking ethos is using and...
San Antonio's Worthington Laundry and Cleaners is the target of new bar concept
Austin bar owners Nathan Hill and Jeremy Murry plan to transform the mid-century modern building into a bar called Jackie's Desert Rose.
KSAT 12
Shoppers dig for deals at San Antonio liquidation bin stores
SAN ANTONIO – Shop early. Shop often. That’s the mantra of bargain hunters who are literally digging for deals at liquidation outlets. Shopping in this booming market is part treasure hunt, part sport. At Bargains Depot, located at 6707 NW Loop 410, Gilbert Cortez, who’d just gathered up...
KSAT 12
Can you escape? San Antonio’s newest escape room opens at The Rim
SAN ANTONIO – If you are looking for a challenge, then head to the Escape Game at The Rim! The newest location features five different themed escape rooms. Made for families or friends, groups can choose between the following rooms: The Depths, Prison Break, Gold Rush, Playground, and Special Ops: Mysterious Market.
KSAT 12
Check out impressive ‘Encanto’-themed birthday party for San Antonio 6-year-old
SAN ANTONIO – Move aside princess parties. A San Antonio mom pulled off a very impressive “Encanto”-themed party for her 6-year-old daughter. The party took place over the summer but the girl’s mother recently posted pictures to a mom’s group on Facebook as a shout-out to the party planners.
The Remains of Splashtown San Antonio One Year After Closing
In January of last year, we learned that Splashtown was closing down to make way for a new car dealership. Really? We were just there last summer and it was alive and well. Splashtown in San Antonio will forever be my favorite in SA. By far it was the most economical and the crowds were never overwhelming. Fast Foward one year, and it's incredible how quickly nature has started to take over the park. Take a look at some photos of the abandoned Splashtown in San Antonio. They are kind of eerie. Thanks to the Youtube Channel of Unknown Ventures and more recently, Project Rare, we look at the park's current status. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW.
Grammy-winning band Asleep at the Wheel headlines free San Antonio festival
Don't forget, it's free.
Comments / 2