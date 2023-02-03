ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Check out Rosario’s new Southtown location to open on Friday

SAN ANTONIO – The wait is almost over. Rosario’s — the popular Southtown restaurant will open its doors at its new location on Friday. Restaurant owner, Lisa Wong, closed the South Alamo location in November after 23 years in the space in anticipation of the move. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

Hill Country town puts a Texas twist on Carnival season for 18th annual Cowboy Mardi Gras

New Orleans may be top of mind for Mardi Gras, but Texas has its fair share of Fat Tuesday festivities. While Galveston's may be the state's oldest celebration and San Antonio wins points for actual floats (thank you, River Walk), one little Hill Country town has put its own spin on the annual event for almost twenty years.Known as the "Cowboy Capital of the World," Bandera hosts a three-day Cowboy Mardi Gras that attracts over 15 thousand people from all over the world to the town of 839 residents. Featuring traditional cajun bands, country music, a Cowboy Mardi Gras parade,...
BANDERA, TX
KSAT 12

Shoppers dig for deals at San Antonio liquidation bin stores

SAN ANTONIO – Shop early. Shop often. That’s the mantra of bargain hunters who are literally digging for deals at liquidation outlets. Shopping in this booming market is part treasure hunt, part sport. At Bargains Depot, located at 6707 NW Loop 410, Gilbert Cortez, who’d just gathered up...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Can you escape? San Antonio’s newest escape room opens at The Rim

SAN ANTONIO – If you are looking for a challenge, then head to the Escape Game at The Rim! The newest location features five different themed escape rooms. Made for families or friends, groups can choose between the following rooms: The Depths, Prison Break, Gold Rush, Playground, and Special Ops: Mysterious Market.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIXS FM 108

The Remains of Splashtown San Antonio One Year After Closing

In January of last year, we learned that Splashtown was closing down to make way for a new car dealership. Really? We were just there last summer and it was alive and well. Splashtown in San Antonio will forever be my favorite in SA. By far it was the most economical and the crowds were never overwhelming. Fast Foward one year, and it's incredible how quickly nature has started to take over the park. Take a look at some photos of the abandoned Splashtown in San Antonio. They are kind of eerie. Thanks to the Youtube Channel of Unknown Ventures and more recently, Project Rare, we look at the park's current status. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy