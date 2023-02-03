Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
A month after fire, East Avenue restaurant not sure when they will reopen
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The future of Veneto Wood Fire Pizza and Pasta is still up in the air, one month after a major fire destroyed the popular East Avenue Italian Restaurant. News10NBC talked to the Don Swartz, the restaurant’s General Manager to get an update on the rebuilding of the restaurant.
WHEC TV-10
Crews battle fire at vacant home on North Clinton Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A large, vacant home on North Clinton Avenue caught fire around 3:30 a.m. on Monday. The Rochester Fire Department says it took an hour and a half to get under control with flames coming from all three floors of the home. Crews were able to fight...
WHEC TV-10
House fire on Galusha Street displaces four people
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department said they received a call this morning for a fire on Galusha Street. Everyone who lived in the home was able to escape on their own, and fire crews were able to get the fire under control. One firefighter was hurt, but...
Man killed after getting struck by car on Lake Avenue
The area of Lake Avenue has since re-opened after the investigation.
RPD: Man injured in hit-and-run on Jefferson Avenue
The man was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Monroe County deputies say front door of Panorama Plaza business was smashed
PENFIELD, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in at Quicklee’s Convenience Store in Penfield on Wednesday. Deputies responded around midnight and found the front door smashed at the business in Panorama Plaza. Deputies then began searching the building for suspects, set up a perimeter, and conducted a K9 search.
WHEC TV-10
RPD investigates hit-and-run on Jefferson Ave that left a man hospitalized
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a hit and run on Jefferson Avenue. Officers say a man was hit by a car while walking down the street late Sunday night. That car then left the scene, according to police. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital. He is...
RPD: Male struck with firearm while getting robbed on Orange St.
The firearm was discharged, but the victim was not hit by a bullet.
WHEC TV-10
Man stabbed on Adams Street drives himself to hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday night Rochester Police Officers responded to Highland Hospital for the report of a walk-in stabbing victim. When they arrived, they found the victim, a man in his 50’s, who was stabbed in the upper body. The preliminary investigation suggests the incident happened in...
nyspnews.com
Intoxicated driver arrested in Niagara Falls
On February 4, 2023 at 10:15PM, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested David D. Jones, 44 of Lockport, NY for Driving While Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On February 4, 2023 Troopers stopped Jones on South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport for traffic infractions. While interviewing...
MCSO: Dave & Buster’s employee attacked, injured, by group of minors
MCSO said the employee was injured in the attack and was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Large truck rolls over on Veterans Memorial Bridge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A rollover accident involving a large truck occurred on the Veterans Memorial Bridge Friday morning. A News 8 crew says that the vehicle involved in the accident appeared to be some type of dump truck. According to authorities, on the westbound side, the right lane was blocked from traffic due to […]
WHEC TV-10
RPD looks for suspect after man struck in head with gun and robbed
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they’re looking for a suspect after a man was struck in the head with a gun during a robbery on Monday night. Police say the robbery happened at Orange Street off Orchard Street around 11 p.m. When the victim in his 40s was hit in the head, the gun discharged but no one was shot.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Fast-moving weather systems will bring a variety of weather
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Round number one for rain showers is now moving through Western New York. Then round number two for rain will likely arrive on Thursday. This second episode of wet weather will be more significant with steady rainfall. At this time, there is no significant winter weather over the next ten days.
WHEC TV-10
Geneseo man arrested for neighborhood vandalism
GENESEO, N.Y. – On January 29, Livingston County Deputies responded to a home on West Lake Road in the Town of Geneseo for the report of a vehicle window smashed out, a garage door window smashed out, and damage to a shed. While investigating that incident, deputies found two other homes in the immediate area that had garage windows and residential windows broken.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Tracking rain systems this week with snow possible on Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mild weather is ahead this week and next week with a brief shot at winter over the weekend. After lots of clouds and temperatures in the 30s on Monday, we are looking at some rain showers and 40s on Tuesday. Rain is likely on Thursday with temperatures well above normal in the 40s to near 50 degrees.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Tracking rain and strong wind gusts on Thursday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After some decent weather on Wednesday with clouds clearing for a little sunshine in the afternoon, a storm will approach on Thursday morning. Soaking rain is on the way for Thursday with wet weather expected between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. with around half an inch of rain falling.
WHEC TV-10
Videos show thieves using stolen vehicles to smash into businesses and grab what they can
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday, we received an upsetting video from one of those smash and grabs with stolen SUVs last week. This video shows how thieves busted into Record Archive on East Avenue. The owner shared the video with me. After sneaking up the sidewalk to Record Archive, the driver of the stolen SUV used it like a battering ram to bust through the front door. Two people ran inside and went straight for the cash register. They were in and out in 30 seconds.
Monroe County sends Code Blue alert as temperatures dip
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County sent out a Code Blue reminder Thursday, with temperatures set to plummet overnight Friday into Saturday morning. When a Code Blue goes into effect, the county deploys outreach teams to help those who are homeless find shelter and food as needed. A 24-hour warming shelter will be available at […]
WHEC TV-10
Greece Police are giving out steering wheel locks for Hyundai cars
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Greece Police are giving out free steering wheel locks for Hyundai cars to prevent theft starting on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The wheel locks are for Greece residents who own a 2010 to 2020 model Hyundai. You can stop at Greece Police headquarters at the town hall campus from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while supplies last.
