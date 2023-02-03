ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday, we received an upsetting video from one of those smash and grabs with stolen SUVs last week. This video shows how thieves busted into Record Archive on East Avenue. The owner shared the video with me. After sneaking up the sidewalk to Record Archive, the driver of the stolen SUV used it like a battering ram to bust through the front door. Two people ran inside and went straight for the cash register. They were in and out in 30 seconds.

