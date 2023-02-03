ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Crews battle fire at vacant home on North Clinton Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A large, vacant home on North Clinton Avenue caught fire around 3:30 a.m. on Monday. The Rochester Fire Department says it took an hour and a half to get under control with flames coming from all three floors of the home. Crews were able to fight...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

House fire on Galusha Street displaces four people

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department said they received a call this morning for a fire on Galusha Street. Everyone who lived in the home was able to escape on their own, and fire crews were able to get the fire under control. One firefighter was hurt, but...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Monroe County deputies say front door of Panorama Plaza business was smashed

PENFIELD, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in at Quicklee’s Convenience Store in Penfield on Wednesday. Deputies responded around midnight and found the front door smashed at the business in Panorama Plaza. Deputies then began searching the building for suspects, set up a perimeter, and conducted a K9 search.
PENFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man stabbed on Adams Street drives himself to hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday night Rochester Police Officers responded to Highland Hospital for the report of a walk-in stabbing victim. When they arrived, they found the victim, a man in his 50’s, who was stabbed in the upper body. The preliminary investigation suggests the incident happened in...
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Intoxicated driver arrested in Niagara Falls

On February 4, 2023 at 10:15PM, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested David D. Jones, 44 of Lockport, NY for Driving While Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On February 4, 2023 Troopers stopped Jones on South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport for traffic infractions. While interviewing...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 8 WROC

Large truck rolls over on Veterans Memorial Bridge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A rollover accident involving a large truck occurred on the Veterans Memorial Bridge Friday morning. A News 8 crew says that the vehicle involved in the accident appeared to be some type of dump truck. According to authorities, on the westbound side, the right lane was blocked from traffic due to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD looks for suspect after man struck in head with gun and robbed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they’re looking for a suspect after a man was struck in the head with a gun during a robbery on Monday night. Police say the robbery happened at Orange Street off Orchard Street around 11 p.m. When the victim in his 40s was hit in the head, the gun discharged but no one was shot.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Geneseo man arrested for neighborhood vandalism

GENESEO, N.Y. – On January 29, Livingston County Deputies responded to a home on West Lake Road in the Town of Geneseo for the report of a vehicle window smashed out, a garage door window smashed out, and damage to a shed. While investigating that incident, deputies found two other homes in the immediate area that had garage windows and residential windows broken.
GENESEO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Videos show thieves using stolen vehicles to smash into businesses and grab what they can

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday, we received an upsetting video from one of those smash and grabs with stolen SUVs last week. This video shows how thieves busted into Record Archive on East Avenue. The owner shared the video with me. After sneaking up the sidewalk to Record Archive, the driver of the stolen SUV used it like a battering ram to bust through the front door. Two people ran inside and went straight for the cash register. They were in and out in 30 seconds.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Monroe County sends Code Blue alert as temperatures dip

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County sent out a Code Blue reminder Thursday, with temperatures set to plummet overnight Friday into Saturday morning. When a Code Blue goes into effect, the county deploys outreach teams to help those who are homeless find shelter and food as needed. A 24-hour warming shelter will be available at […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Greece Police are giving out steering wheel locks for Hyundai cars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Greece Police are giving out free steering wheel locks for Hyundai cars to prevent theft starting on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The wheel locks are for Greece residents who own a 2010 to 2020 model Hyundai. You can stop at Greece Police headquarters at the town hall campus from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while supplies last.
GREECE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy