Ohio State

Ohio Capital Journal

Proponents of medical marijuana warn Ohio’s program in dire need of overhaul

Ohio senators are trying once more to overhaul the state’s medical marijuana system. That effort stalled out last session after passing the Senate. Meanwhile, the bid to place adult, recreational use on the ballot has only gained steam in the interim. Tuesday, the Ohio Senate’s general government committee heard proponent testimony. Speakers raised numerous concerns […] The post Proponents of medical marijuana warn Ohio’s program in dire need of overhaul appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s only Black-owned bank gets approval to open in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce was cleaning pepper spray off his skin in the summer of 2020 when a metaphorical lightbulb sparked above his head. The Black elected official – who had just been maced by Columbus police while peacefully protesting the murder of George Floyd – wanted to do more […]
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio public schools under attack as lack of accountability allows Nazi homeschooling scandal

Public education is in the crosshairs of book-banning, speech-censoring bullies, and private school zealots draining public school dollars. Missing in the DeSantis shuffle and campaigns to privatize education is any correlating interest in how the vast majority of publicly educated students in this country learn, develop, grow, and achieve.  Some 90% of Ohio kids attend […] The post Ohio public schools under attack as lack of accountability allows Nazi homeschooling scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio lawmakers react to Biden's State of the Union

WASHINGTON — Ohio lawmakers have mixed reactions to President Joe Biden's first two years in office, and his vision for the future that he mapped out Tuesday night. Biden's State of the Union address included two shoutouts to Ohio, focused on the computer chip factories coming to Licking County and the bipartisan infrastructure law bringing new life to the Brent Spence Bridge.
13abc.com

Ohio Lawmakers trying to make it easier to beat marijuana OVI charges: Some Ohioans are not happy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Senate Bill 26 would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence and witnesses to court to argue their case. The state’s limits for operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana would still be in place, but the bill’s sponsor, Senator Nathan Manning, says it would make things fairer for people who aren’t high while driving.
beckersasc.com

Ohio physician to pay $2.2M for role in drug kickback scheme

Hudson, Ohio-based physician Deepak Raheja, MD, was sentenced to prison and must pay $2.2 million after pleading guilty to his role in a pharmaceutical kickback scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said Feb. 3. Between February 2011 and July 2016, Dr. Raheja and his co-conspirators increased prescriptions for Nuedexta, a drug...
Chronicle-Telegram

Move Ohio's presidential primary

Ohio should push its presidential primary back to May. That’s when the Buckeye State holds primaries in nonpresidential years, but Ohio has scheduled its presidential primary in March since 1996. The differing primary dates have led to numerous problems. Candidates for federal, state and local offices are forced to...
ideastream.org

Southwest Ohio is trying to take off in the flying car business

The state of Ohio and the Dayton Development Coalition are continuing talks to lure flying car manufacturers and suppliers to Southwest Ohio. They hope to make the state a leader in what's being called the third revolution of flight. The National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence is nearly fully...
ideastream.org

PennEnvironment criticizes handling of East Palestine train derailment

An environmental advocacy group is criticizing the way the East Palestine train derailment was handled. The 50-car train derailed Friday night and required the area on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border to be evacuated. Pennsylvania-based PennEnvironment has been calling for more transparency from freight rail companies for years. In 2015, it released...
Edy Zoo

Ohio Senators introduce a bill to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for third-party reports

COLUMBUS, OH. - Ohio Senator Schuring and Senator Lang have introduced a new bill, the S. B. No. 8, which aims to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for the contents of third-party motor vehicle history reports. The bill was introduced during the 135th General Assembly Regular Session and, if passed, would be enacted as section 4517.262 of the Revised Code.
The Center Square

Ohio’s sales tax rates higher than most

(The Center Square) – Ohio ranks in the top half of states when it comes to sales taxes when state and local rates are combined. In a recent report, the Tax Foundation called sales taxes part of an overall tax structure that should be considered in context. Overall, local sales taxes are collected along with state taxes. It examined the sales tax rates in each state, providing a population-weighted average of local sales taxes. ...
