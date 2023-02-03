Read full article on original website
Proponents of medical marijuana warn Ohio’s program in dire need of overhaul
Ohio senators are trying once more to overhaul the state’s medical marijuana system. That effort stalled out last session after passing the Senate. Meanwhile, the bid to place adult, recreational use on the ballot has only gained steam in the interim. Tuesday, the Ohio Senate’s general government committee heard proponent testimony. Speakers raised numerous concerns […] The post Proponents of medical marijuana warn Ohio’s program in dire need of overhaul appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wyso.org
DeWine says release of hazardous materials in railroad derailment 'a direct threat to lives'
Residents remain evacuated from their homes a day after a controlled burn of hazardous materials following a train derailment in East Palestine. Gov. Mike DeWine described the situation as "a direct threat to lives" and said he is concerned about the possibility of something like this happening again in the future.
‘I’d strong encourage you to get one;’ ODH says too many people skipping the new booster
Severe illnesses caused by Covid-19 are down but too many people are skipping the new booster, according to ODH Director Doctor Bruce Vanderhoff.
Ohio’s only Black-owned bank gets approval to open in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce was cleaning pepper spray off his skin in the summer of 2020 when a metaphorical lightbulb sparked above his head. The Black elected official – who had just been maced by Columbus police while peacefully protesting the murder of George Floyd – wanted to do more […]
Bill would allow teens in Ohio to work longer hours
A bill introduced to the Ohio Senate would extend the hours teenagers can work, as long as their parent gives permission.
Ohio public schools under attack as lack of accountability allows Nazi homeschooling scandal
Public education is in the crosshairs of book-banning, speech-censoring bullies, and private school zealots draining public school dollars. Missing in the DeSantis shuffle and campaigns to privatize education is any correlating interest in how the vast majority of publicly educated students in this country learn, develop, grow, and achieve. Some 90% of Ohio kids attend […] The post Ohio public schools under attack as lack of accountability allows Nazi homeschooling scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio lawmakers react to Biden's State of the Union
WASHINGTON — Ohio lawmakers have mixed reactions to President Joe Biden's first two years in office, and his vision for the future that he mapped out Tuesday night. Biden's State of the Union address included two shoutouts to Ohio, focused on the computer chip factories coming to Licking County and the bipartisan infrastructure law bringing new life to the Brent Spence Bridge.
13abc.com
Ohio Lawmakers trying to make it easier to beat marijuana OVI charges: Some Ohioans are not happy
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Senate Bill 26 would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence and witnesses to court to argue their case. The state’s limits for operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana would still be in place, but the bill’s sponsor, Senator Nathan Manning, says it would make things fairer for people who aren’t high while driving.
beckersasc.com
Ohio physician to pay $2.2M for role in drug kickback scheme
Hudson, Ohio-based physician Deepak Raheja, MD, was sentenced to prison and must pay $2.2 million after pleading guilty to his role in a pharmaceutical kickback scheme, the U.S. Justice Department said Feb. 3. Between February 2011 and July 2016, Dr. Raheja and his co-conspirators increased prescriptions for Nuedexta, a drug...
Chronicle-Telegram
Move Ohio's presidential primary
Ohio should push its presidential primary back to May. That’s when the Buckeye State holds primaries in nonpresidential years, but Ohio has scheduled its presidential primary in March since 1996. The differing primary dates have led to numerous problems. Candidates for federal, state and local offices are forced to...
ideastream.org
Southwest Ohio is trying to take off in the flying car business
The state of Ohio and the Dayton Development Coalition are continuing talks to lure flying car manufacturers and suppliers to Southwest Ohio. They hope to make the state a leader in what's being called the third revolution of flight. The National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence is nearly fully...
These are the best hotels in Ohio, according to U.S. News & World Report
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two hotels in downtown Cincinnati are the very best in Ohio, according to a new ranking from U.S. News & World Report. The Ritz-Carlton Cleveland, meanwhile, is tops in Northeast Ohio and ranks as the third best hotel in the state.
Recordings show Matt Borges threatened to blow up an informant’s house in the HB6 corruption case: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An FBI agent has testified that lobbyist Matt Borges gave a GOP consultant $15,000 and asked him to keep their talks secret. We’re talking about the dirty politics -- and threats -- unveiled during former House Speaker Larry Householder’s trial on Today in Ohio. Listen...
ideastream.org
PennEnvironment criticizes handling of East Palestine train derailment
An environmental advocacy group is criticizing the way the East Palestine train derailment was handled. The 50-car train derailed Friday night and required the area on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border to be evacuated. Pennsylvania-based PennEnvironment has been calling for more transparency from freight rail companies for years. In 2015, it released...
Ohio Senators introduce a bill to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for third-party reports
COLUMBUS, OH. - Ohio Senator Schuring and Senator Lang have introduced a new bill, the S. B. No. 8, which aims to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for the contents of third-party motor vehicle history reports. The bill was introduced during the 135th General Assembly Regular Session and, if passed, would be enacted as section 4517.262 of the Revised Code.
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Ohio
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food restaurants in each state.
Law enforcement situation delays start of day for Bath schools
BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath schools delayed the start of classes for two hours Tuesday morning “due to an ongoing law enforcement situation in Allen County,” according to Bath schools. Additional information was not immediately available.
Miami Valley sees spike in coyote sightings
James DeLong from Enon said he's never seen a coyote on his property, but he's heard them. He said he never felt worried about his dog, Jack.
Ohio’s sales tax rates higher than most
(The Center Square) – Ohio ranks in the top half of states when it comes to sales taxes when state and local rates are combined. In a recent report, the Tax Foundation called sales taxes part of an overall tax structure that should be considered in context. Overall, local sales taxes are collected along with state taxes. It examined the sales tax rates in each state, providing a population-weighted average of local sales taxes. ...
5 Ohio places make top 100 most romantic restaurants in U.S.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pier W has been named one of the 100 most romantic restaurants in the nation, according to the folks at OpenTable. The list – which encompasses more than 40 cities - includes five restaurants in Ohio. Say the folks at the reservation site: “Food is...
