WTAJ

Man charged with homicide in slaying of McKeesport police officer

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) — A man is facing homicide and other charges in the shooting and killing of one police officer, and the wounding of a second officer after they responded to a domestic disturbance call in western Pennsylvania. Johnathan Jermia Morris — 31, of McKeesport — is charged in Allegheny County with criminal homicide, […]
MCKEESPORT, PA
Tribune-Review

Sheriff's deputies: Fugitive found hiding in Hempfield hotel room

Three people are facing drug and conspiracy charges after authorities said they found a fugitive hiding in a Hempfield hotel room last week. Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputies were searching for Kelly W. Preacher Jr., 29, of Derry Township, on Jan. 31 when they were led to the hotel room and reported finding heroin, crack cocaine and methamphetamine, according to court papers.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man dies after apartment fire: report

A Pennsylvania man died after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Washington County, according to a story from WPXI. Norman Detrick Jr., 53, was pronounced dead at a hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment along Old West Road, Bentleyville, the news outlet said, citing the Washington County Coroner’s office.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Two officers shot, one killed, in western Pennsylvania

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Two police officers were shot, one fatally, on Monday in western Pennsylvania. According to a criminal complaint, Johnathan Morris, 31, shot the officers in McKeesport, Allegheny County, near Pittsburgh. The Allegheny County Police officers were responding to a domestic call just after noon. Officers were told...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

53-year-old man dies following Washington Co. house fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 53-year-old man has died after a house fire in Washington County.The fire started along Old West Road in Bentleyville just before 9:00 p.m.A neighbor spotted the flames and called for help.Norman Detrick, Jr. was taken to the hospital but died a short time later.The State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man found shot in car in Pa. city dies in hospital: reports

An unidentified man was found Sunday afternoon on Pittsburgh’s North Side with a gunshot wound to the head inside of a car, according to TribLive and WPXI. Pittsburgh police said officers responded around 1:15 p.m. to the 600 block of Chautauqua Street after getting reports of a man unresponsive, inside a vehicle, and with a gunshot wound to the head, according to TribLive.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

1 officer killed, another injured in shooting outside Pittsburgh

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (WTAJ) – One officer has been killed and another was injured following a shootout approximately 12 miles south of Pittsburgh. McKeesport officers were reporting to a domestic call on the 1400 block of Wilson Street at 12:11 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, and were warned a man might be armed. Officers got there […]
MCKEESPORT, PA
