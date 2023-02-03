Read full article on original website
Pa. man charged with homicide in killing of police officer
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A man is facing homicide and other charges in the shooting and killing of one police officer, and the wounding of a second officer after they responded to a domestic disturbance call in western Pennsylvania. Johnathan Jermia Morris — 31, of McKeesport — is charged in...
Man charged with homicide in slaying of McKeesport police officer
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) — A man is facing homicide and other charges in the shooting and killing of one police officer, and the wounding of a second officer after they responded to a domestic disturbance call in western Pennsylvania. Johnathan Jermia Morris — 31, of McKeesport — is charged in Allegheny County with criminal homicide, […]
1 police officer killed, another injured in Pa. shooting: reports
At least one police officer has been killed and another injured following a shooting in McKeesport, Allegheny County, according to reports from WPXI and KDKA. The incident took place in the 1300 block of Grandview Avenue. WPXI said officers were responding to a domestic situation when a man opened fire at them.
‘Never going to be forgotten’; Community mourning fallen McKeesport police officer Sean Sluganski
A lone teddy bear with a letter addressed to the McKeesport Police Family marks the spot where 32-year-old McKeesport Officer Sean Sluganski lost his life.
Police seek driver of stolen SUV who led them on chase in Hempfield, Jeannette
State police are seeking help to identify the driver of a stolen vehicle who led them on a chase Sunday afternoon in Hempfield and Jeannette. While troopers were patrolling on Toll Route 66 northbound in Hempfield near mile marker 3 around 4:45 p.m., they attempted a traffic stop on a white Ford Eco Sport. Police did not say the reason for the stop in a news release.
Pa. man stabbed in the neck with scissors during argument: reports
Police in Pittsburgh have issued a warrant for a man who they say stabbed another man in the neck with scissors during an argument, according to reports from WPXI and TribLive. Police said they responded to a report of a man stabbed at a house in the 2900 block of...
Sheriff's deputies: Fugitive found hiding in Hempfield hotel room
Three people are facing drug and conspiracy charges after authorities said they found a fugitive hiding in a Hempfield hotel room last week. Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputies were searching for Kelly W. Preacher Jr., 29, of Derry Township, on Jan. 31 when they were led to the hotel room and reported finding heroin, crack cocaine and methamphetamine, according to court papers.
Pa. man dies after apartment fire: report
A Pennsylvania man died after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Washington County, according to a story from WPXI. Norman Detrick Jr., 53, was pronounced dead at a hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment along Old West Road, Bentleyville, the news outlet said, citing the Washington County Coroner’s office.
WGAL
Two officers shot, one killed, in western Pennsylvania
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Two police officers were shot, one fatally, on Monday in western Pennsylvania. According to a criminal complaint, Johnathan Morris, 31, shot the officers in McKeesport, Allegheny County, near Pittsburgh. The Allegheny County Police officers were responding to a domestic call just after noon. Officers were told...
Allegheny County Police assisting Pittsburgh officers in patrolling Downtown
The Allegheny County Police Department is sending officers into Downtown Pittsburgh to assist an understaffed Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. Officials with the county police and Pittsburgh’s public safety department confirmed that county police began assisting in the Downtown area Monday. Allegheny County uniformed police officers in marked cars will...
Western Pennsylvania police officers killed in line of duty since 2008
Monday’s fatal shooting of a McKeesport police officer marks two line-of-duty deaths already this year for law enforcement in Western Pennsylvania after more than a five-year gap since an officer was last shot.. The McKeesport officer, Sean Sluganski, was killed while responding to a request to perform a check...
53-year-old man dies following Washington Co. house fire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 53-year-old man has died after a house fire in Washington County.The fire started along Old West Road in Bentleyville just before 9:00 p.m.A neighbor spotted the flames and called for help.Norman Detrick, Jr. was taken to the hospital but died a short time later.The State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.
Mother of McKeesport shooter told emergency dispatchers her son was having a ‘PTSD episode’
Police said the man charged with killing a McKeesport police officer Monday, and wounding one other, was experiencing a mental health crisis stemming from post-traumatic stress disorder. According to the criminal complaint filed by Allegheny County Homicide detective Greg Renko, two McKeesport Police were dispatched to 1411 Wilson Street to...
Man found shot in car in Pa. city dies in hospital: reports
An unidentified man was found Sunday afternoon on Pittsburgh’s North Side with a gunshot wound to the head inside of a car, according to TribLive and WPXI. Pittsburgh police said officers responded around 1:15 p.m. to the 600 block of Chautauqua Street after getting reports of a man unresponsive, inside a vehicle, and with a gunshot wound to the head, according to TribLive.
1 officer killed, another injured in shooting outside Pittsburgh
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (WTAJ) – One officer has been killed and another was injured following a shootout approximately 12 miles south of Pittsburgh. McKeesport officers were reporting to a domestic call on the 1400 block of Wilson Street at 12:11 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, and were warned a man might be armed. Officers got there […]
IDs Of Officers Killed, Wounded In Pennsylvania Shooting Released
One police officer has died after two officers were shot in McKeesport on Monday, February 6, 2023, authorities say. Officer Sean Leonard Sluganski has been identified as the officer killed and Officer Chuck Thomas has been identified as the officer shot in the face and neck area, according to…
Woman charged with misappropriating funds in Fayette County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman has been charged with misappropriating money for youth softball and baseball leagues in Fayette County.Jen O'Hern was the treasurer of Falcon Fast Pitch Softball Club and Brownsville Youth Baseball.Board members of each organization reportedly discovered suspicious transactions, totaling close to $10,000.
Kennedy churches, businesses temporarily locked down after false reports of gunman in area
Some Allegheny County churches and businesses were temporarily on lockdown this morning after local law enforcement received two calls about a man with a weapon.
Butler City police locate missing teenager
The Butler City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a teenager who hasn’t been in contact with family for around 48 hours.
Slain McKeesport officer identified in shooting that left 2nd officer, suspect wounded
A McKeesport police officer was killed, another was wounded and the suspected shooter was shot before being taken into custody early Monday afternoon in the Mon Valley city, officials said. “It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that the City of McKeesport has lost a police officer in the...
