Seth Rogen Weighs in on Tired Marvel Movie Debate: They’re ‘Just Not for Me,’ an Adult With No Children

By Raven Brunner
 5 days ago
Sometimes Seth Rogen opens his mouth and all I hear is “wah, wah, wah.” After claiming that nobody has made a good teen movie since Superbad, he has now shaded Marvel movies, stating that they are just for “kids.”

During an interview with Total Film, the actor opened up about producing the Prime Video series The Boys, which is a TV-MA dark comedy about a group of vigilantes fighting superheroes who abuse their powers. While admitting that the series, based on the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, wouldn’t “exist or be interesting” without Marvel, Rogen also claimed that Marvel are all “geared towards kids.”

He told Total Film, “I think that [Marvel boss] Kevin Feige is a brilliant guy, and I think a lot of the filmmakers he’s hired to make these movies are great filmmakers. But as someone who doesn’t have children… It is [all] kind of geared towards kids, you know?”

Rogen continued, “There are times where I will forget. I’ll watch one of these things, as an adult with no kids, and be like, ‘Oh, this is just not for me.'”

He went on to state that when The Boys comics started to come out, readers appreciated that they handled more adult themes than Marvel. He compared the experience to audiences watching the Prime Video series for the first time.

“We’ve been reading Marvel for the last 15 years and now there’s starting to be stuff like this, which is a great addition to this landscape,” he said. “It’s [the same genre] but not considering younger audiences in the slightest. If anything, it’s much more geared towards adult audiences.”

Rogen added, “But truthfully, without Marvel, The Boys wouldn’t exist or be interesting. I’m aware of that. I think if it was only Marvel, it would be bad.”

He isn’t the first Hollywood name to diss Marvel movies. Veteran filmmakers Martin Scorsese (who said Marvel movies “aren’t cinema“) and Francis Ford Coppola have expressed their dislike of the genre, as well as actors Jennifer Aniston, Rose McGowan and Sean Penn.

Comments / 58

Ed Pugh
4d ago

Movie genres that makes a billion dollars connect the child in all of us. Interesting from a guy who's famous for a pothead movie.

Reply(1)
7
forever heat
3d ago

hate to admit but I agree with him not a big fan but I'm all burned out on these superhero movies, and as a big big Batman fan I didn't even see the last Batman movie in theater I waited for it to came out I streamed it and it was pretty bad so probably not even any more Batman movies either.

Reply
3
Helix
4d ago

I enjoyed MCU the first few years. Now, I could care less. Guess I have a little super hero movie fatigue.

Reply
4
