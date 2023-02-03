ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Tesla stock rallies as US boosts EV tax credit and China sales jump amid price cuts

By Brian Evans
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pHv0r_0kbbnXyX00
Elon Musk in front of a Tesla Getty
  • Shares of Tesla climbed Friday on news of an expanded EV tax credit and a spike in China sales.
  • The Treasury Department broadened its definition of SUV, allowing more models from Tesla and other carmakers to qualify for EV tax credits.
  • Meanwhile, Tesla's sales in China jumped last month amid recent price cuts.

Tesla stock climbed on Friday on news of a wider US tax credit for electric vehicles and a sales spike in China.

Shares jumped as much as 5.7% to an intraday high of $199, continuing a rally that has seen Tesla surge 60% so far this year.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, SUVs can cost up to $80,000 to qualify for EV tax credits. But cars, sedans and wagons must cost less than $55,000.

Previously, EVs like the Tesla's Model Y, GM's Cadillac Lyriq, Ford's Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen's ID.4 didn't qualify for EV credits because they fell short of the Treasury Department's weight requirement under its definition of an SUV.

But on Friday, Treasury broadened its definition of SUV, allowing more models from Tesla and other carmakers to qualify for EV tax credits that can reach up to $7,500 per car.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had criticized the Treasury's prior standards, which allowed some cars that were not fully electric to qualify while some fully electric cars did not.

Meanwhile, Tesla sold 55,796 vehicles in China in January, according to data published Friday by the China Passenger Car Association.

That's up 18% from December and 10% from a year ago. The spike comes as Tesla slashed that price of cars in China last month by 6% to 13.5% on certain models. Tesla sales also remained strong despite the lunar new year holiday slowing consumer activity.

After slowing production in December, the company plans to boost output at its Shanghai plant in the next two months as the price cuts spur more demand, sources told Reuters.

Comments / 1

Related
Eden Reports

'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage

During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
The Independent

Elon Musk’s astonishing weekly Tesla salary revealed

Elon Musk banks nearly $12bn of Tesla money in a week, according to reports.The Dow Jones Market Data Group claims Musk added an astonishing $11.98 billion to his wealth in just seven days.Musk holds 423,622,000 Tesla shares and his holdings jumped from $53.87bn on 19 January to $67.89bn, based on the closing price on 26 January.Tesla, which is up 48 per cent since the beginning of 2023, remains the best performer on the Nasdaq 100.According to the company’s latest earnings release, Tesla brought in $24.32bn in revenue in Q4.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk defends himself in lawsuit over Tesla tweetLawyer for Epstein victims says she doesn’t expect Virginia Giuffre to stay silentLondon bollards reveal hidden wartime secret
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
CNBC

Here’s how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 into McDonald's 10 years ago

McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

101K+
Followers
16K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy