DeVonta Smith can make college football, NFL history with Super Bowl win

By James Parks
College Football HQ
 5 days ago

DeVonta Smith is already a highly-decorated football player going back to his days at Alabama and now the Eagles star wide receiver is on the verge of making college football and NFL history if he wins Super Bowl XLVII.

With a win in that game, Smith will become just the fifth player in football history to have pulled off a unique triple crown: winning the Heisman Trophy, a collegiate national championship, and a Super Bowl championship.

Smith was a member of two national championship teams at Alabama, winning in 2017 and 2020, and won the Heisman Trophy in the 2020 campaign, when he caught 23 touchdowns and amassed 1,856 yards receiving.

It was Smith's now-legendary long touchdown catch in overtime against Georgia as a true freshman that helped Alabama defeat Georgia in overtime of the 2017 College Football Playoff, and he went on to establish school records for receiving that culminated in the 2020 national title.

Who are the other players who have achieved the trifecta?

Former Alabama star DeVonta Smith could make history

Tony Dorsett: The legendary running back won the national championship at Pittsburgh in the 1976 season, rushing for 2,150 yards and 22 touchdowns, the same year he won the Heisman Trophy.

The No. 2 overall draft pick to Dallas the next year, Dorsett went on to win Super Bowl XII with the Cowboys in 1977 while rushing for over 1,000 yards and earning Rookie of the Year honors.

Marcus Allen: The former running back was on a national championship team at USC in the 1978 football season, one that is recognized by the Coaches Poll, when he was backup to Heisman running back Charles White.

Allen then won the Heisman himself in the 1981 season after rushing for a career-high 2,342 yards and 22 touchdowns. He went on to win Super Bowl XVIII with the Los Angeles Raiders after the 1983 season, defeating the Redskins, 38-9.

Charles Woodson: The cornerback won the Heisman Trophy as a rare defensive honoree in 1997, the same year he and Michigan won a share of the national championship.

Woodson won Super Bowl XLV as a member of the Green Bay Packers and finished his Hall of Fame career in a three-way tie for the most defensive touchdowns in NFL history.

Reggie Bush: Yes, we are counting Bush as a Heisman Trophy winner for these purposes after his 1,740 yard performance in the 2005 season resulted in him winning the award on merit according to the vote.

USC won a share of the national championship in 2003 — AP voters broke with the BCS despite LSU winning the designated title game and named the Trojans the No. 1 team in the country — and in 2004, and then Bush won Super Bowl XLIV with New Orleans in 2009.

College Football HQ

