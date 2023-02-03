Roy Richardson, 91, passed away at 1:00 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2023 at his home. Born October 13, 1931 in Ecru, MS, he was the son of Roy Richardson Sr. and Rudell (Coleman) Richardson. Roy worked for Continental Can Company/Crown Cork and Seal Company in St. Louis, MO for 33 years before retiring in 1993. During this time, he held many positions in the United Steelworkers Union including President. His retirement years were spent fishing, hunting and playing golf. He worked as a Ranger at Belk Park Golf Course on Monday mornings for 16 years and played there five days a week with friends. Surviving are his wife Gerri, whom he married on July 17, 1978 in Las Vegas, and four sons, Gary, Danny (Cindy), Rex (Shirley) and Scott (Chrystal), and two daughters, Carol (Denny) Gray and Kathy Nelson, 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and one special step-daughter, Debbie Rice (Don Dean) and two step-granddaughters, Rachel (Tyler) Duggan and Emily Davis who loved Grandpa Roy dearly, and his sisters-in-law, Maye Richardson and Wilma Jean (Jerry) McKelvy. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby and his beloved pets, Sam and Dixie. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023. Reverend Randy Butler and Reverend Matt Hale will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to the Youth Fund at the First Church of God in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

