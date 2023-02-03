Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Left for Dead by Her Teacher: Ashley Reeves, a Survival StoryNikBelleville, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billionAsh JurbergMissouri State
Beloved local grocer opening new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Louis, MO
Related
advantagenews.com
Delbert Greenwood
Kenneth Delbert Greenwood, 89, died at 8:40 a.m., Monday, February 6, 2023 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jerseyville. He was born on July 11, 1933 in Kane Township, Greene County, Illinois, an only child born to the late Kenneth Ross and Eathel Blanche (Grizzle) Greenwood. Delbert graduated with...
advantagenews.com
Roy Richardson
Roy Richardson, 91, passed away at 1:00 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2023 at his home. Born October 13, 1931 in Ecru, MS, he was the son of Roy Richardson Sr. and Rudell (Coleman) Richardson. Roy worked for Continental Can Company/Crown Cork and Seal Company in St. Louis, MO for 33 years before retiring in 1993. During this time, he held many positions in the United Steelworkers Union including President. His retirement years were spent fishing, hunting and playing golf. He worked as a Ranger at Belk Park Golf Course on Monday mornings for 16 years and played there five days a week with friends. Surviving are his wife Gerri, whom he married on July 17, 1978 in Las Vegas, and four sons, Gary, Danny (Cindy), Rex (Shirley) and Scott (Chrystal), and two daughters, Carol (Denny) Gray and Kathy Nelson, 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and one special step-daughter, Debbie Rice (Don Dean) and two step-granddaughters, Rachel (Tyler) Duggan and Emily Davis who loved Grandpa Roy dearly, and his sisters-in-law, Maye Richardson and Wilma Jean (Jerry) McKelvy. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby and his beloved pets, Sam and Dixie. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023. Reverend Randy Butler and Reverend Matt Hale will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to the Youth Fund at the First Church of God in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Shelley Schlottner
Shelley L. Schlottner, 66, passed away at 8:40am on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her residence. She was born on February 21, 1956, in Alton, the daughter of the late John and Mary Lou (Thompson) Timmermeier. She married Mark Schlottner on September 30, 2017, in Carlinville, and he survives. Other survivors include a daughter and son in law: Rachel and Jeremy Huber of Wood River, a son: Derek Scroggins of Wood River, seven grandchildren, one great grandchild, one brother: Ray Timmermeier, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
advantagenews.com
Carol Cooke
Carol Jean Kelley Cooke, 81, died at 2:45 a.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton. She was born in Jerseyville, Illinois on March 29, 1941, and was one of three children born to Kenneth Leroy and Laura Geraldine (Brooks) Marshall. She first married Leonard Burch, and...
advantagenews.com
Larry Payne
He was born on September 20, 1946 in Alton, the son of Homer Bland and Hazel May (Wiseman) Payne. He married Diana "Penny" Spann on December 15, 1978 at Bethel Baptist Church and she survives. Larry was a charter member of Bethel Baptist Church. He was an avid golfer. Larry...
advantagenews.com
Benjamin Lahey
Benjamin Fleming Lahey, 77, died unexpectedly, on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 12:44pm, at his residence. He was born on August 2, 1945, in Jerseyville, IL, the son of the late, Benjamin C. and Dorothy (Fleming) Lahey. Ben attended St. Francis Xavier Grade School, and graduated from Jersey Community High...
advantagenews.com
James Mellentin
James Franklin Mellenthin, 35, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 of injuries sustained in a traffic accident near Macomb, IL. Born October 20, 1987 in Wood River, he was the son of James Mellentin of East Alton and Tammy (Lewis) Mellenthin of Cottage Hills. He had been employed as a...
advantagenews.com
Roberta Seehausen
Roberta Seehausen, 93, died at 9:39 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital. She was born October 6, 1929 in Alton, IL the daughter of the late Robert and Lucille (Nickell) Cogan. She worked in research and development for SIUE for many years. On October 6, 1946 she married Warren Leigh Seehausen and he preceded her in death on December 30, 2011. Surviving are one son, Robert Seehausen of Fenton, MO, one daughter, Nancy Brown (Randy) of Brighton, IL, eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one sister, Shirley Cogan of Edwardsville, IL. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Sandy Seehausen and Robin Norman and one son in law, Tom Norman. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Gent Funeral in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Billy McCullough
Billy James McCullough, 91, of Medora, passed away at 2:17 pm on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 7, 1931, in Whitewater, Mo, the son of the late Cledis and Mary (Brown) McCullough. Bill married Dorothy Ann Reid on October 7, 1951, in...
advantagenews.com
Louis Jarman
Louis "Lou" Jarman, 72, of Edwardsville, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his residence. He was born on July 23, 1950, in Litchfield, IL, the son of Kenneth David Lee and Mary L. (Rosenthal) Jarman. He married Loraine Czanstke on April 11, 2003, in Edwardsville. She survives. Lou...
advantagenews.com
Brenda Wallace
Brenda S. Wallace, 76, of Alton, IL passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 9:07 am at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 2, 1946, in Alton, IL the daughter of Tracy “Keith” and Maurita (Hanks) Franklin. Brenda earned three Associates Degrees at Lewis and...
advantagenews.com
Lawrence Bilbrey
Lawrence Vincent “Larry” Bilbrey, 85, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:07 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis. He was born January 27, 1938, in Granite City, a son of the late Claude and Dorothy “Vicky” (Caruso) Bilbrey. He married the love of his life, Charlotte M. (Weber) Bilbrey on April 11, 1959, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granite City and she survives. Larry was the owner and operator of Bilbrey Accounting and Tax Service in Granite City for many years. He was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City and enjoyed his days of playing golf and tending to his garden. He cherished the special times shared with his grandchildren and will be remembered for the love for his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 63 years, he is survived by six children, Theresa Browning of South Roxana, Robert “Bob” (Theresa) Bilbrey of Granite City, Jeanne Bilbrey of Granite City, Paul Bilbrey of Granite City, David Bilbrey of Granite City and Margaret “Maggie” Bilbrey of Granite City; seven grandchildren, Paul Browning, Mike Browning, Tim Crisel, Jon Crisel, Tony Bilbrey, Megan Langendorf and Brad Anderson; nine great grandchildren, Matthew, Autumn, Christopher, Ariana, Jayden, Kalin, Willow, Jon and Bane; one brother, Claude Bilbrey of Greensburg, Indiana; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Tom Bilbrey and a brother, Charlie Bilbrey.
advantagenews.com
Agnes Harrell
Agnes Louise Harrell, 96, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 3:29 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Cedarhurst of Troy. She was born December 14, 1926, in Edwardsville, a daughter of the late Henry and Bertha M. (Schmitt) Ax. She is survived by her beloved husband of 73 years, Dallas Thomas Harrell Jr. of Troy; a daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Frank Paul of Lakewood, Ohio; two sons, Dallas “Tom” Harrell III of Collinsville and Steven J. Harrell of Highland; a grandson, Tony (Simone) Diaz of Denver, Colorado; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Clarence, Robert and Henry Ax and three sisters, Helen Fesser, Mildred Ferguson and Marie Paproth. In celebration of her life, private services will be held and she will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to ProMedica Hospice, 333 Salem Place, Suite 165, Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.
advantagenews.com
Francis Gonzales
Francis Gonzales, 86, died at 6:33 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023 at OSF St. Anthony’s Healthcare Center in Alton. Born August 5, 1936 in Alton, he was the son of Atanacio and Reyes (Carmona) Gonzales. Mr. Gonzales served in the U.S. Army and was a devoted Catholic and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Francis was a member of Alton Mexican Honorary Commission, where he was a dance instructor for traditional Mexican dances. He loved watching sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals. He retired from the finance department at the sisters of Mercy in St. Louis, MO after 34 years of service. Surviving is a sister, Juanita (Henry) Cruz of Alton, two brothers, Felix (Shirley) Gonzales of Texas City, TX, and Herman Gonzales of Texas City, TX, numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, John, Peter “Pete”, Richard “Vic”, Joseph, and Tony Gonzales, and a sister, Consuelo Gonzales. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church (please note “poor box” in the memo). Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
advantagenews.com
Rickey Miller
Rickey L. Miller, age 81 of Alhambra, IL, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at her home in Alhambra, IL. She was born on Sunday, January 18, 1942, in Saint Louis, MO, the daughter of Edward and Genevieve (nee Weishaupt) Neuhaus. On Saturday, September 2, 1961, she married Darl G. Miller...
advantagenews.com
Karen Woodrome
Karen Jean Woodrome, 61, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 3:15 a.m. Sat. Feb. 4, 2023 at Granite Nursing & Rehab in Granite City, IL. She was born Feb. 26, 1961 in Granite City to Helen (Fedora) Paschedag and the late Robert Paschedag. Karen had been a waitress for...
advantagenews.com
Ayers named Wood River firefighter of year
Wood River firefighter Kris Ayers recently took a break from fighting fires to deploy overseas with the Army Reserves. Now back in the fold, Ayers was honored Monday night by the Wood River City Council as 2022 Firefighter of the Year. Mayor Tom Stahlcup presented Ayers with a recognition award,...
advantagenews.com
Bruce Bowermaster
Bruce Allen Bowermaster, 66, of Wood River, Illinois went to our Lord at 9:09 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital while surrounded by his loving family. He was taken too soon and unexpectedly; he will be greatly missed and loved forever. He was born August 20,...
advantagenews.com
Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation
Your browser does not support the audio element. Guests from Alton Memorial Hospital and the Health Services Foundation share information about the Ribbon of Strength event coming up March 23 at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey.
advantagenews.com
Black History Month events continue this week at LCCC
Lewis and Clark Community College ramps up its recognition of Black History Month with a number of events this week. A student soul food luncheon was held Monday at the River Bend Arena. There is entertainment planned for today (Tuesday). L&C Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings tells The Big Z...
Comments / 0