Washington county man charged with 27 counts of animal cruelty
Washington County, Fla. (WMBB) — A Washington County man is facing animal cruelty charges in connection to the treatment of nearly 30 dogs in three locations. The neighbor of the suspect called the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to a home on Ambassador Drive Monday. They spotted several dogs chained and malnourished who allegedly had no access to water, deputies wrote in a news release.
Man arrested, accused of choking woman and fleeing, JCSO
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A man in Jackson County was arrested after deputies say he choked a woman and fled into the woods. On Monday, February 6, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in Round Lake in reference to a domestic disturbance.
New Charges for Murder Suspect
During the early morning hours of Sunday, February 5, 2023, the Dothan Police Department was called to the 500 block of North Foster Street in reference to a robbery of a person. After speaking to the female victim, it was determined she and the suspect, Jamie Emmanuel Townes, had an argument that led to him assaulting her and taking her purse and vehicle. As a result, Jamie Emmanuel Townes, 31 years old of Dothan, was arrested and charged with one count of Robbery Third Degree. He currently has no bond.
Officer struck by car in attempt to break-up fighting in street, BPD
BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — A Blakely officer was struck by a car after attempting to stop multiple people fighting in the street, according to officials. On Sunday around 7:20 p.m., Blakely Police Officers received reports of gunshots in the 700 block of North Main Street in Blakely. A secondary responding officer observed another fight in progress in the 100 Block of Main Street.
No state prisoners were released from Coffee Co.
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)— One sheriff in the Wiregrass doesn’t expect to see any of the newly released prisoners coming back to his county. Over the last week, some 304 state inmates have been released before the end of their sentences. On Tuesday, another 82 are expected to...
“Buried alive” killer receives another prison sentence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Joshua Crawford Tew, who is serving a life sentence for the brutal murder of a Houston County woman, has pleaded guilty to another felony charge. Tew, who is 34, received a three-year-sentence last week for possessing illegal weapons, but it is a sentence that means little. The...
Alabama veterinarian shot during horse riding event; witness speaks out
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — The Rocky Creek Field Trial, a horseback riding competition event where riders can train their bird dogs, is usually held in a quiet remote area but it quickly turned violent this past weekend after a woman was shot in the leg. “We would have...
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Michael Duane Owens for DUI, Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a reckless driver on Highway 90 in Grand Ridge. The caller said a red Chevrolet pickup truck was driving all over the road and crossing the median. A deputy was in the area and attempted to stop the vehicle.
Vet speaks out after shooting at Florida horse riding event
MOBILE, Ala (WDHN) — An event that was supposed to be fun for 30 horse riders was abruptly interrupted by a hail of gunfire Saturday south of Dothan, just over the Florida state line. Now the only person who was hit, an Alabama veterinarian, speaks out about her experience.
One kilogram of crystal methamphetamine off the street
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Crestview man, following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Wingard Street in Crestview. Forty-nine year old Timothy Holt was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamines after investigators with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force found Holt to be in possession of over one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine.
Mother of Sincere Tyson wants the three suspects to be held accountable
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Three people are officially charged by a grand jury for the murder of Sincere Tyson. Tyson’s mother Lerwanna McClinden is speaking out as she just wants accountability for the people accused of killing her son. Sincere Tyson was shot and killed while sleeping in...
Deer collision on Alabama highway kills two people when Camaro overturns, state troopers say
A deer caused a wreck early Tuesday morning that killed two people on an Alabama highway, state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the life of a Clayton man and a Eufaula woman. Christopher Rocqual Wood-Caple, 28, was fatally injured when the 2014...
Woman shot while riding a horse; Houston Co. man in custody
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Houston County man is behind bars after he is accused of shooting at a group of people riding horses and hitting a woman on one of the horses in Florida. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of someone being shot in the...
Dothan receives grant to help reduce fatal crashes throughout the city
Dothan and the U.S. Department of Transportation working on nearly A $300,000 Safer Action Plan to enhance road infrastructure in Dothan. The call for improvements comes after Dothan has seen 40 fatal crashes over the last five years. One of the latest deadly car crashes happened less than a year...
Suspects flee in traffic stop, leads to manhunt
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has two men in custody following a manhunt near Defuniak Springs on Friday. Deputies said authorities were trying to pull a car over Friday when the two men got out of the car and ran away, around the area of Smith Road and Highway 90. Deputies report the Walton Correctional K-9 Unit was called in and helped find the first suspect shortly after.
Two dead after head-on crash in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A head-on collision in Covington County has claimed the life of a Georgiana woman and a Brewton woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana was fatally injured after the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe she was driving crossed the center line of the road and collided head-on with a 2018 Audi A6 driven by Shannon Lynn Howard, 54, of Brewton.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Resurfacing on Dothan street
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Drivers should expect delays on a Dothan road due to resurfacing work. On Wednesday, February 8, Midsouth Paving will resurface Fairlane Drive, East Selma to 3rd Avenue. Drivers should expect delays and use caution when traveling through this area.
Marianna man killed in Gulf County crash
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Marianna man was killed and his passenger was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck happened at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 386 just south of Highway 20. Troopers wrote that the driver, a 50-year-old man from Marianna, was headed north on 386 when for an unknown reason he traveled off the roadway. Troopers added that the driver attempted to steer his truck back onto the roadway but it overturned.
Head-on collision leaves two Alabama women dead, troopers say
Two Alabama women were killed Tuesday after a head-on collision, state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the lives of a Georgiana woman and a Brewton woman. Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana, was fatally injured when the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe she was...
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Timothy Burnett on Charges of Petit Theft and Burglary of an Unoccupied Dwelling
On January 24, 2023, Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a pressure washer theft in the Lovedale community. Through video surveillance, Timothy Burnett was quickly identified as a suspect. Investigators made contact with Burnett at his home, where they recovered the stolen pressure washer and...
