capecod.com
Provincetown Issues Reminder: Check for Burst, Leaking Pipes
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown officials are reminding residents and property owners to check for pipes that may have burst or leaked following this past weekend’s cold snap. The Provincetown Water Department is concerned that unoccupied and seasonal homes may be damaged, as the town has had higher than typical water flows for the winter season.
capecod.com
Vehicle trying to avoid ice floe gets stuck in water by Lt. Island Bridge in Wellfleet
WELLFLEET – A vehicle got stuck in the water at the Lieutenant’s Island Bridge in Wellfleet shortly before 2 PM Tuesday. According to reports, the driver tried to get around a large block of ice in the roadway and slid into the water. The driver was not injured. A tow truck was called to extricate the vehicle while a Wellfleet DPW loader was requested to clear the ice blocks, that apparently resulted from the recent cold snap, off the road so traffic could safely flow on and off the island. The area around the bridge routinely floods at high tide which apparently allowed the ice to come up on the roadway.
capecod.com
Will You Help Snow Find a Home on Cape Cod?
Say hello to Snow! She’s a bit of a worrier when meeting new people, so her adopters should plan on letting her settle in with household members and then, slowly expand her circle of friends. Once you’re her buddy, she may be a bit enthusiastic with her hello’s and will need to fine tune those manners using lots of patience and positive reinforcement. She is not fully housetrained, so her adopters should be ready to help her learn how to use the restroom outside. She has successfully lived with dogs in the past, and could do well with another in the future, pending a slow introduction. She says no thanks to cats, and could live with older kids who can read her body language and practice good shy dog skills. Snow weighs 51 pounds.
WMUR.com
Fire crews in New Hampshire respond to hundreds of calls after frigid cold causes burst pipes, flooding
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After cold temperatures moved through this weekend, fire departments across the state are dealing with an influx of clean-up calls, as pipes burst and buildings flood. A frozen fire truck sat out all weekend in Manchester after a fire Friday night. Crews were at the scene...
capecod.com
Sewer Installation on Old Strawberry Hill Road Closes Intersection
HYANNIS – Wednesday through Tuesday, February 14, the intersection of Phinney’s Lane and Old Strawberry Hill Road will be closed for sewer installation. Old Strawberry Hill Road will be closed from Route 132 to Sunny-Wood Drive. Local resident traffic will still be allowed access. Other road closures and...
capecod.com
Man injured in fall from ladder in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A man was injured after falling off a ladder in in Falmouth. It happened at a residence on Country Club Lane about 10:15 AM. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
NECN
Blizzard of '78: Monday Marks 45 Years Since Historic Storm Wreaked Havoc on New England
Forty five years later, the Northeast Blizzard of 1978 continues to live on in infamy as one of the most intense winter storms to ever strike New England, bringing with it hurricane-force winds and towering snowfall totals, which left the region paralyzed for over a week. The blizzard hit the...
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
WCVB
Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured
NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
capecod.com
Stronger Enforcement of Leash Law Expected in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Falmouth officials have decided to support stronger enforcement of dog-owners complying with the town’s leash law. Director of Marine & Environmental Services Gregg Fraser went before the Falmouth Select Board at a recent meeting to give an update on complaints the Animal Services department has been receiving about dogs running at large.
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain Closed
(KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) The Kingston community has been seeing some of the coldest temperatures of the year in the past few days, with lows reaching negative numbers. The local mall, the Kingston Collection, has reportedly fallen victim to the frigid weather, as news has just broke that today, Sunday, February 5th, mall visitors had to be evacuated after a pipe may have burst.
capecod.com
Water Quality Dominates Barnstable County ARPA Spending
HYANNIS – The Cape’s declining water quality dominated Barnstable County’s recently-approved ARPA allocations of $12.8 million. The largest allocations were $4 million for PFAS remediation, about $1.4 million for alternative septic system research with the Massachusetts Alternative Septic System Technology Center, and almost $1.3 million in upgrades to the county’s laboratory for water testing.
WPRI 12 News
Fire breaks out at Fall River home
The flames broke out Friday afternoon at a home on Highland Avenue.
capecod.com
Wareham fire responds to 3rd structure fire in as many days
WAREHAM – From Wareham Fire: On Monday, February 6th around 12:30 P.M., the Wareham Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire in a residence on Elm Street. C1 (Chief Kelley), C3 (A/C Rogers), Engine 5 (duty crew) and Tower 1 (call back personnel) responded to the scene.
capecod.com
Brewster Holding Wing Island Access Meeting
BREWSTER – Brewster officials are inviting residents to a forum on improving access to Wing Island, but some community members are opposing the town’s efforts. Brewster has been developing plans to update access to the open space, including constructing a raised boardwalk to connect Drummer Boy Park, Wing Island, and the Cape Cod Natural History Museum.
Be smart, avoid a disaster: Local plumber shares tips for preventing, thawing frozen pipes
An approaching arctic front is bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero to Massachusetts and that dangerously cold airmass could wreak havoc on homes across the region.
capecod.com
House fire delays dismissal from Oak Bluffs School
OAK BLUFFS – Oak Bluffs officials are reporting there is a first alarm structure fire at 38 Tradewinds Road in the Town of Oak Bluffs (near the Oak Bluffs School entrance). Road closures are occurring at Franklin Avenue/Wing Road and Norris Avenue/Wing Road. Students are safe but dismissal and student pick-up will delayed.
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy now a paraplegic under 24/7 monitoring, attorney says
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the judge’s orders Tuesday. At Tuesday’s arraignment for Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children at their Summer Street home on Jan. 24, appeared virtually from a Boston-area hospital, confined to a bed and wearing a neck brace and medical mask.
WMUR.com
Some New Hampshire schools close as frigid weather arrives
As arctic cold moved into New Hampshire, schools began announcing closings or remote learning days for Friday. Windchills were forecast to drop to double-digits below zero through the day Friday continuing into Saturday, before conditions begin to improve. Under such conditions, frostbite can start to set in within a few minutes.
