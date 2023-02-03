Say hello to Snow! She’s a bit of a worrier when meeting new people, so her adopters should plan on letting her settle in with household members and then, slowly expand her circle of friends. Once you’re her buddy, she may be a bit enthusiastic with her hello’s and will need to fine tune those manners using lots of patience and positive reinforcement. She is not fully housetrained, so her adopters should be ready to help her learn how to use the restroom outside. She has successfully lived with dogs in the past, and could do well with another in the future, pending a slow introduction. She says no thanks to cats, and could live with older kids who can read her body language and practice good shy dog skills. Snow weighs 51 pounds.

1 DAY AGO