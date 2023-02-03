ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennis, MA

capecod.com

Provincetown Issues Reminder: Check for Burst, Leaking Pipes

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown officials are reminding residents and property owners to check for pipes that may have burst or leaked following this past weekend’s cold snap. The Provincetown Water Department is concerned that unoccupied and seasonal homes may be damaged, as the town has had higher than typical water flows for the winter season.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

Vehicle trying to avoid ice floe gets stuck in water by Lt. Island Bridge in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET – A vehicle got stuck in the water at the Lieutenant’s Island Bridge in Wellfleet shortly before 2 PM Tuesday. According to reports, the driver tried to get around a large block of ice in the roadway and slid into the water. The driver was not injured. A tow truck was called to extricate the vehicle while a Wellfleet DPW loader was requested to clear the ice blocks, that apparently resulted from the recent cold snap, off the road so traffic could safely flow on and off the island. The area around the bridge routinely floods at high tide which apparently allowed the ice to come up on the roadway.
WELLFLEET, MA
capecod.com

Will You Help Snow Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Say hello to Snow! She’s a bit of a worrier when meeting new people, so her adopters should plan on letting her settle in with household members and then, slowly expand her circle of friends. Once you’re her buddy, she may be a bit enthusiastic with her hello’s and will need to fine tune those manners using lots of patience and positive reinforcement. She is not fully housetrained, so her adopters should be ready to help her learn how to use the restroom outside. She has successfully lived with dogs in the past, and could do well with another in the future, pending a slow introduction. She says no thanks to cats, and could live with older kids who can read her body language and practice good shy dog skills. Snow weighs 51 pounds.
capecod.com

Sewer Installation on Old Strawberry Hill Road Closes Intersection

HYANNIS – Wednesday through Tuesday, February 14, the intersection of Phinney’s Lane and Old Strawberry Hill Road will be closed for sewer installation. Old Strawberry Hill Road will be closed from Route 132 to Sunny-Wood Drive. Local resident traffic will still be allowed access. Other road closures and...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Man injured in fall from ladder in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A man was injured after falling off a ladder in in Falmouth. It happened at a residence on Country Club Lane about 10:15 AM. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
FALMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured

NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Stronger Enforcement of Leash Law Expected in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Falmouth officials have decided to support stronger enforcement of dog-owners complying with the town’s leash law. Director of Marine & Environmental Services Gregg Fraser went before the Falmouth Select Board at a recent meeting to give an update on complaints the Animal Services department has been receiving about dogs running at large.
FALMOUTH, MA
WSBS

A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Dianna Carney

Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain Closed

(KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) The Kingston community has been seeing some of the coldest temperatures of the year in the past few days, with lows reaching negative numbers. The local mall, the Kingston Collection, has reportedly fallen victim to the frigid weather, as news has just broke that today, Sunday, February 5th, mall visitors had to be evacuated after a pipe may have burst.
KINGSTON, MA
capecod.com

Water Quality Dominates Barnstable County ARPA Spending

HYANNIS – The Cape’s declining water quality dominated Barnstable County’s recently-approved ARPA allocations of $12.8 million. The largest allocations were $4 million for PFAS remediation, about $1.4 million for alternative septic system research with the Massachusetts Alternative Septic System Technology Center, and almost $1.3 million in upgrades to the county’s laboratory for water testing.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
capecod.com

Wareham fire responds to 3rd structure fire in as many days

WAREHAM – From Wareham Fire: On Monday, February 6th around 12:30 P.M., the Wareham Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire in a residence on Elm Street. C1 (Chief Kelley), C3 (A/C Rogers), Engine 5 (duty crew) and Tower 1 (call back personnel) responded to the scene.
WAREHAM, MA
capecod.com

Brewster Holding Wing Island Access Meeting

BREWSTER – Brewster officials are inviting residents to a forum on improving access to Wing Island, but some community members are opposing the town’s efforts. Brewster has been developing plans to update access to the open space, including constructing a raised boardwalk to connect Drummer Boy Park, Wing Island, and the Cape Cod Natural History Museum.
BREWSTER, MA
capecod.com

House fire delays dismissal from Oak Bluffs School

OAK BLUFFS – Oak Bluffs officials are reporting there is a first alarm structure fire at 38 Tradewinds Road in the Town of Oak Bluffs (near the Oak Bluffs School entrance). Road closures are occurring at Franklin Avenue/Wing Road and Norris Avenue/Wing Road. Students are safe but dismissal and student pick-up will delayed.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
WMUR.com

Some New Hampshire schools close as frigid weather arrives

As arctic cold moved into New Hampshire, schools began announcing closings or remote learning days for Friday. Windchills were forecast to drop to double-digits below zero through the day Friday continuing into Saturday, before conditions begin to improve. Under such conditions, frostbite can start to set in within a few minutes.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

