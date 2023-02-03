Read full article on original website
MyTwoCents
4d ago
Who’s going to help the other mother with her child, who is paralyzed? The nerve of some people!
WSVN-TV
Charges filed against 15-year-old boy for beating 9-year-old girl on school bus
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The state attorney is moving forward with filing criminal charges against a 15-year-old boy, accusing him of beating up a 9-year-old girl on a school bus in Homestead. “It’s just sad what violence does to children nowadays, and it feels like an epidemic,” said the victim’s...
Click10.com
Lyft driver found dead after murder suspect found with vehicle, family confirms
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida Lyft driver who was reported missing last week has been found dead, his daughter confirmed on social media Tuesday. “My dad was truly a one of kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” Lindsay DiBetta wrote on Facebook. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”
NBC Miami
Man Found Shot to Death in Florida City Neighborhood
Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a Florida City neighborhood Tuesday. The shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. in the 500 block of Northwest 7th Avenue. Florida City Police officials said officers responded to a shooting and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. The...
WSVN-TV
Police search for hit-and-run driver who left 1 dead in Margate
There is an update on a deadly crash that happened in Margate with police calling it a hit-and-run. According to police, the driver of a BMW lost control Monday, crashed into a tree and took off on foot along Rock Island Road and Northwest First Street. That driver left three...
NBC Miami
Notary Charged in Connection With Hialeah Police Alleged Kidnapping, Beating of Homeless Man
A notary public has been charged in connection with the kidnapping and beating of a homeless man that landed two Hialeah Police officers and a civilian behind bars. Juan Prietocofino, 51, was arrested last month on a charge of false or fraudulent acknowledgement by a notary public, according to a recently released arrest report.
wflx.com
Woman, man face murder charges after victim found dead in Vero Beach
The remains of a man's body found along State Road 60 in Vero Beach on Jan. 30 have been identified and a Taramac woman and Tennessee man have been arrested in the homicide, Broward Sheriff's Office said Monday. Gianni Coto, 28, of Tamarac, had been missing since Jan. 25. The...
NBC Miami
Arrest Made in Shooting Near Miami Gardens School That Left Student Injured
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Miami Gardens school that left a student injured, authorities said. The shooting happened Monday during an altercation outside Miami Norland Senior High School on Northwest 193rd Street hours after school had been dismissed, Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said.
NBC Miami
Mom and Son Arrested After Stolen Truck, Carjacked SUV Crash While Fleeing Police in Doral, Hialeah
A mother and son are facing charges after authorities said they were involved in a stolen truck crashing while fleeing police in Doral and a carjacked SUV crashing while fleeing police in Hialeah, officials said. Brandon Ryan Moats, 23, and his mother, 42-year-old Martha Herrera-Tapia, were both arrested after the...
NBC Miami
Driver Fled on Foot After Margate Crash Left Woman Dead, Child Hospitalized: Police
Police are searching for a driver who they said fled on foot after a crash in Margate left a woman dead and another woman and a young child hospitalized. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Rock Island Road and Northwest 1st Street. Margate Police officials...
WSVN-TV
Familes of 2 teens killed in canal car crash file lawsuit against Homestead Police Department
MIAMI (WSVN) - A press conference was held after a wrongful death lawsuit was filed against the Homestead Police Department, Monday. Norma Vargas was in tears after she spoke on the steps of the Dade County Courthouse, Monday, to express her thoughts on the actions that took place the day of her daughter’s death.
High school cheerleading coach pleads guilty to charges involving girl, 14
A Palm Beach County high school volunteer cheerleading coach accused of sending explicit text messages to a 14-year-old student pleaded guilty Monday to two felony charges.
WSVN-TV
18-year-old shot near Miami Norland Senior High and Middle School; police search for shooter
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man has been airlifted to the hospital after a shooting near Miami Norland Senior High School. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., Monday, near Northwest 11th Avenue and 193rd Street. There is a command post a block away from the taped off shooting...
NBC Miami
Parents of Teens Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal Following Police Chase File Lawsuit Against City of Homestead
Nearly two years ago, three teens died after their car crashed into a canal after being chased by Homestead Police. Now, the parents of two of the victims, 14-year-old Rihanna Vargas and 14-year-old Terence Valdivia, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Homestead. According to a news release...
17-year-old girl dies after being shot in face inside Pompano Beach motel room
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 17-year-old twin girl, a student at Coconut Creek High School, is dead after someone shot into the window of the motel where she was inside with family members. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave., shortly before 2 a.m. … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
NBC Miami
Suspects in Custody After Car Break-in Leads to SWAT Standoff at Miami Home
Two suspects were in custody after a reported car break-in attempt led to a SWAT standoff near a home in northeast Miami early Tuesday. The incident happened in a neighborhood near Northeast 4th Court and 71st Street. According to Miami Police, the two suspects were seen breaking into a car in the area around 1 a.m.
NBC Miami
Trial for Men Charged in Murder of Rapper XXXTentacion Begins
The trial of three men accused of murdering South Florida native and rapper XXXTentacion began Tuesday, more than four years after the emerging rap star was gunned down during a robbery outside a South Florida motorcycle shop. Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome could all receive life sentences if...
Click10.com
‘Hurts my heart’: Neighbors react to video of Hollywood man dragged in elevator after cops shot him
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Neighbors are reacting to graphic video obtained by Local 10 News Friday showing Hollywood police dragging a 69-year-old condominium owner into an elevator after shooting him. David Cottes later died from his wounds and exactly what happened remains a mystery to family members. On Feb. 26,...
Man arrested in fatal shooting in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- A suspect was in custody in connection with a fatal shooting early Monday in northwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.According to a statement by police, officers were called to 2479 NW 81st Terrace around 5 a.m. for a report of gunfire.When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene, according to police.Officials said a suspect was detained.Police did not say what led to the shooting or if the man knew the man who shot him.Police erected yellow crime scene tape as several officers searched the area for clues.
NBC Miami
Suspect in Custody After Reported SWAT Situation at NE Miami Home
Police have reportedly taken a suspect into custody after what appeared to be a SWAT situation at a home in northeast Miami. The situation took place at a home near Northeast 4th Court and 71st Street. A helicopter from the Miami-Dade Police Department and SWAT units from the Miami Police Department were at the scene.
calleochonews.com
Golden Glades shooting leads to two fatalities
Detectives suspect the Golden Glades shooting may be related to a nearby car accident. A 16-year-old and an adult were shot and murdered Tuesday night while their car was driving past a northwest Miami-Dade elementary school. Around 10 p.m. that night, an unidentified suspect opened fire on Northwest 6th Avenue, close to 151st Street. The area is known as the Golden Glades neighborhood.
