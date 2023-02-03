The Red Hill Unit #10 Board of Education met in special session Monday afternoon at the District office in Bridgeport. They went into a brief executive session for about three minutes before emerging to take action regarding district athletic personnel. They moved to accept the resignation of Eric Adamson as the high school boys head track coach, effective immediately. The position will be posted. They also moved to employ Olivia Vinsel as the new high school girls softball coach. Unit 10 Superintendent Jakie Walker told Lite 103 News that Vinsel has already been working with the program as a volunteer and they are glad to get a coach with the experience of Vinsel on both the prep and collegiate level. She played high school softball for the Newton Lady Eagles and was an All-Little Illini Conference performer. She also played collegiately at Greenville Illinois and was a team captain and all-St Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) pick for the Lady Panthers. She replaces Amanda Evinger, who stepped down after last season.

