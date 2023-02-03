ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion, PA

d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Clarion at DCC Boys’ Basketball

DUBOIS, Pa. – Watch live as Clarion travels to DuBois Central Catholic in boys’ basketball action. Chris Rossetti has the call of the game from DCC. The game can be viewed above or below or on any of the YDL Sports Network social media channels.
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

DuBois police handle possible hostage situation at local school

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police were quick to the scene of a report of a possible hostage situation at New Story Schools in DuBois. DuBois Chief of Police, Blaine Clark, said they arrived rapidly and made entry into the room where the subjects were supposed to be with possible hostages. After entering, they said they […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Planned power outage scheduled for Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Penelec has announced that their is a scheduled power outage planned and many Clearfield residents will be affected. The outage will be from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. During the outage equipment upgrades will take place to enhance reliability. They also announced that there may be […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Mercer County, PA

Mercer County is located in the Commonwealth of western Pennsylvania. It is beautifully situated between Pittsburgh, Erie, Chicago, and New York City. The population in this area reached 110,652 as per the 2020 census. Mercer is the seat of Mercer County, while Hermitage is its largest city. Mercer County was...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Punxsy Principal Announces Resignation Citing ‘Personal Struggles’

(Photo above: Mugshot of Paul Hetrick, provided to exploreJeffersonPA.com by the Jefferson County Jail following his February 3 incarceration.) “It is with a heavy heart that I announce I am resigning from employment as a Principal with the Punxsutawney School District effective February 7, 2023,” said a statement released by Hetrick. “I cannot allow my personal struggles to continue distracting from the important work of the district in educating the future of our community.”
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Motor Vehicle Accident, False Report to 9-1-1

VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. – Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police responded to a vehicle vs. deer collision in Oakland Township, Venango County, on February 4 around 10:49 p.m. Police said 47-year-old James R. Vogus, of Oil City, was traveling south on State Route 417...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Big Egypt Road in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Sunday, February 5, the accident happened on Big Egypt Road, south of Education Drive, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 2:47 p.m. on January 22.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

