YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Clarion/DCC Girls, Saegertown/Eisenhower Boys Basketball Games Wednesday, Feb. 8
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Clarion at home vs. DuBois Central Catholic girls and the Saegertown at Eisenhower boys basketball games on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn will have the call from Clarion, while Andy Close and Brian Hagberg will...
Hungiville Leads Smethport to Comeback OT Win; Keystone Tops Ridgway in OT; Punxsy Wins 7th Straight D9 League Title
SMETHPORT, Pa. – Down 10 at halftime, Smethport rallied to beat visiting Johnsonburg, 56-51, in overtime. Elizabeth Hungiville played a key role in the comeback scoring 20 of her career-high 32 points in the second half and overtime including four points in overtime. Hungiville also netted 14 fourth-quarter points...
Feb. 8, 2023 Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, AC Wrestling: Eisenhower, Clearfield Notch Wins
RUSSELL, Pa. – Eisenhower won eight bouts via pin in a 66-12 win over Youngsville. Benji Bauer (189), Brok English (215), Ryan Chambers (121), Tanner Lookenhouse (133), Derek Childs (139), Cole Kellogg (145), Tucker Lindell (160), and Bryceton Wilkins (172) all won by fall for the Knights. Eisenhower also...
Watch Live: Clarion at DCC Boys’ Basketball
DUBOIS, Pa. – Watch live as Clarion travels to DuBois Central Catholic in boys’ basketball action. Chris Rossetti has the call of the game from DCC. The game can be viewed above or below or on any of the YDL Sports Network social media channels.
Brookville Holds ECC to All-Time Low 16 Points while Securing at Least a Tie for D9 League Title; Miller Leads Clearfield to Win
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Limiting Elk County Catholic to a school-record-low 16 points, Brookville claimed at least a tie for the D9 League title with a 34-16 win over the visiting Crusaders. Rewatch the game. The Raiders (17-2, 8-1 D9 LEague), who lost 50-47 at ECC in mid-December, limited the...
YDL Sports Network/Mega Rock to Broadcast ECC at Brookville Boys Basketball Feb. 7
WARREN, Pa. – The D9 League title will be on the line when Brookville takes on Elk County Catholic in boys’ basketball from Brookville Tuesday, Feb, 7, and the game can be watched live on the YDL Sports Network as well as the Mega Rock Facebook page. It...
Ryen Rallies Clearfield Girls to Victory; Union, Clarion Get Close Wins
HYDE, Pa. – Riley Ryen scored nine of her team-high 13 points in the third quarter to help Clearfield rally from a nine-point halftime deficit on its way to a 47-43 home Mountain League win over Penns Valley. The Lady Bison trailed 27-18 at halftime but behind Ryen, who...
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Clarion/DCC Boys; Girard/Eisenhower Girls Monday, Feb. 6
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting a pair of games Monday, Feb. 6, including the Clarion at DuBois Central Catholic boys’ game and the Girard at Eisenhower girls’ game. Here are links for each game (Links will become active approximately 15 minutes prior...
Franklin’s Curry, West Middlesex’s Preston Score 38 in Wins; Meadville Outlasts Harbor Creek in Overtime
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Behind a career-high 38 points from Damon Curry, Franklin stayed perfect in Region 6 with an 82-50 win over Titusville. Curry drained seven 3’s and scored 23 of his 38 in the first half for the Knights, who have now won ten straight games. Franklin...
LeBoeuf Pins Frazier, Punches Ticket to Hershey Powered by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, A/C
WATERFORD, Pa. – The Fort LeBoeuf Bison are headed to Hershey. Just two days after dropping a heartbreaker to Reynolds for the D10 title, the Bison beat WPIAL Noi. 4 team Frazier 45-24 in a PIAA Class 2A preliminary round match. With the win, the Bison advance to meet...
DuBois police handle possible hostage situation at local school
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police were quick to the scene of a report of a possible hostage situation at New Story Schools in DuBois. DuBois Chief of Police, Blaine Clark, said they arrived rapidly and made entry into the room where the subjects were supposed to be with possible hostages. After entering, they said they […]
Butler City police locate missing teenager
The Butler City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a teenager who hasn’t been in contact with family for around 48 hours.
Planned power outage scheduled for Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Penelec has announced that their is a scheduled power outage planned and many Clearfield residents will be affected. The outage will be from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. During the outage equipment upgrades will take place to enhance reliability. They also announced that there may be […]
Woman killed while crossing road from store in Butler Township
An 84-year-old woman was killed while attempting to cross a road Saturday in Butler County.
15 Best Things to Do in Mercer County, PA
Mercer County is located in the Commonwealth of western Pennsylvania. It is beautifully situated between Pittsburgh, Erie, Chicago, and New York City. The population in this area reached 110,652 as per the 2020 census. Mercer is the seat of Mercer County, while Hermitage is its largest city. Mercer County was...
Punxsy Principal Announces Resignation Citing ‘Personal Struggles’
(Photo above: Mugshot of Paul Hetrick, provided to exploreJeffersonPA.com by the Jefferson County Jail following his February 3 incarceration.) “It is with a heavy heart that I announce I am resigning from employment as a Principal with the Punxsutawney School District effective February 7, 2023,” said a statement released by Hetrick. “I cannot allow my personal struggles to continue distracting from the important work of the district in educating the future of our community.”
State Police Calls: Motor Vehicle Accident, False Report to 9-1-1
VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. – Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police responded to a vehicle vs. deer collision in Oakland Township, Venango County, on February 4 around 10:49 p.m. Police said 47-year-old James R. Vogus, of Oil City, was traveling south on State Route 417...
Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Big Egypt Road in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Sunday, February 5, the accident happened on Big Egypt Road, south of Education Drive, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 2:47 p.m. on January 22.
Suspected Drunk Driver Runs Stop Sign, Crashes into Woods in Irwin Township
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges are pending against a 45-year-old Venango County man who crashed his SUV while driving under the influence early Sunday morning in Irwin Township. Franklin-based State Police said the accident happened around 3:10 a.m. when a known 45-year-old Polk man crashed his vehicle near...
Man Accused of Providing False Name During DUI-Related Traffic Stop in Oil City Faces Hearing Tomorrow
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a 44-year-old man who provided a false name to Franklin-based State Police following a DUI-related traffic stop in Oil City is scheduled for Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 44-year-old Evan C. Gibson, of Somerset, is scheduled...
