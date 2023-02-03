(Photo above: Mugshot of Paul Hetrick, provided to exploreJeffersonPA.com by the Jefferson County Jail following his February 3 incarceration.) “It is with a heavy heart that I announce I am resigning from employment as a Principal with the Punxsutawney School District effective February 7, 2023,” said a statement released by Hetrick. “I cannot allow my personal struggles to continue distracting from the important work of the district in educating the future of our community.”

