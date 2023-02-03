ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Death investigation underway at Emerson College dorm

By Dialynn Dwyer
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

Police responded to the residence hall at 80 Boylston St. around 10:02 a.m. Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T4wRx_0kbblUOm00
The Little Building at the corner of Boylston and Tremont streets. Lane Turner / The Boston Globe, File

Boston police are investigating after a body was found Friday morning at an Emerson College dormitory.

Officers responded to the dormitory at 80 Boylston St. around 10:02 a.m. for the “death investigation,” according to a police spokesperson.

According to the college’s website, 80 Boylston, a 13-story, 1,053-bed residence hall known as the Little Building, houses all first-year students.

“Earlier today, Emerson College staff requested assistance from Boston EMS and Police regarding a medical emergency on campus,” the school said in a statement. “The College cannot make any additional statements about the situation at this time.”

The college released a statement, signed by interim President William Gilligan and Vice President and Dean for Campus Life Jim Hoppe, saying, “It is with deep sadness that we write to you today to share the news of the death of a member of our student community. At the request of the student’s family, we are not providing any additional details at this time.”

The statement went on to say that the Boston Police Department was investigating the incident, but did not have any safety concerns at this time.

“If there is ever a security threat to our campus, or need for immediate action, we will notify the campus via Emerson Alert and text/voicemail,” the college said.

The college set up a gathering area for students on the second floor, Room 225, of the Little Building. Counseling staff and chaplains will be present throughout the day Friday until 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 1–3 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Emerson College Student Found Dead in Boston Dorm, Officials Say

An Emerson College student was found dead Friday morning inside a residence hall in downtown Boston, officials said. Boston police were called to 80 Boylston Street around 10 a.m. regarding a medical emergency on campus, according to the school and its police department. Emerson's interim president sent a message to...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

A Boston Police Officer Was Fired Twice. Arbitration Got Him His Job Back — But Should It?

Imagine you have a really important job and you get fired from that job twice for two separate incidents. Should you get the job back?. Mayor Michelle Wu fears too many fired Boston police officers get reinstated to the force, and she has a plan to reform police accountability. A publicly available strategy outlines her willingness to leverage current police union contract negotiations to get the reform she seeks.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Stabbing in Roxbury leaves person injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was injured in a stabbing in Roxbury Monday night, according to the Boston Police Department. Police said the stabbing happened just after 8 p.m. on Roxbury Street. Police said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. An investigation was ongoing as of Monday night. (Copyright...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Teen employee shot at Wendy’s drive-through in Lynn

The victim was reportedly transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A teenage employee was shot at a Wendy’s in Lynn Tuesday. Police were called to an outpost of the fast food chain on Boston Street at 5:54 p.m., according to Lynn police. A male employee was shot at a drive-through window, police said.
LYNN, MA
wgbh.org

Boston needs to address root causes of violence, says city's new community safety adviser

After the murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood near his grandparents’ house in Mattapan, Bostonians have been grappling with how to deal with violence. Isaac Yablo, Boston’s new senior adviser on community safety, joined GBH’s Moring Edition co-host Paris Alston to discuss the state of violence in Boston right now and how he's working with the mayor to address it. This transcript has been lightly edited.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

BPD Arrest a Woman After Early Morning Stabbing in South Boston

At about 7:03 AM, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston), responded to the area of 11 West Broadway for a fight. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. Officers were able to immediately administer first aid to the victim. Officers were provided the location of the suspect by multiple witnesses. Officers located Crystal DuFault, 41, of Boston, sitting on an MBTA bus. Dufault was placed under arrest without incident.
BOSTON, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police shoot, kill woman after wellness check in Massachusetts

EASTON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts shot and killed a woman who allegedly had a weapon after a family member requested a wellness check Sunday, authorities said. Responding officers from the town of Easton found the 56-year-old woman at a home with a weapon, Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement. He did not specify what kind of weapon she had.
EASTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy