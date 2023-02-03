ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quay County, NM

KFDA

Clovis suspends plastic recycling program

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis has suspended their plastic recycling program. According to a release by the city, effective immediately plastic will be removed completely from recycling materials. The city asks residents to place their plastics in their regular trash. Other recycling materials such as tin cans,...
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Teen dead after wreck near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation released information regarding a wreck that resulted in one teen dead near Hereford. According to a TxDOT press release, on Feb. 5, Jayden Villanueva,18, of Horton, Alabama was driving westbound on US 60 in a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro when it veered into the center […]
HEREFORD, TX
KFDA

Clovis Police: 1 seriously injured after hit by car

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Clovis. According to officials, on Monday, February 6, at around 9:18 p.m., Clovis police received a call about a crash involving a pedestrian ay 7th and Jones Street. The caller said a...
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man dead after attacked by pack of dogs

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – State police are investigating a fatal dog pack attack in Tucumcari. Investigators say 64-year-old Stanley Hartt was walking along 11th Street near Gamble around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday when five dogs attacked him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Quay County Sheriff’s deputies euthanized one of the dogs after the attack. The […]
TUCUMCARI, NM

