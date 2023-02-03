Read full article on original website
Mesalands executive staff votes ‘no confidence’ against President
Officials with Mesalands Community College announced that the college's chief executive staff unanimously voted in favor of "no confidence" in relation to Gregory T. Busch, the current president of Mesalands Community College.
Clovis suspends plastic recycling program
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis has suspended their plastic recycling program. According to a release by the city, effective immediately plastic will be removed completely from recycling materials. The city asks residents to place their plastics in their regular trash. Other recycling materials such as tin cans,...
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released information regarding a Monday evening incident that resulted in a woman being hit by a vehicle. According to a news release from the department, dispatch received a call around 9:18 p.m. on Monday regarding a person being hit by a vehicle near the intersection […]
Teen dead after wreck near Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation released information regarding a wreck that resulted in one teen dead near Hereford. According to a TxDOT press release, on Feb. 5, Jayden Villanueva,18, of Horton, Alabama was driving westbound on US 60 in a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro when it veered into the center […]
Clovis Police: 1 seriously injured after hit by car
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car in Clovis. According to officials, on Monday, February 6, at around 9:18 p.m., Clovis police received a call about a crash involving a pedestrian ay 7th and Jones Street. The caller said a...
New Mexico man dead after attacked by pack of dogs
TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – State police are investigating a fatal dog pack attack in Tucumcari. Investigators say 64-year-old Stanley Hartt was walking along 11th Street near Gamble around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday when five dogs attacked him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Quay County Sheriff’s deputies euthanized one of the dogs after the attack. The […]
