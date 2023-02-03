Read full article on original website
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for February 3- February 5, 2023
Lorenda Pelham, 36, Graceville, Florida: Four counts of grand theft of a firearm, hold for Holmes County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jaheim Garrett, 20, Marianna, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Calvin Milton, 55, Marianna, Florida: Battery-domestic violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Teresa Pyke, 46,...
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for February 6, 2023
Lorenda Pelham: Four counts of grand theft of a firearm- total bond $30,000 bond, hold for Holmes County- no bond. Elder Martinez- Tamayo: Fugitive from justice- Hidalgo County, Texas: No bond, signed waiver, bring back February 7. Kimberly Vickery: Retail theft- one-year pretrial intervention, $370 fine, no contact order. Jaheim...
WJHG-TV
Two candidates have filed for the Lynn Haven Mayoral race
On this Coffee Chat, Sam and Ryan discuss their eventful weekends with a disco-themed charity event and a packed golf schedule. Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport isn’t the only place in Bay County that sees a lot of passenger traffic these days.
Local taco joint ‘El Weirdo’ opens downtown PC location
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A popular Panama City food truck just got a major upgrade. Less than two years ago, ‘El Weirdo’ was born. The truck sat in the alley behind ‘History Class Brewing Company’ and made a name for itself going around to different events in Bay County. But now, the taco joint […]
PCB named 4th most deadly beach in America
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — According to Panama City Beach Fire Rescue last year alone six individuals drowned on city beaches. Some residents said this number didn’t surprise them. “Not at all,” Panama City Beach resident Ann McGory said. “I mean, only because maybe drownings because of our riptides but other than that, I […]
Bay County Commissioner files for bankruptcy
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (The Port St. Joe Star) — The former contractor for Wewahitchka’s new fire station has filed for bankruptcy amidst complex litigation and already lengthy delays surrounding the project. Winterfell Construction Inc. and its owners, Bay County Commissioner Tommy Hamm and his wife, Jamie Hamm, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in the North […]
fsunews.com
Construction begins on new FSU healthcare campus in Panama City
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Florida State University, The St. Joe Company and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare broke ground on a healthcare campus in Panama City Beach. The campus is being created to address the need for medical care in the Florida Panhandle and should allow for clinicians, researchers and students to work together.
Proposed change to Florida left-lane laws
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bad driving habit could end up costing you money. A bill filed in the state legislature last week would prohibit drivers from continuously traveling “in the furthermost left-hand lane of certain roadways.” The bill applies explicitly to roadways with two or more lanes moving in the same direction and […]
Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law
WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
wdhn.com
Hopes to four-lane Highway 167 from the Alabama-Florida line
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—The long desire to four-lane state highway 167 north from the Stateline to Hartford may be a little closer to reality. Two Alabama lawmakers from the wiregrass say Katie Britt’s presence now in the U.S. Senate may benefit that long-sought project. Several Alabama lawmakers met...
WJHG-TV
Hotel near ECP garners a lot of passenger traffic
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport isn’t the only place in Bay County that sees a lot of passenger traffic these days. Hotel management at Hilton Garden Inn Panama City Airport said the place is now a proven asset for travelers. That’s because of the hotel’s close proximity to ECP. It’s just a little more than a mile down the road.
atmorenews.com
Obituaries, week of February 8, 2023
Mr. Wilbur L. Walton, Jr., age 81, of Dothan, Ala., passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 after an extended illness. He was born to the late Dr. and Mrs. Wilbur L. Walton. He was a 1959 graduate of Dothan High School. He attended the University of Alabama and a member Sigma Nu Fraternity. He later became the lead vocalist in the band “The James Gang.” Their most notable recording was, “Georgia Pines,” released in November 1965, and to this day, it remains a” fan favorite.” Wilbur was a member of The First United Methodist Church of Dothan.
Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder announces resignation
ED. NOTE: This story has been updated with new information. Tinder spoke with News 13 about her plans Tuesday afternoon. We will have more from her tonight. LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder resigned from the commission Tuesday. She told News 13 Tuesday afternoon that she plans to run for mayor […]
Boat gets stuck under 4th Street bridge in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene to assess the situation. Upon […]
wtvy.com
“Buried alive” killer receives another prison sentence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Joshua Crawford Tew, who is serving a life sentence for the brutal murder of a Houston County woman, has pleaded guilty to another felony charge. Tew, who is 34, received a three-year-sentence last week for possessing illegal weapons, but it is a sentence that means little. The...
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Michael Duane Owens for DUI, Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a reckless driver on Highway 90 in Grand Ridge. The caller said a red Chevrolet pickup truck was driving all over the road and crossing the median. A deputy was in the area and attempted to stop the vehicle.
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Ernest Jett, Jr. on Open Count of Second-Degree Attempted Murder, Other Felony Charges
On Saturday, February 4, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of someone being shot in the area of 2110 Hook Way, just north of Campbellton. Within minutes, deputies and Florida Highway Patrol Troopers were on scene. Law enforcement quickly determined that a single...
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Honsul
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Honsul, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Husky German Shepherd mix is a few years old. He was available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. He has found his furever family. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal […]
Local farmer purchasing hundreds of hens in face of sky-high egg prices
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The price of eggs at the supermarket is giving many folks sticker shock. In some places, the cost of a dozen eggs has more than tripled what it was a year ago. One Jackson County farmer is increasing his egg production to help out his community. Sonny Fortunato has been […]
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Capture Fleeing Alleged Felon Elis Francios Vargas Sterling on February 3, 2023
UPDATE – SUSPECT CAPTURED. Washington County Deputies stayed vigilant throughout the night and into the early morning hours in the search for a domestic violence stabbing suspect. Around 6:30 AM this morning, Elis Francios Vargas Sterling was CAPTURED trying to flee the area in the rear of a vehicle.
