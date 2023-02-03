ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marianna, FL

Comments / 0

Related
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for February 3- February 5, 2023

Lorenda Pelham, 36, Graceville, Florida: Four counts of grand theft of a firearm, hold for Holmes County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jaheim Garrett, 20, Marianna, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Calvin Milton, 55, Marianna, Florida: Battery-domestic violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Teresa Pyke, 46,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

1st APPEARANCE for February 6, 2023

Lorenda Pelham: Four counts of grand theft of a firearm- total bond $30,000 bond, hold for Holmes County- no bond. Elder Martinez- Tamayo: Fugitive from justice- Hidalgo County, Texas: No bond, signed waiver, bring back February 7. Kimberly Vickery: Retail theft- one-year pretrial intervention, $370 fine, no contact order. Jaheim...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Two candidates have filed for the Lynn Haven Mayoral race

On this Coffee Chat, Sam and Ryan discuss their eventful weekends with a disco-themed charity event and a packed golf schedule. Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport isn’t the only place in Bay County that sees a lot of passenger traffic these days.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Local taco joint ‘El Weirdo’ opens downtown PC location

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A popular Panama City food truck just got a major upgrade. Less than two years ago, ‘El Weirdo’ was born. The truck sat in the alley behind ‘History Class Brewing Company’ and made a name for itself going around to different events in Bay County. But now, the taco joint […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

PCB named 4th most deadly beach in America

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — According to Panama City Beach Fire Rescue last year alone six individuals drowned on city beaches.  Some residents said this number didn’t surprise them.  “Not at all,” Panama City Beach resident Ann McGory said. “I mean, only because maybe drownings because of our riptides but other than that, I […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Bay County Commissioner files for bankruptcy

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (The Port St. Joe Star) — The former contractor for Wewahitchka’s new fire station has filed for bankruptcy amidst complex litigation and already lengthy delays surrounding the project. Winterfell Construction Inc. and its owners, Bay County Commissioner Tommy Hamm and his wife, Jamie Hamm, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in the North […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
fsunews.com

Construction begins on new FSU healthcare campus in Panama City

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Florida State University, The St. Joe Company and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare broke ground on a healthcare campus in Panama City Beach. The campus is being created to address the need for medical care in the Florida Panhandle and should allow for clinicians, researchers and students to work together.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Proposed change to Florida left-lane laws

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bad driving habit could end up costing you money. A bill filed in the state legislature last week would prohibit drivers from continuously traveling “in the furthermost left-hand lane of certain roadways.” The bill applies explicitly to roadways with two or more lanes moving in the same direction and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law

WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Hopes to four-lane Highway 167 from the Alabama-Florida line

GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—The long desire to four-lane state highway 167 north from the Stateline to Hartford may be a little closer to reality. Two Alabama lawmakers from the wiregrass say Katie Britt’s presence now in the U.S. Senate may benefit that long-sought project. Several Alabama lawmakers met...
ALABAMA STATE
WJHG-TV

Hotel near ECP garners a lot of passenger traffic

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport isn’t the only place in Bay County that sees a lot of passenger traffic these days. Hotel management at Hilton Garden Inn Panama City Airport said the place is now a proven asset for travelers. That’s because of the hotel’s close proximity to ECP. It’s just a little more than a mile down the road.
PANAMA CITY, FL
atmorenews.com

Obituaries, week of February 8, 2023

Mr. Wilbur L. Walton, Jr., age 81, of Dothan, Ala., passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 after an extended illness. He was born to the late Dr. and Mrs. Wilbur L. Walton. He was a 1959 graduate of Dothan High School. He attended the University of Alabama and a member Sigma Nu Fraternity. He later became the lead vocalist in the band “The James Gang.” Their most notable recording was, “Georgia Pines,” released in November 1965, and to this day, it remains a” fan favorite.” Wilbur was a member of The First United Methodist Church of Dothan.
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder announces resignation

ED. NOTE: This story has been updated with new information. Tinder spoke with News 13 about her plans Tuesday afternoon. We will have more from her tonight. LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder resigned from the commission Tuesday. She told News 13 Tuesday afternoon that she plans to run for mayor […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WKRG News 5

Boat gets stuck under 4th Street bridge in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene to assess the situation. Upon […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

“Buried alive” killer receives another prison sentence

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Joshua Crawford Tew, who is serving a life sentence for the brutal murder of a Houston County woman, has pleaded guilty to another felony charge. Tew, who is 34, received a three-year-sentence last week for possessing illegal weapons, but it is a sentence that means little. The...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
fosterfollynews.net

Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Ernest Jett, Jr. on Open Count of Second-Degree Attempted Murder, Other Felony Charges

On Saturday, February 4, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of someone being shot in the area of 2110 Hook Way, just north of Campbellton. Within minutes, deputies and Florida Highway Patrol Troopers were on scene. Law enforcement quickly determined that a single...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Honsul

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Honsul, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Husky German Shepherd mix is a few years old. He was available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. He has found his furever family. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal […]
PANAMA CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy