Midland, TX

dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 2500 Perryton Drive

On February 5, 2023, at about 11:21 PM, Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive. The preliminary investigation determined a man was shot in an apartment by an unknown suspect. DFR responded and the man died. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 020810-2023.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Texas Rangers investigating deputies’ fatal shooting of woman near Denton

The Texas Rangers are investigating an incident near Denton over the weekend in which Denton County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a woman who pointed a weapon at them. On Saturday morning, the Arlington Police Department notified other departments about an armed woman making suicidal comments at an Arlington hospital. Shortly after noon, DCSO deputies located a vehicle involved in that incident in the parking lot of the Greenbelt Corridor Park east of Denton, according to a DCSO news release.
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed in Ellis County shooting

ITALY, Texas - Investigators in Ellis County are trying to find the person who shot and killed a man Sunday night. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Rosemond Lane in Italy. The Ellis County Sheriff's Department said when deputies got to the scene, they found 54-year-old Jackie Shelby. He...
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Denton murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma

DENTON, Texas - A man accused of a fatal stabbing in Denton Friday night was arrested in Oklahoma City Saturday morning. The investigation began just after 8 p.m. Friday, when Denton PD officers were flagged down about a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of Benjamin Street. The...
DENTON, TX
Dallas Observer

Until Wednesday, Dallas Is Waiving Misdemeanor Warrant Fees for People Donating Socks

Every year, the Dallas Municipal Court gives people the chance to deal with their outstanding Class C misdemeanor warrants and have associated fees waived. Dallas calls this its Ticket Track Down initiative. It generally lasts only two weeks and was expected to end on Sunday, Feb. 5. But the city extended the initiative to this Wednesday, Feb. 8. People hoping to get their warrant fees waived will need to donate a package of three or more pairs of socks. The socks must be dropped off with a county clerk before seeing a judge.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Man fatally shot in Dallas apartment, police say

DALLAS — Dallas police and Crime Stoppers are looking for any information about a deadly shooting in an Oak Cliff apartment. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive at 11:21 p.m. Sunday. According to police, a man was shot in an apartment by...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

3 Students Dead, 6 Hospitalized From Fentanyl Linked to Carrollton Drug House: Report

Three young Carrollton-Farmers Branch students are dead and six others have been hospitalized in a string of fentanyl overdoses, most of them since December. Federal investigators say each of these tragedies traces back to a single Carrollton house, located just blocks from R.L. Turner High School, where juvenile dealers as young as 14 picked up the drugs and sold them to classmates.
CARROLLTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 13200 Spanish Bat Court

On November 3, 2023 at about 11:05 PM Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 13200 block of Spanish Bay Court. The preliminary investigation determined; a man suffered multiple gunshots by an unknown suspect. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 019660–2023.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Walmart evacuated after bomb threat in Denton County, police say

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas — A North Texas Walmart store was evacuated Monday after someone called in a bomb threat, police said. The threat, which was under investigation Monday afternoon, was made to a Walmart in the Marketplace at Highland Village in the 3000 block of Justin Road. Highland Village is located in Denton County.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
WFAA

22-year-old killed, teen injured in shooting that led to car crash, Garland police say

GARLAND, Texas — Garland police have opened a murder investigation to look into a shooting that caused a car crash at an apartment building early Sunday morning. The department said this happened on Feb. 5. in the 4600 block of Saturn Road by Northwest Highway. Police and fire departments were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. about a vehicle that crashed into a building and caught fire.
GARLAND, TX
fox4news.com

Murder victim found after car crashes into Garland apartment building

GARLAND, Texas - Police are investigating the murder of a 22-year-old man who was found in a car that was on fire after it crashed into a Garland apartment building early Sunday morning. This happened just before 12:30 a.m., when Garland Fire and Police departments were called out to the...
GARLAND, TX
kurv.com

Woman Shot Dead By Police At Arlington Hospital

A woman who police say displayed a gun at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning is dead. The call came in just before 9 a.m. saying the suspect had entered the Emergency Room lobby brandishing a handgun and making suicidal comments. She eventually left the hospital and was later located at Greenbelt Corridor Park.
ARLINGTON, TX

