Every year, the Dallas Municipal Court gives people the chance to deal with their outstanding Class C misdemeanor warrants and have associated fees waived. Dallas calls this its Ticket Track Down initiative. It generally lasts only two weeks and was expected to end on Sunday, Feb. 5. But the city extended the initiative to this Wednesday, Feb. 8. People hoping to get their warrant fees waived will need to donate a package of three or more pairs of socks. The socks must be dropped off with a county clerk before seeing a judge.

DALLAS, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO