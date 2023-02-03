Read full article on original website
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 2500 Perryton Drive
On February 5, 2023, at about 11:21 PM, Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive. The preliminary investigation determined a man was shot in an apartment by an unknown suspect. DFR responded and the man died. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 020810-2023.
Texas Rangers investigating deputies’ fatal shooting of woman near Denton
3 teen fentanyl deaths, 7 more overdoses tied to Carrollton drug house near schools, complaint says
CARROLLTON, Texas — Nine North Texas teenagers have overdosed, including three who died, from fentanyl pills tied to a drug house near R.L. Turner High School in Carrollton, according to authorities. The names of the victims haven't been released by authorities, but details about the cases were revealed in...
fox4news.com
Man killed in Ellis County shooting
ITALY, Texas - Investigators in Ellis County are trying to find the person who shot and killed a man Sunday night. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Rosemond Lane in Italy. The Ellis County Sheriff's Department said when deputies got to the scene, they found 54-year-old Jackie Shelby. He...
fox4news.com
Denton murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma
DENTON, Texas - A man accused of a fatal stabbing in Denton Friday night was arrested in Oklahoma City Saturday morning. The investigation began just after 8 p.m. Friday, when Denton PD officers were flagged down about a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of Benjamin Street. The...
Dallas Observer
Until Wednesday, Dallas Is Waiving Misdemeanor Warrant Fees for People Donating Socks
Every year, the Dallas Municipal Court gives people the chance to deal with their outstanding Class C misdemeanor warrants and have associated fees waived. Dallas calls this its Ticket Track Down initiative. It generally lasts only two weeks and was expected to end on Sunday, Feb. 5. But the city extended the initiative to this Wednesday, Feb. 8. People hoping to get their warrant fees waived will need to donate a package of three or more pairs of socks. The socks must be dropped off with a county clerk before seeing a judge.
Man fatally shot in Dallas apartment, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police and Crime Stoppers are looking for any information about a deadly shooting in an Oak Cliff apartment. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive at 11:21 p.m. Sunday. According to police, a man was shot in an apartment by...
Police blame illegal street racing on fatal west Dallas crash
One person has died in a high-speed crash in West Dallas Sunday morning. Police blame it on illegal street racing. The crash was on west-bound I-30 near Cockrell Hill.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
3 Students Dead, 6 Hospitalized From Fentanyl Linked to Carrollton Drug House: Report
Three young Carrollton-Farmers Branch students are dead and six others have been hospitalized in a string of fentanyl overdoses, most of them since December. Federal investigators say each of these tragedies traces back to a single Carrollton house, located just blocks from R.L. Turner High School, where juvenile dealers as young as 14 picked up the drugs and sold them to classmates.
DeSoto man killed in fiery Arlington crash
A DeSoto man has been named as the victim who died in a fiery Arlington crash over the weekend. Saturday night, a Mustang changed lanes on South Center Street just north of I-20.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 13200 Spanish Bat Court
On November 3, 2023 at about 11:05 PM Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 13200 block of Spanish Bay Court. The preliminary investigation determined; a man suffered multiple gunshots by an unknown suspect. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 019660–2023.
Dallas shootings reported over the weekend
A man is recovering from a leg wound after being shot in Old East Dallas over the weekend. He was found wounded on Gaston Avenue near North Hall. Fortunately for the victim, that location is literally just a block from Baylor
Walmart evacuated after bomb threat in Denton County, police say
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas — A North Texas Walmart store was evacuated Monday after someone called in a bomb threat, police said. The threat, which was under investigation Monday afternoon, was made to a Walmart in the Marketplace at Highland Village in the 3000 block of Justin Road. Highland Village is located in Denton County.
fox4news.com
Murder victim found after car crashes into Garland apartment building
GARLAND, Texas - Police are investigating the murder of a 22-year-old man who was found in a car that was on fire after it crashed into a Garland apartment building early Sunday morning. This happened just before 12:30 a.m., when Garland Fire and Police departments were called out to the...
inforney.com
Police recover approximately 61 shell casings in overnight shooting that left woman critically injured
HEARTLAND, Texas — Police recovered approximately 61 spent shell casings in an overnight shooting that left a woman critically injured. At approximately 1:49 a.m., on February 6, 2023, the Crandall Police Department responded to the 3000 block of Fluttermill Drive in the Heartland community in regard to a shooting call.
kurv.com
Woman Shot Dead By Police At Arlington Hospital
A woman who police say displayed a gun at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning is dead. The call came in just before 9 a.m. saying the suspect had entered the Emergency Room lobby brandishing a handgun and making suicidal comments. She eventually left the hospital and was later located at Greenbelt Corridor Park.
