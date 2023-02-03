ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, FL

JAIL Report for February 3- February 5, 2023

Lorenda Pelham, 36, Graceville, Florida: Four counts of grand theft of a firearm, hold for Holmes County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jaheim Garrett, 20, Marianna, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Calvin Milton, 55, Marianna, Florida: Battery-domestic violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Teresa Pyke, 46,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Harold Don Johnson

Harold Don Johnson, 68, of Grand Ridge died Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Southeast Medical Center in Dothan. Don was a native and lifelong resident of Grand Ridge. He served in the U S Army and was a truck driver. He attended New Beginning Worship Center in Grand Ridge. He loved his family especially his grandchildren, and enjoyed fishing with his friend Roger.
GRAND RIDGE, FL
Marianna Basketball Schedule for February 6 – February 7

Spurs vs. Kings, 5:15 p.m. at the Marianna Middle School Gym. Knicks vs. Thunder, 6:15 at the Marianna Middle School Gym. Nets vs. Bulls, 7:15 p.m. at the Marianna Middle School Gym. Tuesday, February 7. Tiny Mites. Warriors vs. Hornets, 5:15 p.m. at the Marianna Middle School Gym. Nuggets vs....
MARIANNA, FL

