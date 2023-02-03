Harold Don Johnson, 68, of Grand Ridge died Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Southeast Medical Center in Dothan. Don was a native and lifelong resident of Grand Ridge. He served in the U S Army and was a truck driver. He attended New Beginning Worship Center in Grand Ridge. He loved his family especially his grandchildren, and enjoyed fishing with his friend Roger.

