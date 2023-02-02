Read full article on original website
WTHI
Terre Haute North bass fishing team helping a student beyond sports
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - High School bass fishing started in Vigo County four years ago. When it first began, nobody could have imagined the impact it would go on to me. Especially not Zander Ashley. Ashley was a freshman at Terre Haute North high school in 2018, struggling to...
WTHI
Horizon Health announces new Terre Haute services
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Horizon Health has announced a new primary care clinic in Terre Haute. It's at the Sycamore Pain & Wellness location on State Road 46. The site already offered pain management, behavioral health, weight management and bone care. Horizon's president said there was a need for...
WTHI
Community gives input on future of old jail
Vigo County community members weigh in on the future of the old Vigo County Jail. Vigo County Commissioners are making it a point to get the community's input concerning the future of the old Vigo County Jail. They want to hear from all of you.
vincennespbs.org
Visitor policy changes at Lawrence Co. Memorial
New visitor policies go into effect today at the hospital in Lawrenceville. The changes affect the medical/surgical floor. No visitors under 12 are allowed on the floor and there is no longer a 2 visitor at a time guideline. There will be no visitors to Covid patients and all visitors...
WTHI
Commissioners to move Markle Mill Dam meeting to larger location
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A meeting to discuss the future of the Markle Mill Dam will be moved to a bigger location. The Vigo County Commissioners say they're expecting a lot of people to come to the meeting. Right now, the new location has not been decided. The commissioners...
WTHI
Local organizations are hosting a workshop for special needs caregivers
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local organizations are planning to host a workshop for special needs caregivers!. The non-profit Leadership Minor and Westpoint Financial Group are partnering together to host the workshop. It is titled How Caregivers Can Secure the Future of Their Dependents with Special Needs. This event...
WTHI
New restaurant opens on Terre Haute's south side
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Terre Haute restaurant is open for business. Metro Diner held its grand opening Monday. The business has set up shop in the old Ruby Tuesday building on Terre Haute's south side. Metro Diner serves home-style comfort food like pancakes and burgers. The staff...
Sycamore Pain & Wellness offers primary care services
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Horizon Health is adding the services of a primary care clinic to the Sycamore Pain & Wellness location. The new addition will contribute to the current services offered which include bone health and wellness, pain management, behavioral health, and weight management. “Since we established a presence in Terre Haute, it’s […]
wbiw.com
Bedford Police investigating a fatal accident at State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard
BEDFORD – Police and emergency crews responded to a fatal accident at the intersection of State Road 37 and John Williams Boulevard this afternoon. The accident was reported just before Noon. Bedford Police is investigating the accident. Police closed the southbound lane of State Road 37 at 5th Street...
Multiple crews respond to a fire in West Terre Haute
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A West Terre Haute home sustained significant property loss after a fire Saturday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to 2347 North Orchard Place for calls of a structure fire shorty after 8 p.m. Sugar Creek Fire Chief Sam McClain confirmed that the structure was empty and there were no injuries. […]
WTHI
Vigo County commissioners will hold a public input session
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County commissioners are inviting the public to share their opinions. County commissioners are holding a public input session on Monday, February 6, 2023. The meeting will start at 5:00 and last until 6:30 PM. Community members can voice their opinions on what they'd...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Kelvis Edmond, 44, of Vincennes, was arrested on charges of Petition to Revoke Placement and Failure to Return to Lawful Detention. Bond was set at $100,000. Daniel Voight, 53, of Jasper, was arrested on a Writ of Attachment. Bond was set at $15,000. Tony Gardner, 52, of Decker, was arrested...
Bloomingdale man flown to Indy following rollover crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Bloomingdale man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, the crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 near the intersection of US 41 and SR 47. Frazier said a pickup truck driven by a 22-year-old driver […]
wbiw.com
One officer involved in the Mitchell shooting this morning was released from the hospital another is listed in stable condition
MITCHELL – After continuing to investigate the officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, Feb. 5th, in Mitchell, Detectives with the Indiana State Police have the following additional information to release that includes the names of the wounded officers and the deceased suspect. One of the officers involved in the police-involved...
Indiana State Park Hosting Civil War Winter Battle Complete With Reenactors, and a Speech By Abraham Lincoln
Spring Mill State Park will host a historical event on February 18th and 19th. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
How do food deserts impact the Wabash Valley?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — At the February 2023 city council meeting, Mayor, Duke Bennett, presented his plan for the use of the American Rescue Plan Funds (ARPA). He proposed that $500,000 be used toward food deserts. “As a foodbank, we work with 90 plus organizations across the seven-county service area. We know that the […]
Sullivan Co. pursuit leads to an arrest
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Sullivan County pursuit led to the arrest of a man with an outstanding warrant. Artie Grimes was arrested on February 3rd after leading deputies on a chase by vehicle and on foot. A Sheriffs deputy observed a vehicle leave a yard on 2nd Street in Merom. The deputy recognized […]
WRBI Radio
Bloomington outraged following weekend stabbing
Bloomington, IN — A stabbing on a bus in Bloomington on Saturday has led to outrage in that community. An Indiana University student from Carmel was stabbed multiple times in the head while getting off the bus. Police are calling it a hate-based crime. The incident prompted outrage from...
WTHI
Morning fire destroys two vacant houses in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two houses in Terre Haute were destroyed by fire early Saturday morning. The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Eagle Street. That's just north of Wabash Avenue. Crews on the scene say the fire started in one house. The fire then...
14news.com
Daviess Co. residents experiencing mail and online scams
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been receiving numerous reports of people being scammed online or through the mail. The scam usually involves asking someone to send their banking information or asking you to purchase green dot or money cards to give a stranger the numbers on it.
