ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Horizon Health announces new Terre Haute services

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Horizon Health has announced a new primary care clinic in Terre Haute. It's at the Sycamore Pain & Wellness location on State Road 46. The site already offered pain management, behavioral health, weight management and bone care. Horizon's president said there was a need for...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Community gives input on future of old jail

Vigo County community members weigh in on the future of the old Vigo County Jail. Vigo County Commissioners are making it a point to get the community's input concerning the future of the old Vigo County Jail. They want to hear from all of you.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Visitor policy changes at Lawrence Co. Memorial

New visitor policies go into effect today at the hospital in Lawrenceville. The changes affect the medical/surgical floor. No visitors under 12 are allowed on the floor and there is no longer a 2 visitor at a time guideline. There will be no visitors to Covid patients and all visitors...
LAWRENCEVILLE, IL
WTHI

Local organizations are hosting a workshop for special needs caregivers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local organizations are planning to host a workshop for special needs caregivers!. The non-profit Leadership Minor and Westpoint Financial Group are partnering together to host the workshop. It is titled How Caregivers Can Secure the Future of Their Dependents with Special Needs. This event...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

New restaurant opens on Terre Haute's south side

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Terre Haute restaurant is open for business. Metro Diner held its grand opening Monday. The business has set up shop in the old Ruby Tuesday building on Terre Haute's south side. Metro Diner serves home-style comfort food like pancakes and burgers. The staff...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sycamore Pain & Wellness offers primary care services

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Horizon Health is adding the services of a primary care clinic to the Sycamore Pain & Wellness location. The new addition will contribute to the current services offered which include bone health and wellness, pain management, behavioral health, and weight management.  “Since we established a presence in Terre Haute, it’s […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Multiple crews respond to a fire in West Terre Haute

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A West Terre Haute home sustained significant property loss after a fire Saturday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to 2347 North Orchard Place for calls of a structure fire shorty after 8 p.m. Sugar Creek Fire Chief Sam McClain confirmed that the structure was empty and there were no injuries. […]
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County commissioners will hold a public input session

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County commissioners are inviting the public to share their opinions. County commissioners are holding a public input session on Monday, February 6, 2023. The meeting will start at 5:00 and last until 6:30 PM. Community members can voice their opinions on what they'd...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Kelvis Edmond, 44, of Vincennes, was arrested on charges of Petition to Revoke Placement and Failure to Return to Lawful Detention. Bond was set at $100,000. Daniel Voight, 53, of Jasper, was arrested on a Writ of Attachment. Bond was set at $15,000. Tony Gardner, 52, of Decker, was arrested...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Bloomingdale man flown to Indy following rollover crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Bloomingdale man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, the crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 near the intersection of US 41 and SR 47. Frazier said a pickup truck driven by a 22-year-old driver […]
BLOOMINGDALE, IN
wbiw.com

One officer involved in the Mitchell shooting this morning was released from the hospital another is listed in stable condition

MITCHELL – After continuing to investigate the officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, Feb. 5th, in Mitchell, Detectives with the Indiana State Police have the following additional information to release that includes the names of the wounded officers and the deceased suspect. One of the officers involved in the police-involved...
MITCHELL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

How do food deserts impact the Wabash Valley?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — At the February 2023 city council meeting, Mayor, Duke Bennett, presented his plan for the use of the American Rescue Plan Funds (ARPA). He proposed that $500,000 be used toward food deserts. “As a foodbank, we work with 90 plus organizations across the seven-county service area. We know that the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sullivan Co. pursuit leads to an arrest

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Sullivan County pursuit led to the arrest of a man with an outstanding warrant. Artie Grimes was arrested on February 3rd after leading deputies on a chase by vehicle and on foot. A Sheriffs deputy observed a vehicle leave a yard on 2nd Street in Merom. The deputy recognized […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Bloomington outraged following weekend stabbing

Bloomington, IN — A stabbing on a bus in Bloomington on Saturday has led to outrage in that community. An Indiana University student from Carmel was stabbed multiple times in the head while getting off the bus. Police are calling it a hate-based crime. The incident prompted outrage from...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Morning fire destroys two vacant houses in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two houses in Terre Haute were destroyed by fire early Saturday morning. The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Eagle Street. That's just north of Wabash Avenue. Crews on the scene say the fire started in one house. The fire then...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
14news.com

Daviess Co. residents experiencing mail and online scams

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been receiving numerous reports of people being scammed online or through the mail. The scam usually involves asking someone to send their banking information or asking you to purchase green dot or money cards to give a stranger the numbers on it.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy