Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyMichigan State
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Jalen Hurts had awesome gift with secret message for Eagles teammates on the way to Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts got his teammates a great Super Bowl gift with a, so far, secret message included. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has quickly become one of the quarterbacks you point to and say, “That’s the standard” in the NFL. Not only with his on-field play, but with his resilience playing through injuries and his off-field leadership.
NFL insider explains why a Derek Carr trade isn’t going to happen
Is Derek Carr swapping in black and silver for black and gold this offseason? Not so fast, says Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. After the Las Vegas Raiders granted the New Orleans Saints permission to host Derek Carr for a visit, a trade seems all but imminent. The Saints...
3 free agents the Packers should happily let leave in 2023
The offseason is here for the Green Bay Packers, and they should already be teeing up decisions to not bring these free agents back. The Green Bay Packers are in bad shape financially for 2023, $16.48 million above the cap going into the offseason, the seventh-worst in the league. That reality defines the way in which Green Bay will move forward and make decisions this offseason.
Chiefs could steal star receiver from division rival this offseason
If the Chargers have to cut star wide receiver Keenan Allen to get under the cap, the Chiefs could be one of his most intriguing suitors. Last year Keenan Allen made headlines in Chiefs country by claiming Tyreek Hill’s departure was going to “expose some people.”. He was...
Saints much-needed answer at QB walking right through their door
Quarterback has been an issue for the New Orleans Saints since Drew Brees retired, but Derek Carr is about to walk right through their door. Two things that we know for certain are that the New Orleans Saints need a quarterback and that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to trade Derek Carr this offseason. Whether the stars align for the two franchises to put the obvious puzzle piece in place remains to be seen. It’s sure looking like it, though.
Special FanDuel Super Bowl Promo: How to Claim $3,000 PLUS $10 Million Purse
The Super Bowl is here and FanDuel is giving away $10 million to users as long as Rob Gronkowski can make a field goal. New users can also get up to $3,000 to bet on the game, but you gotta jump on this now because the promos are ending this week.
Bears News: Matt Nagy makes comments about Justin Fields
The Chicago Bears didn’t have much success with Matt Nagy as their head coach. They had one good year in 2018 where they dominated their way to the NFC North title but fell off very quickly. It was more than just the head coach but he was a big problem by the time 2021 was complete.
10 MLB players projected to have monster seasons in 2023
As we inch closer and closer to the start of MLB spring training, it’s a great time to look ahead to some of the projections for the 2023 season and see which players are primed to make a run for American League and National League MVP honors. The 10...
Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays
The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
New Alabama defensive coordinator candidate has a touch of Iron-y
Alabama’s new defensive coordinator target is both a friendly face and a familiar foe. After winning so many Iron Bowls, Nick Saban could look to bring in some Steele to the Alabama equation. Unlike iron, steel does not rust. Although Kevin Steele is in his mid-60s, the Johnny Cash...
