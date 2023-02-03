ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 free agents the Packers should happily let leave in 2023

The offseason is here for the Green Bay Packers, and they should already be teeing up decisions to not bring these free agents back. The Green Bay Packers are in bad shape financially for 2023, $16.48 million above the cap going into the offseason, the seventh-worst in the league. That reality defines the way in which Green Bay will move forward and make decisions this offseason.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Saints much-needed answer at QB walking right through their door

Quarterback has been an issue for the New Orleans Saints since Drew Brees retired, but Derek Carr is about to walk right through their door. Two things that we know for certain are that the New Orleans Saints need a quarterback and that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to trade Derek Carr this offseason. Whether the stars align for the two franchises to put the obvious puzzle piece in place remains to be seen. It’s sure looking like it, though.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Bears News: Matt Nagy makes comments about Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears didn’t have much success with Matt Nagy as their head coach. They had one good year in 2018 where they dominated their way to the NFC North title but fell off very quickly. It was more than just the head coach but he was a big problem by the time 2021 was complete.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

10 MLB players projected to have monster seasons in 2023

As we inch closer and closer to the start of MLB spring training, it’s a great time to look ahead to some of the projections for the 2023 season and see which players are primed to make a run for American League and National League MVP honors. The 10...
FanSided

Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays

The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

FanSided

307K+
Followers
610K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy