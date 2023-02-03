Read full article on original website
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking ControversyIngram AtkinsonDaphne, AL
5 Popular Beaches in Alabama and Fun Things to Do ThereJameson StewardAlabama State
WALA-TV FOX10
Work set to begin on Cowpen Creek Bridge in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A repair project for the eastbound Cowpen Creek Bridge is scheduled to begin Wednesday in Baldwin County and is expected to affect part of eastbound Interstate 10, the Alabama Department of Transportation announced. During construction, the bridge lane width will be restricted to 13 feet,...
Residents to vote on zoning district Tuesday in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Kimberly Topolnicki lives in unincorporated Baldwin County east of Fairhope. For more than 3 years she’s worked from home, building a business with little oversight on what she can and can’t do. “Because it was unzoned all I had to do was get a permit for the building and boom […]
Orange Beach to discuss leases with OBBE at Feb. 7 meeting
Agreements cover central office, city using school property for temporary fire station, among others. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – At the Feb. 7 work session of the Orange Beach City Council, the panel will discuss authorizing execution of license, usage and lease agreements with the Orange Beach Board of Education.
May Day Park in Daphne closing for 6 months for pier improvements, kayak launch starting Jan. 13
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — May Day Park in Daphne will be closed for pier and drainage improvements and a new kayak launch starting Feb. 13, according to a Facebook post from the City of Daphne. The park will be closed for roughly six months. “For your safety, please refrain from entering the park area during […]
1 shot at Chevron on St. Stephens Road, transported to hospital: Prichard Police
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police confirmed one person was shot at the Chevron Gas Station off St. Stephens Road Tuesday night. Police said they are unsure of the victim’s condition, but they were transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. WKRG News 5 has a team on-scene. This story will be updated as […]
Gulf Shores High School's Small Town, Big Garden sets fundraiser
"Farm to Table" event set for March 15 at the school. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores High School’s Sustainability and Hospitality and Tourism academies are putting together a fundraiser for the school’s “Small Town, Big Garden” project. On Wednesday, March 15,...
Catalytic Converter thefts in Daphne, Fairhope Tuesday morning: Police
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Surveillance footage from a Ring camera captured a man stealing a catalytic converter early Tuesday morning at around 2 a.m. at the East Bay Apartments in Daphne. The surveillance shows a man on the ground sawing off a car part while someone else holds a flashlight. The guy with the saw […]
Amtrak to conduct test runs for Gulf Coast rail service
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak continues taking steps to bring passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast. Four passenger platforms for the Mississippi stops are now completed. And this week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile. During the trips, the Amtrak crews will be...
1 man arrested in Baldwin County for impersonating an officer
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette PD said they have arrested a man for impersonating an officer on Saturday night. Police said they responded to the 100 block of Mango Street in reference to a civil issue and the caller reported that a male on the scene identified himself as a Baldwin County Investigator, but he could not provided identification.
Amtrak makes first trip through Mobile for training purposes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting closer to passenger rail service returning to the Gulf Coast. Amtrak made its first trip from New Orleans to Mobile and back. Chase Goleman sent us this video of the train heading west at a good clip through Irvington. The Southern Rail Commission calls this a “familiarization trip.” It […]
Woman tells terrifying encounter with man impersonating police
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman recounted the jarring moment a man knocked on her door, pretending to be police. Bay Minette Police said he was armed with intense weaponry, including a meat cleaver. “I could be dead right now,” said Brenda Anderson. Saturday night, Anderson said she...
Escambia County woman out $23K after contractor stopped showing up
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — 69-year-old Betty Grimsley says her home on Garfield Drive in Escambia County is unlivable. Grimsley says she wired a $23,203 deposit to Robert Stromas IV to begin the remodel on her house. The work began in July of 2022, but Grimsley says Stromas stopped showing up to the job site […]
navarrenewspaper.com
RECORD CROWDS EXPECTED THIS SATURDAY
Navarre beach is preparing for the 37th annual Mardi Gras parade that will be held this Saturday. Record crowds are expected as we should have a beautiful sunny day for the parade. The family friendly NKOJ Mardi Gras parade will begin at 1 pm on Saturday, February 11 on Gulf...
‘He’s shooting at us, run’ Lillian veterinarian recovering after bizarre weekend shooting
Lillian veterinarian, Dr. Susan Wells, is recovering after being shot over the weekend while attending a hunting dog competition near Dothan.
Mardi Gras turns sinister with Slaughter Gras at OWA
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – OWA is opening its newest haunted house Slaughter Gras to put some fear and fright into the Mardi Gras season. Those brave enough to enter can face their fears this Mardi Gras season with four different scare zones all within one terrifying haunted attraction. The terror begins on February 10 and continues on weekends through March 5.
Chili for Charity 2023: Great chili, great cause
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s more than just delicious chili at Ecumenical Ministries’ Chili for Charity 2023, the event’s 22nd year. “Besides some of the best chili you will taste in Baldwin County there will be live music by Blind Dog Mike and the Howlers, a mechanical Bull, zoo ambassadors from the Alabama Gulf Coast […]
Head-on collision leaves two Alabama women dead, troopers say
Two Alabama women were killed Tuesday after a head-on collision, state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the lives of a Georgiana woman and a Brewton woman. Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana, was fatally injured when the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe she was...
Baldwin County Planning Commission considers three D.R. Horton subdivisions
The auditorium at the Baldwin County Central Annex in Robertsdale was once again packed Thursday night for the Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission’s monthly meeting. This time, one major subdivision was the main focus of the crowd’s ire: Timberland Trace, a proposed 80-lot subdivision outside of Lillian, on...
Wawa opening 8 locations along Gulf Coast in Mobile, Baldwin Co. and Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Wawa, a widely-known gas station and convenience store chain with nearly 1,000 locations is planning to open more than 40 stores across south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle over the next eight to 10 years, according to a release from the Mobile Chamber. There will be two locations in Mobile County, […]
Bullet hits Fairhope home, grazing dining room table
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a bullet struck a family’s home east of Fairhope. The bullet, which pierced through a kitchen window, left a hole in the blinds before grazing the dining room table and landing several feet away. The homeowner told us her family spends a lot […]
