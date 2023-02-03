ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WALA-TV FOX10

Work set to begin on Cowpen Creek Bridge in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A repair project for the eastbound Cowpen Creek Bridge is scheduled to begin Wednesday in Baldwin County and is expected to affect part of eastbound Interstate 10, the Alabama Department of Transportation announced. During construction, the bridge lane width will be restricted to 13 feet,...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
OBA

Orange Beach to discuss leases with OBBE at Feb. 7 meeting

Agreements cover central office, city using school property for temporary fire station, among others. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – At the Feb. 7 work session of the Orange Beach City Council, the panel will discuss authorizing execution of license, usage and lease agreements with the Orange Beach Board of Education.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Amtrak to conduct test runs for Gulf Coast rail service

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak continues taking steps to bring passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast. Four passenger platforms for the Mississippi stops are now completed. And this week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile. During the trips, the Amtrak crews will be...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 man arrested in Baldwin County for impersonating an officer

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette PD said they have arrested a man for impersonating an officer on Saturday night. Police said they responded to the 100 block of Mango Street in reference to a civil issue and the caller reported that a male on the scene identified himself as a Baldwin County Investigator, but he could not provided identification.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Amtrak makes first trip through Mobile for training purposes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting closer to passenger rail service returning to the Gulf Coast. Amtrak made its first trip from New Orleans to Mobile and back. Chase Goleman sent us this video of the train heading west at a good clip through Irvington. The Southern Rail Commission calls this a “familiarization trip.” It […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman tells terrifying encounter with man impersonating police

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman recounted the jarring moment a man knocked on her door, pretending to be police. Bay Minette Police said he was armed with intense weaponry, including a meat cleaver. “I could be dead right now,” said Brenda Anderson. Saturday night, Anderson said she...
BAY MINETTE, AL
navarrenewspaper.com

RECORD CROWDS EXPECTED THIS SATURDAY

Navarre beach is preparing for the 37th annual Mardi Gras parade that will be held this Saturday. Record crowds are expected as we should have a beautiful sunny day for the parade. The family friendly NKOJ Mardi Gras parade will begin at 1 pm on Saturday, February 11 on Gulf...
NAVARRE, FL
OBA

Mardi Gras turns sinister with Slaughter Gras at OWA

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – OWA is opening its newest haunted house Slaughter Gras to put some fear and fright into the Mardi Gras season. Those brave enough to enter can face their fears this Mardi Gras season with four different scare zones all within one terrifying haunted attraction. The terror begins on February 10 and continues on weekends through March 5.
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Chili for Charity 2023: Great chili, great cause

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s more than just delicious chili at Ecumenical Ministries’ Chili for Charity 2023, the event’s 22nd year. “Besides some of the best chili you will taste in Baldwin County there will be live music by Blind Dog Mike and the Howlers, a mechanical Bull, zoo ambassadors from the Alabama Gulf Coast […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Head-on collision leaves two Alabama women dead, troopers say

Two Alabama women were killed Tuesday after a head-on collision, state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the lives of a Georgiana woman and a Brewton woman. Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana, was fatally injured when the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe she was...
GEORGIANA, AL
WKRG News 5

Bullet hits Fairhope home, grazing dining room table

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – No one was injured Thursday afternoon when a bullet struck a family’s home east of Fairhope. The bullet, which pierced through a kitchen window, left a hole in the blinds before grazing the dining room table and landing several feet away. The homeowner told us her family spends a lot […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
