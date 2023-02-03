ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

beckersasc.com

Nevada physician sued for negligence, wrongful death

Medina Culver, DO, has been sued by a former patient's family for alleged wrongful death, This is Reno reported Feb. 6. America's Frontline Doctors, an advocacy group that was formed to oppose public health measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, is also named in the suit. The lawsuit...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Two local teachers rewarded for their efforts with $25k checks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Lowell Milken’s foundation searches the country to find the teachers who have gone above and beyond. In return for their efforts, he rewards them with $25,000 checks. It’s an honor that is going to only about 40 teachers nationwide this year, with three being in Nevada.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Reno Man whose criminal charges date back to 1980s sentenced to 28 years

The Washoe County District Attorney's office is announcing that a Reno man has been sentenced in two separate prosecutions for multiple felony offenses. Randall Dean Forcier, 62-years-old, has been sentenced to a total of 28 years in prison. He pled guilty last December to charges of trafficking in a schedule...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Gov. Lombardo orders audit of Nevada public schools

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Gov. Joe Lombardo is calling for an audit of Nevada’s public schools. He signed the executive order as the Nevada Legislature began its session in Carson City. The order directs the Division of Internal Audits to review Nevada’s 17 public school districts and the Nevada...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Former Nevada guardsman announces bid for State Assembly

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Nevada guardsman, army veteran, Deputy Sheriff, and Las Vegas native Alan Bigelow has announced his candidacy for the State Assembly in Nevada’s 5th District. District 5 represents Nye County. In a release, Bigelow said in part:. “Good government is based upon leaders who...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Celebration of Love for Anna Marie Scott

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A celebration of love for Anna Marie Scott, marking the date February 3rd, exactly one year after her murder. Family and friends gathered at Nixon Cemetery to remember the 23-year-old mother of two. A balloon release, traditional native music, all in remembrance of Scott. “I...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

City of Reno recommends ACLU observer settlement approval

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has announced a negotiated settlement of $250,000 with ACLU legal observer Rebecca Gasca, which Council members will vote on at Wednesday’s meeting. Gasca had sued the city, former police chief Jason Soto and others for alleged civil rights violations and claims...
RENO, NV
The Nevada Independent

Lombardo calls for Nevada public schools to turn over existing third-party audits

The executive order relies not on a new audit headed by state auditors, but instead requires district leaders to send existing financial documents and third-party audits covering calendar year 2022 to the Governor’s Finance Office (GFO) by March 1. The post Lombardo calls for Nevada public schools to turn over existing third-party audits appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Lantern Festival Celebration Welcoming New AAPI Legislators

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) and One APIA Nevada (OAN) hosted a Lantern Festival Celebration on Sunday, marking the last day of the Lunar New Year and with Monday kicking off the State Legislative Session, the celebration also applauded cultural representation. “For us its...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

WCSO offering Citizen’s Police Academy to residents

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is offering residents a 10-week Citizen’s Police Academy. The academy is a partnership between the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, and the University of Nevada, Reno Police and hopes to provide insight into the day-to-day activities of law enforcement.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City School District creates program to hire more teachers

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District has created a new program for people with bachelor’s degrees to become teachers. The Grow Your Own educator preparation program was created in partnership with iteachNEVADA and is designed to help the district hire more certified teachers amid continued shortages in the field.
CARSON CITY, NV
The Nevada Independent

Progressive coalition pushes back against Lombardo’s message of “Nevada Way”

Laura Martin, executive director of the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada (PLAN) Action, said Lombardo’s plans for the coming biennium work for a “small percentage of people at the top” and not struggling Nevadans.  The post Progressive coalition pushes back against Lombardo’s message of “Nevada Way” appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Two local realtor organizations join forces under Sierra Nevada Realtors name

The Reno-Sparks Association of REALTORS® and Sierra Nevada REALTORS® are joining forces and will now operate as a single organization, representing six northern Nevada counties. The new organization, the Sierra Nevada REALTORS®, will support 3,700 member-REALTORS® with streamlined services and provide home buyers and sellers with a single...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

BLM seeks additional input on solar energy program in Nevada, other states

WASHINGTON (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is adding an additional public hearing on potential changes to its solar energy program. Citing substantial public interest, the BLM will add one more virtual session to its series of public scoping hearings. BLM will host a total of 15 meetings on whether to update the programmatic environmental impact statement for the BLM’s utility-scale solar energy planning.
NEVADA STATE

