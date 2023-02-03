ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

I am Cook Out’s biggest fan. Here are 6 reasons why we need one on the MS Coast.

By Scott Watkins
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iJJwo_0kbbk5Pd00

It feels almost inevitable, and yet there’s no trace of it.

South Mississippi is a rapidly growing region that has successfully drawn the interest of rapidly growing properties like Buc-ee’s and Slim Chickens.

Fast-casual dining is peaking around the Southeast, but one of its most popular products is nowhere to be found in the Lower Six counties of Mississippi.

I’m talking about the North Carolina-based institution known as Cook Out. The open-late, home-style burger-grilling restaurant has over 300 locations in 10 different states.

Mississippi is home to eight of those locations, but the ones nearest to the Coast sit in Hattiesburg and Mobile.

That’s a shame.

The restaurant has a penchant for opening locations in college towns thanks to its low-cost menu and late hours, but its popularity from its Mid-Atlantic roots to its most westward location in Jackson is fairly undeniable.

And it’s time Cook Out opened up shop on the MS Gulf Coast. Here’s why.

  1. The food is delicious. The Coast already knows about good food, and this would be a great, fast option.
  2. It’s affordable . You can get a lot of food for a little money. Yes, yes, yes.
  3. There’s hellla options. You want a hamburger, chicken sandwich, corn dog, corn nuggets and some fried mozzarella? Cook Out’s got you, fam.
  4. The burgers are chargrilled. It literally feels like a cookout. Pun intended.
  5. The shakes are thicc. Always get dessert at Cook Out. You won’t regret it.
  6. They’re open late -- super late. I’m a sports reporter and sometimes I don’t get finished at Southern Miss until midnight, and then I have to drive home. I can always count on Cook Out’s lights to be on.

Quality

Cookout goes to great lengths to ensure the quality of its food, lengths that many of its competitors largely ignore. Meat commissaries are common in the fast food world, but Cook Out never freezes its hamburger meat and delivers it fresh to every single location. Neither can be said for every restaurant at every intersection.

It’s then made to order, instead of prepared ahead of time, on a char grill. The result is, in my opinion, the one burger in its space that truly sits on the same tier as Five Guys.

And if a burger isn’t what your palate wants, the options are seemingly never-ending. Chicken can be had in 14 different ways, you can grab a barbecue plate, you can go for a classic hot dog or even a quesadilla. Not hungry? Got a sweet tooth? You can always settle for one of the over 40 different shakes offered.

My personal favorite touch is the regional offering of Cheerwine, a North Carolina cherry soda that beats Dr. Pepper every day of the week.

Budget friendly

There’s a reason Cook Out loves the University scene. Grabbing a hamburger with a side of fries and onion rings with a large drink will run you about $8. No single item on the menu costs more than $4.99.

The menu is designed to optimize the amount of food you want to order without hurting your wallet. Think Taco Bell, just without the uncertainty of what you’re actually eating.

Got a family of four to feed? A burger tray, barbecue plate, hot dog with chili and a five-piece chicken nugget comes out to $11.42 before tax.

Convinced?

Extended hours

The extended hours is one of the best things about the fast food chain.

Cook Out is open all the time . Each location claims to close its doors sometime in the wee early hours of the morning, but from personal experience, I’ve never driven by a Cookout that wasn’t inviting me in for a Big Double Burger Tray.

As a sports reporter whose sleep schedule still hasn’t recovered from five years of college, late-night food options are a must. That’s especially true when traveling for evening events around the Coast and the many nights I get home late from a Southern Miss game.

But I’m not unique. The casinos lining the Coast, Mardi Gras balls and parades rolling deep into late-winter nights and the many festivals, fests and various events make the region a prime location for a successful Cook Out franchise.

