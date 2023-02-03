Read full article on original website
Shelley Schlottner
Shelley L. Schlottner, 66, passed away at 8:40am on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her residence. She was born on February 21, 1956, in Alton, the daughter of the late John and Mary Lou (Thompson) Timmermeier. She married Mark Schlottner on September 30, 2017, in Carlinville, and he survives. Other survivors include a daughter and son in law: Rachel and Jeremy Huber of Wood River, a son: Derek Scroggins of Wood River, seven grandchildren, one great grandchild, one brother: Ray Timmermeier, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
James Mellentin
James Franklin Mellenthin, 35, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 of injuries sustained in a traffic accident near Macomb, IL. Born October 20, 1987 in Wood River, he was the son of James Mellentin of East Alton and Tammy (Lewis) Mellenthin of Cottage Hills. He had been employed as a...
Carol Cooke
Carol Jean Kelley Cooke, 81, died at 2:45 a.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton. She was born in Jerseyville, Illinois on March 29, 1941, and was one of three children born to Kenneth Leroy and Laura Geraldine (Brooks) Marshall. She first married Leonard Burch, and...
Delbert Greenwood
Kenneth Delbert Greenwood, 89, died at 8:40 a.m., Monday, February 6, 2023 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jerseyville. He was born on July 11, 1933 in Kane Township, Greene County, Illinois, an only child born to the late Kenneth Ross and Eathel Blanche (Grizzle) Greenwood. Delbert graduated with...
Benjamin Lahey
Benjamin Fleming Lahey, 77, died unexpectedly, on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 12:44pm, at his residence. He was born on August 2, 1945, in Jerseyville, IL, the son of the late, Benjamin C. and Dorothy (Fleming) Lahey. Ben attended St. Francis Xavier Grade School, and graduated from Jersey Community High...
Louis Jarman
Louis "Lou" Jarman, 72, of Edwardsville, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his residence. He was born on July 23, 1950, in Litchfield, IL, the son of Kenneth David Lee and Mary L. (Rosenthal) Jarman. He married Loraine Czanstke on April 11, 2003, in Edwardsville. She survives. Lou...
Roberta Seehausen
Roberta Seehausen, 93, died at 9:39 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital. She was born October 6, 1929 in Alton, IL the daughter of the late Robert and Lucille (Nickell) Cogan. She worked in research and development for SIUE for many years. On October 6, 1946 she married Warren Leigh Seehausen and he preceded her in death on December 30, 2011. Surviving are one son, Robert Seehausen of Fenton, MO, one daughter, Nancy Brown (Randy) of Brighton, IL, eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one sister, Shirley Cogan of Edwardsville, IL. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Sandy Seehausen and Robin Norman and one son in law, Tom Norman. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Gent Funeral in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Brenda Wallace
Brenda S. Wallace, 76, of Alton, IL passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 9:07 am at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 2, 1946, in Alton, IL the daughter of Tracy “Keith” and Maurita (Hanks) Franklin. Brenda earned three Associates Degrees at Lewis and...
Lester McSchooler
Lester L. McSchooler, 95, of Carrollton, husband of Gloria McSchooler, died at 7:51 a.m., Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton. Arrangements are pending at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Billy McCullough
Billy James McCullough, 91, of Medora, passed away at 2:17 pm on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 7, 1931, in Whitewater, Mo, the son of the late Cledis and Mary (Brown) McCullough. Bill married Dorothy Ann Reid on October 7, 1951, in...
Lawrence Bilbrey
Lawrence Vincent “Larry” Bilbrey, 85, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 10:07 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis. He was born January 27, 1938, in Granite City, a son of the late Claude and Dorothy “Vicky” (Caruso) Bilbrey. He married the love of his life, Charlotte M. (Weber) Bilbrey on April 11, 1959, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granite City and she survives. Larry was the owner and operator of Bilbrey Accounting and Tax Service in Granite City for many years. He was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City and enjoyed his days of playing golf and tending to his garden. He cherished the special times shared with his grandchildren and will be remembered for the love for his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 63 years, he is survived by six children, Theresa Browning of South Roxana, Robert “Bob” (Theresa) Bilbrey of Granite City, Jeanne Bilbrey of Granite City, Paul Bilbrey of Granite City, David Bilbrey of Granite City and Margaret “Maggie” Bilbrey of Granite City; seven grandchildren, Paul Browning, Mike Browning, Tim Crisel, Jon Crisel, Tony Bilbrey, Megan Langendorf and Brad Anderson; nine great grandchildren, Matthew, Autumn, Christopher, Ariana, Jayden, Kalin, Willow, Jon and Bane; one brother, Claude Bilbrey of Greensburg, Indiana; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Tom Bilbrey and a brother, Charlie Bilbrey.
Karen Woodrome
Karen Jean Woodrome, 61, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 3:15 a.m. Sat. Feb. 4, 2023 at Granite Nursing & Rehab in Granite City, IL. She was born Feb. 26, 1961 in Granite City to Helen (Fedora) Paschedag and the late Robert Paschedag. Karen had been a waitress for...
Francis Gonzales
Francis Gonzales, 86, died at 6:33 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023 at OSF St. Anthony’s Healthcare Center in Alton. Born August 5, 1936 in Alton, he was the son of Atanacio and Reyes (Carmona) Gonzales. Mr. Gonzales served in the U.S. Army and was a devoted Catholic and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Francis was a member of Alton Mexican Honorary Commission, where he was a dance instructor for traditional Mexican dances. He loved watching sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals. He retired from the finance department at the sisters of Mercy in St. Louis, MO after 34 years of service. Surviving is a sister, Juanita (Henry) Cruz of Alton, two brothers, Felix (Shirley) Gonzales of Texas City, TX, and Herman Gonzales of Texas City, TX, numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, John, Peter “Pete”, Richard “Vic”, Joseph, and Tony Gonzales, and a sister, Consuelo Gonzales. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church (please note “poor box” in the memo). Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Rickey Miller
Rickey L. Miller, age 81 of Alhambra, IL, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at her home in Alhambra, IL. She was born on Sunday, January 18, 1942, in Saint Louis, MO, the daughter of Edward and Genevieve (nee Weishaupt) Neuhaus. On Saturday, September 2, 1961, she married Darl G. Miller...
Bruce Bowermaster
Bruce Allen Bowermaster, 66, of Wood River, Illinois went to our Lord at 9:09 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital while surrounded by his loving family. He was taken too soon and unexpectedly; he will be greatly missed and loved forever. He was born August 20,...
Ayers named Wood River firefighter of year
Wood River firefighter Kris Ayers recently took a break from fighting fires to deploy overseas with the Army Reserves. Now back in the fold, Ayers was honored Monday night by the Wood River City Council as 2022 Firefighter of the Year. Mayor Tom Stahlcup presented Ayers with a recognition award,...
Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation
Your browser does not support the audio element. Guests from Alton Memorial Hospital and the Health Services Foundation share information about the Ribbon of Strength event coming up March 23 at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey.
Upper Alton Baptist Pre-School - Chocolate Festival
Your browser does not support the audio element. Alison Donoho and Tamil Bramley-Cash share information about a Chocolate Festival benefit on Feb. 12 to benefit the pre-school.
Wood River detective is Police Officer of the Year
A 14-year veteran of the Wood River police department was honored by the mayor and city council Monday as Police Officer of the Year. Detective Chris Alfaro was awarded for his work in gaining arrests in a local shooting and two arson cases. Police Chief Brad Wells spoke about Alfaro’s...
Black History Month events continue this week at LCCC
Lewis and Clark Community College ramps up its recognition of Black History Month with a number of events this week. A student soul food luncheon was held Monday at the River Bend Arena. There is entertainment planned for today (Tuesday). L&C Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings tells The Big Z...
