Man admits treason in threat to kill late Queen Elizabeth II with crossbow

By Nika Shakhnazarova
 5 days ago

A man has admitted to committing treason after showing up at Windsor Castle in 2021 with a loaded crossbow threatening to kill Queen Elizabeth II.

Jaswant Singh Chail was stopped at the royal residence on Christmas Day 2021 after officials saw him dressed “like something out of a vigilante movie.”

Chail, who was 19 at the time, “informed officers at the scene that he intended to kill the Queen,” according to prosecutors.

Chail, who is the first person to be convicted of treason in the UK since 1981, appeared at London’s Old Bailey by video-link Friday from Broadmoor Hospital — a psychiatric facility in England.

He was ordered to remain hospitalized for the time being, BBC News reported .

The now-21-year-old pleaded guilty under the Treason Act 1842 to making a threat to kill the late sovereign, who died at 94 on Sept. 8.

Jaswant Singh Chail admitted to committing treason and threatening to kill the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2021.
Officials stopped Chail at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day, saying he dressed up "like something out of a vigilante movie," and had a loaded crossbow.
The 1842 Treason Act came into effect after a man aimed a pistol at Queen Victoria during the early years of her reign.

Officials said in court Friday that Chail, who previously applied to join the Ministry of Defense Police and the Grenadier Guards, told a police protection officer, “I am here to kill the Queen.”

It’s alleged that he sought revenge for the treatment of Indians after he sent a video to several people claiming he was planning to assassinate Her Majesty.

Chail, who was 19 at the time, "informed officers at the scene that he intended to kill the Queen," according to prosecutors.
“Thankfully police officers intervened and nobody was hurt,” said Nick Price, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division.

“This was a serious incident, but fortunately a rare one. We are grateful to all those who were involved in the investigation.”

Elsewhere, London’s Metropolitan Police force said evidence from its investigation revealed that Chail “harbored ill-feeling towards the British Empire for its past treatment of Indian people.”

“This was an extremely serious incident, but one which the patrolling officers who apprehended Chail managed with great composure and professionalism,” said Richard Smith, who leads the force’s Counter Terrorism Command .

“They showed tremendous bravery to confront a masked man who was armed with a loaded crossbow, and then detain him without anyone coming to harm.”

“Our Royalty and Specialist Protection Command works with the Royal Household and local police forces at various Royal Residences across the country to ensure those living, working, or visiting are kept safe,” Smith added.

Chail appeared at London's Old Bailey by video-link Friday from Broadmoor Hospital, a psychiatric facility in England.
The judge scheduled Chail’s sentencing for March 31, after the court obtains a psychiatric report from Broadmoor Hospital.

