ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden fudges inflation data, says price spikes ‘already there’ to shirk blame

By Steven Nelson
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LwpRu_0kbbjgpM00

WASHINGTON — President Biden claimed Friday that he doesn’t bear “any blame” for high inflation because it was “already there” when he took office — despite official data saying otherwise.

“Do I take any blame for inflation? No,” Biden said in response to a reporter’s question after touting a stronger-than-expected January jobs report showing US unemployment at 3.4%, the lowest rate since 1969.

“Why not?” the journalist pressed.

“Because it was already there when I got here, man,” the president claimed.

“Remember what the economy was like when I got here? Jobs were hemorrhaging. Inflation was rising. We weren’t manufacturing a damn thing here. We were in real economic difficulty. That’s why I don’t.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index — the most commonly cited inflation gauge — showed annual inflation at just 1.4% when Biden took office in January 2021 before it soared under his watch to rates unseen since the early 1980s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q0mre_0kbbjgpM00
President Biden claimed inflation was already high before he took office.
AFP via Getty Images

Inflation peaked under Biden in June 2022 — with a 9.1% jump in the cost of goods and services over 12 months — before cooling slightly to 6.5% in the latest data from December, which remains higher than at any point since 1982 .

In calendar year 2022, the inflation rate was 8% — up from 4.7% in 2021, 1.2% in 2020 and 1.8% in 2019.

Before Biden’s first year, the calendar-year inflation rate hadn’t topped 4% since 1991 .

Biden’s critics say that his massive spending over the past two years caused high inflation — though the White House has tried to blame other factors including COVID-19 supply chain issues and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tyvyc_0kbbjgpM00
Inflation spiked in 2021 and remains higher than at any time since 1982.

The latest monthly jobs data, showing a growth of 517,000 paid positions, isn’t necessarily good news for inflation because it may reflect that the Federal Reserve’s large interest rate hikes have failed to slow the economy — prompting even more hikes, which could freeze investment and trigger a recession.

“Nobody would have expected a number as monstrous as this!” Principal Asset Management chief global strategist Seema Shah said in a note Friday, Yahoo Finance reports . “Is Fed Chair Jerome Powell now wondering why he didn’t push back on the loosening in financial conditions? … it’s even more difficult to see the Fed stop raising rates and entertain ideas of rate cuts when there is such explosive economic news coming in.”

“We now think the Fed is more likely than not to hike in March,” Pantheon Macroeconomics chief economist Ian Shepherdson agreed in a Friday note to clients.

In his remarks on the job growth, however, Biden said he’s confident that “critics and cynics” are wrong and he’s right about the economy.

“Here’s where we stand: The strongest job growth in history, the lowest unemployment rate in 54 years, manufacturing rebounded at a faster rate than in the last 40 years, inflation coming down, real wages going up but moderately going up, not going through the roof, the economy growing at a solid clip,” Biden said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27wCFo_0kbbjgpM00
Critics say Biden’s large spending bills fueled inflation.
Getty Images

“Put simply, I would argue the Biden economic plan is working. For the past two years, we’ve heard a chorus of critics write off my economic plan … Well, today’s data makes crystal clear what I’ve always known in my gut: These critics and cynics are wrong.”

Skeptics have heaped blame for inflation on Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus bill that passed in March 2021 without Republican support or revenue offsets. Opponents also question projected revenue in other large spending bills, including Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law , which passed in 2021, and last year’s $280 billion bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act and $437 billion environmental and health care bill.

Democratic economic adviser Steven Rattner branded Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus law the “original sin” of the inflation crisis in a New York Times op-ed later that year as consumer costs surged.

“The bill — almost completely unfunded — sought to counter the effects of the Covid pandemic by focusing on demand-side stimulus rather than on investment. That has contributed materially to today’s inflation levels,” wrote Rattner, who managed the Obama Treasury Department’s auto industry bailout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FXBRl_0kbbjgpM00
Biden said strong jobs growth and declining inflation suggests he’s proven critics wrong.
AP

Another Democratic economic adviser, Larry Summers, who worked as President Barack Obama’s top White House economist and as President Bill Clinton’s Treasury secretary, tried to warn against massive spending in early 2021, but was ignored.

Summers wrote in a February 2021 Washington Post op-ed that Biden’s large stimulus bill could “set off inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation.”

“There’s an element in this that the secret sauce of economics is arithmetic,” Summers reflected in a July podcast interview with Politico. “And there were many people in the debate who didn’t do arithmetic … and they thought more stimulus was good, so more stimulus was better, and they didn’t think too much stimulus was really possible.”

Comments / 13

irish47
5d ago

Let's face it, Joey isn't responsible for ANYTHING. It's Always somebody else's fault. To bad he can't take responsibility for his doings

Reply
22
Gary Harrigan
5d ago

Confirmation dufous Joe is living in an alternate reality and takes no responsibility for his disastrous policies.

Reply
19
Pamela Lee
4d ago

This United States was doing fine till he got to be president, thanks to these other people that voted for him you asked for it and Trump told you. 🙄

Reply
8
Related
New York Post

Joe Rogan floats theory that Biden document scandal is a ploy by Democrats to replace him

Joe Rogan shared a wild theory with his massive following that President Biden’s ongoing classified documents scandal is a carefully crafted ploy by Democrats to prevent him from running again in 2024. Rogan made the claim over the weekend during a conversation with two comedians on his popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “If I had to guess — they’re trying to get rid of him,” the 55-year-old host said of President Biden’s own party. “My guess would be they’re trying to get rid of him.” He provided no evidence to back up his theory, admitting he doesn’t “know jack s–t...
msn.com

‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of House Republican's top investigative priorities. He first sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
msn.com

Here's the Average Social Security Check for All 66 Million Beneficiaries in 2023

In November, just shy of 66 million people -- most of whom are seniors aged 62 and over -- collected a Social Security benefit. For most of these recipients, this isn't just a check they've earned through decades of work. It's a necessary source of income that helps seniors pay their bills during retirement.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'

After floating a peace plan in October 2022 to end the Ukraine war, Elon Musk later discussed the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday (Oct. 14) quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday (Oct. 17).
msn.com

'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents

Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Biden administration tried to hide Chinese spy balloon from American public

President Biden and his administration knew for nearly a week that a Chinese spy balloon was hovering in U.S. airspace — but kept the incursion secret, fearing it would derail Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Republicans expressed “outrage” over the president’s refusal to act. “Communist China’s surveillance balloon violates international law and threatens our homeland,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island) told The Post. “It’s an outrage that the Biden Administration spotted this balloon days ago as it was flying over the Aleutian Islands and did nothing about it,” she said. “The president has not...
MONTANA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
185K+
Followers
78K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy