Prince William will grudgingly accept Harry’s presence at King Charles’ coronation: pal

By Snejana Farberov
 4 days ago

Prince William would “much rather” his estranged brother Harry was not at their father’s coronation this spring — but he will “of course” accept his presence if that’s what King Charles wants, a friend of the heir revealed.

In an interview with The Daily Beast this week, William’s unnamed “personal friend” said there is little to no hope for a reconciliation between the royal siblings before the May 6 coronation.

“If it was William’s coronation, Harry wouldn’t be on the (guest) list,” the friend said. “It’s no secret that, personally, he would much rather Harry wasn’t there after everything he has said and done.”

William’s friend said that while the Prince of Wales is “strong-minded” and unafraid to voice his opinion on the matter of his brother’s participation in the coronation, “he is also utterly respectful of the hierarchy and of course he will do what his father wants. They have never been closer.”

Charles and Diana’s two sons have been at loggerheads for years, and their fraught relationship had reached a nadir last month when the Duke of Sussex unleashed upon the world his bombshell tell-all memoir, “Spare,” in which he aired his and wife Meghan Markle’s numerous grievances against the royal family.

A friend of Prince William said he will accept his brother’s presence at their father’s coronation because that is what King Charles (right) wants.
Getty Images
Harry previously said he would consider attending the coronation if his family members apologize to him and wife Meghan Markle.
Netflix

William’s unnamed confidant said that the brothers have not spoken since the publication of the memoir — “and William has no intention of picking up the phone any time soon.”

A friend of the king, speaking anonymously to The Daily Beast, said that Charles is eager to have both his sons by his side on “the biggest day of his life,” but he is unlikely to apologize to Harry and his daughter-in-law.

In Harry’s global bestseller, William is portrayed as a bully who on one occasion allegedly flew into a rage and physically attacked his brother during a heated argument over his relationship with Markle.

The volume is jam-packed with other unflattering claims about the House of Windsor, including allegations of mistreatment that ultimately prompted the Sussexes to decamp to the US in 2020.

William’s pal said the brothers’ relationship hit rock bottom after Harry published his tell-all memoir, “Spare,” in January.
AP

The publication of the memoir came on the heels of a Netflix docu-series, “Harry & Meghan,” which similarly painted the royals as villains who drove the couple out of Britain.

Despite the family drama, the Daily Mail reported last week that King Charles has asked Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to broker a deal between Harry and William to make sure that both men attend his coronation.

At the same time, it has been suggested that William is concerned that his headline-grabbing brother might stage a “stunt” that would draw the world’s attention away from the solemn ceremony.

Harry and Meghan have allegedly that the royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, right, had mistreated the couple.
Getty Images

Separately, a source speaking to The Mirror said: “even one small comment on Harry and Meghan would make worldwide news. It could also prompt a response from Harry, which would be unpredictable, like so much. Everything is very delicate.”

During the publicity blitz to promote “Spare,” Harry said that he and Meghan would attend his father’s coronation only if his family members offer “accountability” for their actions towards the couple.

The 74-year-old monarch’s coronation is scheduled for May 6.
POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In the UK, public opinion has turned sharply against Harry and Meghan after the publication of the tell-all, but a recent IPSOS poll showed that 60% of those surveyed still want the Duke of Sussex to be on hand for the coronation.

Comments / 6

Sheila Kinser
4d ago

With the way they have made their feelings regarding the Royal family known, they should not even consider going. You wanted out. You're out. According to them, the British hate them, the Royal family hates them, the British press hates them, and everyone is racist. Give back the titles you claim you don't want. Hang out in Hollywood with all your rich friends. Make your buckets of money from all who aren't tired of listening to you. We're over you. The family owes you nothing.

20
