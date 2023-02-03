ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team

When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Broncos to interview Ronald Curry for offensive coordinator

Broncos head coach Sean Payton is showing interest in bringing a number of Saints employees to Denver with him. Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Saints quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Ronald Curry will interview to become the Broncos offensive coordinator. Curry joined Payton’s staff in New Orleans in 2016 as an offensive assistant and also worked as the team’s wide receivers coach before moving on to work with quarterbacks in 2021.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Little things made big impact for Commanders at the Pro Bowl

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl looked a lot different than in years past, mainly because the league opted to do away with the traditional game -- players had tried less and less in it each year -- for the revamped Pro Bowl Games, a collection of smaller events with fewer injury risks to celebrate the sport's best players.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Patriots select Penn State star in ESPN expert Matt Miller's new mock draft

The New England Patriots are in an interesting spot entering the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. They own the No. 14 overall pick -- their highest since 2008 -- and have a bunch of different roster needs. Offensive tackle and wide receiver are two of the most glaring roster weaknesses, and those two positions have been popular in recent mock drafts, including projections from Pro Football Focus and NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Kocurek to remain with 49ers amid Texans DC interest

One key member of the 49ers' coaching staff appears to be staying put. After former San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans accepted the Houston Texans' head coaching job on Jan. 31, 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek received interest from the Texans for the open defensive coordinator position under Ryans.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Chiefs WR lazily tries to anger Eagles fans with Philly take

If the Chiefs' effort in Super Bowl LVII is anything like JuJu Smith-Schuster's limp attempt at angering Eagles fans on Opening Night, the Birds are going to roll. The 26-year-old wide receiver decided to trot out The Cheesesteak Trope at Super Bowl Opening Night, looking for cheap engagement and easy ire. He got it, but only barely.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Source: Purdy, 49ers nearing finalization of surgery plans

Signs continue to point toward 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy undergoing elbow surgery that involves a six-month build-up toward returning to action. More discussions are scheduled to take place on Monday to determine the specifics and finalize Purdy’s upcoming surgical procedure, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area. Purdy sustained...
NBC Sports

Chiefs plan for all players to practice on Wednesday

There is some good news for Kansas City’s banged-up receiving corps. Head coach Andy Reid said on Wednesday that all of the players on the Chiefs roster will practice in some capacity on Wednesday. That’s the same as Tuesday, as receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney were both on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Panthers hire Peter Hansen as linebackers coach

The Panthers are continuing to fill out head coach Frank Reich’s first staff. The team announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to terms with Peter Hansen to bring him on as linebackers coach. Hansen was previously the Broncos linebackers coach, where he worked with Carolina’s new defensive coordinator,...
NBC Sports

Five interesting facts about Eagles coach Nick Sirianni

The Philadelphia Eagles and head coach Nick Sirianni are headed to Super Bowl LVII. The 41-year-old coach is taking the team to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history after boasting a 14-3 regular season record. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday as they seek...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson rips Julian Love for criticism of Nick Sirianni

Giants safety Julian Love has found himself in a war of words with Eagles players over Love’s criticism of Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni. Eagles linebacker Brandon Graham defended Sirianni after Love initially criticized him, Love doubled down, and now it’s Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson who’s ripping Love.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Mike Vrabel kept Ryan Tannehill in loop about Tim Kelly’s promotion

The Titans promoted Tim Kelly from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator Tuesday. In his news conference, head coach Mike Vrabel said he kept quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the loop with the hire. “I don’t want to speak for him,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website, “but...
NBC Sports

What should Patriots do with Mac Jones' contract? Ex-NFL GM weighs in

The stakes are high for the New England Patriots in 2023 -- particularly as it pertains to Mac Jones. Jones led the Patriots to the postseason in 2021 while making the Pro Bowl as the most productive rookie quarterback in the NFL. Jones regressed significantly in 2022, however, thanks in large part to Bill Belichick's ill-advised decision to hand offensive play-calling duties to Matt Patricia.

