Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team
When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
Report: Broncos have discussed luring Mike Westhoff out of retirement to join staff
Denver is looking at bringing in a longtime special teams coach for their staff. According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Broncos have discussed luring Mike Westhoff out of retirement to join them in some capacity for the 2023 season. Westhoff, 75, last coached for the Saints under Sean Payton...
Marlon Humphrey says all his fellow Pro Bowlers want to know is if Ravens will pay Lamar Jackson
The Lamar Jackson contract situation is poised to be the talk of the NFL offseason, and not just with fans and the media. NFL players also want to know whether Jackson is going to get a lucrative long-term contract to remain in Baltimore, according to Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Humphrey...
Report: Broncos to interview Ronald Curry for offensive coordinator
Broncos head coach Sean Payton is showing interest in bringing a number of Saints employees to Denver with him. Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Saints quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Ronald Curry will interview to become the Broncos offensive coordinator. Curry joined Payton’s staff in New Orleans in 2016 as an offensive assistant and also worked as the team’s wide receivers coach before moving on to work with quarterbacks in 2021.
Little things made big impact for Commanders at the Pro Bowl
The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl looked a lot different than in years past, mainly because the league opted to do away with the traditional game -- players had tried less and less in it each year -- for the revamped Pro Bowl Games, a collection of smaller events with fewer injury risks to celebrate the sport's best players.
Patrick Mahomes: We lost an all-time great receiver in Tyreek Hill, but our coaches adapted
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes credited head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the way Kansas City’s offense evolved this season. Some thought the Chiefs’ offense would decline after trading Tyreek Hill, but Mahomes said on Monday that he thinks the coaching staff had a good plan all along for keeping the offense humming.
Patriots select Penn State star in ESPN expert Matt Miller's new mock draft
The New England Patriots are in an interesting spot entering the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. They own the No. 14 overall pick -- their highest since 2008 -- and have a bunch of different roster needs. Offensive tackle and wide receiver are two of the most glaring roster weaknesses, and those two positions have been popular in recent mock drafts, including projections from Pro Football Focus and NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry.
Report: Kocurek to remain with 49ers amid Texans DC interest
One key member of the 49ers' coaching staff appears to be staying put. After former San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans accepted the Houston Texans' head coaching job on Jan. 31, 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek received interest from the Texans for the open defensive coordinator position under Ryans.
Chiefs WR lazily tries to anger Eagles fans with Philly take
If the Chiefs' effort in Super Bowl LVII is anything like JuJu Smith-Schuster's limp attempt at angering Eagles fans on Opening Night, the Birds are going to roll. The 26-year-old wide receiver decided to trot out The Cheesesteak Trope at Super Bowl Opening Night, looking for cheap engagement and easy ire. He got it, but only barely.
Source: Purdy, 49ers nearing finalization of surgery plans
Signs continue to point toward 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy undergoing elbow surgery that involves a six-month build-up toward returning to action. More discussions are scheduled to take place on Monday to determine the specifics and finalize Purdy’s upcoming surgical procedure, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area. Purdy sustained...
Chiefs’ Melvin Gordon: This situation is not what I wanted, being on a practice squad
Melvin Gordon is at the Super Bowl with the Chiefs, but he’s the first to admit he doesn’t deserve any of the credit for the Chiefs’ success. Gordon is on the practice squad and has yet to play in a game for the Chiefs. He almost certainly won’t play in the Super Bowl, either.
Chiefs plan for all players to practice on Wednesday
There is some good news for Kansas City’s banged-up receiving corps. Head coach Andy Reid said on Wednesday that all of the players on the Chiefs roster will practice in some capacity on Wednesday. That’s the same as Tuesday, as receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney were both on...
Report: Steelers want Mitch Trubisky to return, but he’s due to count $10.6 million against the salary cap
Mitch Trubisky is under contract with the Steelers for 2023. The Steelers, though, signed him as a starting quarterback, and he now is a backup to Kenny Pickett. Trubisky would rank among the highest-paid backups in the league with $8 million in base salary and a salary cap hit of $10.625 million in 2023.
JuJu Smith-Schuster gets $1 million if Chiefs win and he plays 50 percent of snaps
Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster signed one of the NFL’s most incentive-heavy contracts this offseason, and his last chance to hit a major incentive is on Super Bowl Sunday. If the Chiefs win and Smith-Schuster plays at least 50 percent of their offensive snaps, he gets another $1 million.
Panthers hire Peter Hansen as linebackers coach
The Panthers are continuing to fill out head coach Frank Reich’s first staff. The team announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to terms with Peter Hansen to bring him on as linebackers coach. Hansen was previously the Broncos linebackers coach, where he worked with Carolina’s new defensive coordinator,...
Five interesting facts about Eagles coach Nick Sirianni
The Philadelphia Eagles and head coach Nick Sirianni are headed to Super Bowl LVII. The 41-year-old coach is taking the team to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history after boasting a 14-3 regular season record. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday as they seek...
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson rips Julian Love for criticism of Nick Sirianni
Giants safety Julian Love has found himself in a war of words with Eagles players over Love’s criticism of Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni. Eagles linebacker Brandon Graham defended Sirianni after Love initially criticized him, Love doubled down, and now it’s Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson who’s ripping Love.
Mike Vrabel kept Ryan Tannehill in loop about Tim Kelly’s promotion
The Titans promoted Tim Kelly from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator Tuesday. In his news conference, head coach Mike Vrabel said he kept quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the loop with the hire. “I don’t want to speak for him,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website, “but...
What should Patriots do with Mac Jones' contract? Ex-NFL GM weighs in
The stakes are high for the New England Patriots in 2023 -- particularly as it pertains to Mac Jones. Jones led the Patriots to the postseason in 2021 while making the Pro Bowl as the most productive rookie quarterback in the NFL. Jones regressed significantly in 2022, however, thanks in large part to Bill Belichick's ill-advised decision to hand offensive play-calling duties to Matt Patricia.
