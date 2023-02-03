Read full article on original website
MF DOOM’s Metalface Records Announce 30th Anniversary Reissue for KMD’s Black Bastards
KMD, the hip-hop brother duo comprised of the late MF DOOM (as Zev Love X) and DJ Subroc, are getting their sophomore album, Black Bastards, reissued on vinyl. The new pressing will be out on March 31st via DOOM’s own Metalface Records and Rhymesayers Entertainment. The release celebrates the...
Iggy and the Stooges’ Raw Power Created the Blueprint for Punk Rock
Editor’s Note: This feature originally ran in 2021, but has been updated to reflect the 50th anniversary of Raw Power in 2023. When rock ‘n’ roll evolved from the harmonious sludge of ditties about loving a gal from down the street or how kids wanted to rebel against their parents, the Beatles and Stones pushed our consciousness. Those bands dared us to see the emotional and sonic boundaries via large, orchestrated movements with Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band or the smooth but malicious undertones of Let It Bleed. These two bands broke the mold. They accelerated what the culture and art form were, but even as the Stones dipped their toes in dark water, it was still palatable to the masses, selling millions. But soon, new bands pushed harder. They came at the culture like a brick to the teeth: Jimi Hendrix took us to a different plane of existence, Black Sabbath dared us to see the devil and dance with him, and Zeppelin riffed hard and heavy along to Robert Plant gyrating in skintight trousers, begging listeners to squeeze the lemon “till the juice ran down his leg.”
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, and Joan Jett Star in Workday’s “Rock Star” Super Bowl Ad: Watch
Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, and Gary Clark Jr. all make appearances in Workday’s star-studded new “Rock Star” Super Bowl commercial. “Rock stars have worked hard to earn their titles,” reads the ad’s YouTube description. “So when the business world starts calling execs ‘rock stars’ for crushing it with Workday, the legends have something to say.”
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Sleaford Mods Recruit Dry Cleaning’s Florence Shaw for New Single “Force 10 from Navarone”: Stream
Sleaford Mods have shared another sample of their upcoming album UK GRIM with a new single called “Force 10 from Navarone,” featuring a fellow Brit, Florence Shaw from Dry Cleaning. Atop Andrew Fearn’s restless electronic thrums, “Force 10 from Navarone” unpacks the moral pros and cons of trying...
A R I Z O N A Sign to Fueled By Ramen, Release New Single “Moving On”: Exclusive
New Jersey electro-pop trio A R I Z O N A has signed with Fueled By Ramen, Consequence can exclusively announce today (February 8th). Along with news of the signing, the group has released their latest single “Moving On” with an accompanying music video. Consisting of guitarist Nathan...
Jim Carrey Quits Hollywood: Actor Lists Sprawling L.A. Home Of 30 Years For Nearly $29 Million As He's Ready For 'Changes'
Jim Carrey is leaving behind the 12,704-square-foot place he used to call home, RadarOnline.com can confirm, listing his Los Angeles mansion for nearly $29 million as he welcomes life "changes."The sprawling five-bedroom and 7.5-bathroom property he listed boasts endless gorgeous views as it is set behind more than 280 feet of hedged frontage, located in the heart of Brentwood.Carey's longtime abode comes with a large courtyard patio and a chef's kitchen featuring bar seating, ample cabinetry, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, all balanced by natural light thanks to its numerous windows.The listing details its contemporary interiors, including beamed ceilings with...
Beyoncé Breaks Grammy Record for Most Wins in History
Queen Bey has reached a new level of Queen Shit: After winning four awards at this year’s Grammys, Beyoncé has officially become the most decorated recording artist of all time. Beyoncé was already the most nominated artist of all time, going up to 88 nominations (tying with her...
Peter Gabriel Shares New Song “The Court” from Upcoming Album i/o: Stream
Peter Gabriel has unveiled the Dark-Side Mix of “The Court,” the second song from his comeback album i/o. Its Sunday release coincides with this month’s full moon. Takes a listen below. Written and produced by Gabriel, “The Court” was recorded at Real World Studios in Wiltshire and...
Dream Wife Announce New Album Social Lubrication, Share “Hot (Don’t Date a Musician)”: Stream
Dream Wife are returning this spring with their new album Social Lubrication, due out via Lucky Number on June 9th. Ahead of its release, the London-based rock trio are today offering some sage advice with the new single “Hot (Don’t Date a Musician).”. Dream Wife — composed of...
2023 Grammys: Ozzy Osbourne Wins Two Awards
Ozzy Osbourne was a big winner at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 5th), winning two of the four categories in which he was nominated. The trophies were handed out during the premiere ceremony, prior to the main televised event. The Prince of Darkness earned Best Rock Album for...
Sharon Van Etten Announces Tramp (Anniversary Edition), Shares Unreleased “Serpents” Music Video: Watch
Sharon Van Etten has announced an anniversary edition of her Aaron Dessner-produced third album, Tramp, along with a newly unearthed music video for “Serpents” filmed in 2012. The new package releases on March 24th. Originally released on February 7th, 2012, Tramp marked the then-New York-based singer-songwriter’s Jagjaguwar debut...
Sunny Day Real Estate Announce 2023 Tour Dates, Including Rescheduled Shows
Now that all the members of Sunny Day Real Estate are back in commission, they’ve revealed the rescheduled tour dates of their ongoing reunion tour, along with a run of newly-announced North American 2023 shows. The emo stalwarts postponed the December leg of their reunion tour after drummer William Goldsmith broke a bone in his hand.
Bartees Strange Drops New Songs “Tisched Off” and “Keekee’in”: Stream
Bartees Strange has shared a pair of new tracks, the biting “Tisched Off” and cathartic “Keekee’in.” Both come from Vol. 7 of the Sub Pop Singles Club. “Tisched Off” recalls Strange’s days as an up-and-coming musician, when he was competing with artists from more privileged backgrounds — many of which attended NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. “When I was living in BK I ran into a bunch of young punk bands and experimental acts that rose quickly from that school,” he recalled in a statement. “I remember feeling like damn — how do you compete with people like that? They’ve got some very real resources. Anywho — it’s just me making fun.”
Former Metallica Bassist Jason Newsted Is Working on Two New “Heavy” Projects
Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted has revealed that he’s working on two new “heavy” projects. Speaking with Gator 98.7 FM’s “Gator Garage,” Newsted opened up about his latest musical endeavors and his return to heavy music. After re-tooling his long-running bluegrass-based group The Chophouse Band to feature elements of metal, Newsted is now going full-on heavy with two new as-yet-unnamed projects.
LIES (Mike and Nate Kinsella) Announce Self-Titled Debut Album, Share “Resurrection”: Stream
Mike and Nate Kinsella have collaborated for years — most famously in American Football — but now the artists have formed LIES, the first project for which the musicians have written together alone. The duo will release Lies, their self-titled debut album, on March 31st, and as a preview, new single “Resurrection” is out now.
David Bowie Producer Tony Visconti Rejects Harry Styles Comparisons
Harry Styles might be one of the defining artists of his generation, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s qualified to outshine, say, David Bowie. Tony Visconti, the producer who worked closely with Ziggy Stardust himself, had a harsh response to someone who suggested the former One Direction member is on Bowie’s caliber: “He’s not worthy of shining his shoes.”
Quavo and Offset Got into Physical Fight over Takeoff Tribute at 2023 Grammys: Report
Quavo and Offset got into a physical fight and had to be separated before the “In Memoriam” tribute to their deceased Migos bandmate Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy Awards, TMZ reports. Takeoff was shot and killed leaving a party at a Houston bowling alley last fall after catching...
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce 2023 Tour Dates
Hot off their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have announced a run of 2023 tour dates. The trek begins March 9th, when the musical and life partners join James Taylor, the John Mayer Trio, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr., and more in performing at the Love Rocks NYC concert benefiting people with HIV/AIDS. From there, the duo will play headlining gigs down the East Coast before teaming up with P!NK for more shows across the United States. See their full tour itinerary below.
