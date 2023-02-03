ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Congresswoman Victoria Spartz not running for office in 2024

By Jacob Burbrink
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49O9BI_0kbbjSQ400

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A Congresswoman representing central Indiana is taking a step back from national politics.

On Friday, Congresswoman Victoria Spartz (R-IN) announced that she will not run for any office in 2024. Rep. Spartz is currently serving her second term from a central Indiana district.

In a statement, Rep. Spartz said she needs to spend more time with her two high school-aged daughters.

It’s been my honor representing Hoosiers in the Indiana State Senate and U.S. Congress and I appreciate the strong support on the ground. 2024 will mark seven years of holding elected office and over a decade in Republican politics. I won a lot of tough battles for the people and will work hard to win a few more in the next two years. However, being a working mom is tough and I need to spend more time with my two high school girls back home, so I will not run for any office in 2024.

Congresswoman Victoria Spartz

Recently, Rep. Spartz said she wouldn’t support Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s effort to deny Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) a seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. She also opposed McCarthy’s vow to block Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) from the House Intelligence Committee.

Rep. Spartz previously stated her interest in the Senate race. With Spartz announcing that she will not run, the Republican field narrowed down to Trey Hollingsworth and State Attorney General Todd Rokita, who are reportedly mulling bids, and Rep. Jim Banks, who secured former President Donald Trump’s endorsement .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 32

James Eaton
4d ago

Good....I didn't even know who she was until she defended Omar. After that, I researched.... She's an embarrassment to Indiana & the Republican party. Not to mention she's not even a natural born American citizen. She's Ukrainian / Russian.I know it's acceptable, but shouldn't be. You SHOULD be a natural born citizen to serve in ANY government capacity....even as a janitor.

Reply(1)
20
Kathy Dalton
4d ago

I wasn't going to vote for her again - because of her reason she used to vote against certain Democrats being removed from committees.

Reply(4)
15
Liberty
3d ago

After that vote for Omar she wasn't representing her constituents! When you don't represent the people who voted for you, there's no reason to run again!

Reply
5
Related
FOX59

Missing Indiana man found dead after car crash

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, an Evansville man that hadn’t been seen for over 40 days, has been found deceased. On December 10, 2022, family members reported Colbert missing and said he was last seen at a co-worker’s home in Princeton the previous day. Evansville Police Department handed over the […]
PRINCETON, IN
Click2Houston.com

Ted Cruz, who’s running for a third term, again files bill to limit U.S. senators to two terms

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz reintroduced a bill last week to limit senators from serving more than two six-year terms, even as he stands by plans to run for his third. The bill is a constitutional amendment that would prevent U.S. senators from serving more than 12 years. It would also prevent those in the U.S. House from serving more than three two-year terms. Terms served by members prior to the bill’s enactment would not count toward the proposed term limitations, which means that if the bill were to be passed by this Congress, Cruz would not be term limited until 2036.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House

Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Vice

GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump

Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
INDIANA STATE
The Maine Writer

Senator Hawley Introduces the PELOSI Act and Other Recently Introduced Senate Bills

Just like the House of Representatives, the Senate has also been busy with lawmakers introducing new legislation that they hope to get passed. I will continue monitoring these bills and will provide updates if they have any movement. It's important that voters are aware of what legislation is being proposed, and you should contact your elected officials and make your opinion known by asking them to support the proposed legislation if you agree with it or by telling them you are opposed to the proposed legislation.
FOX59

Purdue professor arrested for propositioning women, dealing meth

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University professor was arrested after being accused of dealing meth and propositioning women for sexual favors. According to the Lafayette Police Department, Sergey Macheret, 65, of Lafayette was arrested on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation into reports of a “suspicious male approaching women.” Macheret faces charges of making an unlawful […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Independent

Two Republicans left House floor calling Ilhan Omar committee removal the ‘stupidest vote in the world’

Two conservative Republicans cricitised the House’s vote to remove Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from the Foreign Affairs Committee. When Representatives Ken Buck of Colorado and Mike Simpson of Idaho left the House floor and got into an elevator, reporter Mark Burnett overheard Mr Buck call it “stupidest vote in the world,” while Representative Mike Simpson of Idaho said the vote would turn her into a “martyr”, Roll Call reported.Both men also agreed that the vote was in retaliation against Democrats after they voted to remove Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona from their...
COLORADO STATE
WISH-TV

Former FBI agent: Classified documents in Pence’s home may be ‘inadvertent’

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The FBI is expected to conduct a search in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Carmel home after classified documents were found inside. The Pence team has already returned those and is cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice. After conducting its search, Pence’s team does not believe there are additional documents.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

FOX59

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy