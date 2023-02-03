Read full article on original website
Birmingham bar apologizes after displaying movie that included KKK lynching
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tin Roof Birmingham, a local bar in Birmingham’s Lakeview area, has released a statement following controversy over a social media post showing racist images on a television screen inside the establishment. Social media posts showed that the incident happened inside the bar Saturday night. Two videos with the caption: “The fact […]
Oxford individual killed in house fire
An Oxford individual died in a house fire on February 7, Oxford Fire Department says.
ABC 33/40 News
Notices placed on doors of Gadsden Mall regarding policy of 'unsupervised youth'
There are notices place on the doors of the Gadsden Mall enforcing a policy. The mall's management said the policy is nothing new, however recent incidents led to the restrictions being reinforced. The policy states that anyone under the age of 18 but be out of the mall by 4...
Wow! Alabama Tik Tok Video Viral After Calling Out School System
A recent video on Tik Tok is causing quite a stir in the Yellowhammer state. The Tik Tok video created by LaurenPCRNA, addresses Hoover City Schools and their cancelation of an award-winning black children's book author's visit to a few elementary schools. "Hoover City Schools scheduled a black author to...
June Jam set to return this summer, ALABAMA members say
June Jam is expected to return on June 3 at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne.
Anniston missing man disappearance ‘involuntary’ four months later
ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — What started as a missing person’s case, now police say DeAngelo Allen went missing involuntarily. Since mid-September – his family, friends and the Anniston Police Department has been searching for the 31-year-old. Both family and police have the same message: anyone who knows anything about why Allen went missing — they […]
You can vote for this Alabama small town as best in South
Alabama already has the nation’s best city to live in. Now you can vote to make another town the best in the South. Alexander City has been nominated as Best Small Southern Town by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 and winners are determined by an online vote. Alexander City is the only Alabama city among the 20 nominees – which include towns and cities from Texas to Florida to Virginia.
passporttoeden.com
12 Best Restaurants In Birmingham Alabama
Birmingham has always been a food city. It’s a city of food that’s deeply satisfying. It’s a city of food that’s heartwarming. It’s a city of unlimited flavors. You’ll find a gamut of countries represented by Birmingham’s best restaurants: Ethiopia, Thailand, Cuba, Italy. When Birmingham locals travel, they bring what they’ve tried, tasted, and fallen in love with back home.
Odenville police asking for public’s assistance regarding teenage girl’s disappearance
The Odenville Police Department announced Saturday that its asking for the public's assistance regarding a 16-year-old girl's disappearance.
Taco Casa looking to expand throughout Alabama
Almost 50 years after its first restaurant opened, Tuscaloosa’s Taco Casa is looking to expand the franchise in the Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile metro areas. The Tex-Mex eatery, which has seven locations in west and central Alabama, is seeking “franchisees who are dedicated, motivated, and have a passion for providing excellent customer service.”
Calhoun Most Wanted | Feb 7, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Ashville police release missing juvenile notice
The Ashville Police Department announced that a 16-year-old boy has gone missing after he was last seen on Jan. 30 around 5:30 p.m.
iheart.com
CCSO: Man drags ex out of house, fires gun
LEROY TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Authorities in Calhoun County say a man is in custody following a home invasion and reported shooting early Sunday. Sheriff's deputies say the suspect went to a property on B Drive to confront his ex-girlfriend. Deputies say he forced his way in, dragged the woman outside, then fired a shot.
wbrc.com
Shelby County Humane Society in need of adopters, fosters, volunteers
SHLEBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Humane Society is overrun with dogs right now and they need your help. Whether you can donate, foster, or adopt, they say they need a little bit of everything right now. Workers say while the shelter typically holds 150 dogs comfortably, they...
Missing Alabama kayaker, fisherman found dead in lake
Divers pulled the body of an Alabama man from the waters of a lake Sunday, the county coroner’s office confirmed Monday. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates confirmed the identity of the man as Richard Douglas Fields, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama. Yates said members of the Jefferson County...
wbrc.com
Data shows co-sleeping as leading cause of death in children under 9 in Jefferson Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Co-sleeping is when a child, normally an infant, and an adult fall asleep on the same surface together such as a bed or couch. The Statistical Data Report by the Jefferson County Coroner shows co-sleeping as the leading cause of death in the county over the last 10 years.
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In Alabama Where Every Order Comes With A Free Basket Of Fresh Cheese Biscuits
Alabama is home to several amazing restaurants that offer something free with every meal, including Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q. Numerous people flock to this award-winning restaurant each day because of what’s offered free with each meal. To learn more about this restaurant, including the free food item it offers, take a look below.
MaxPreps
High school football: Rush Propst lands associate head coaching job at 1A school in Alabama
Rush Propst is back coaching high school football, this time as the associate head coach at 1A Coosa Christian (Gadsden, Ala.). He joins Mark O'Bryant, who led Conquerors to a 10-5 record, a state semifinal berth and was named the 1A coach of the year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Rickey Smiley says goodbye to son Brandon: ‘God is still good and I won’t complain’
Comedian Rickey Smiley shared pictures and video on social media of the funeral and burial Saturday of his son, Brandon Smiley. “I had to say goodbye to my son Brandon Smiley today, but God is still good and I won’t complain,” said Smiley, a Birmingham native, in a post on Twitter, with video of the burial from Forest Hill Cemetery in Birmingham.
25-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a man dead in Talladega County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Xzavier McGinnis, 25, of Talladega was injured when his Honda Accord collided head on with a Jeep Wrangler on Renfro Road around 6:16 p.m. McGinnis was not using a seat […]
