Oxford, AL

CBS 42

Birmingham bar apologizes after displaying movie that included KKK lynching

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tin Roof Birmingham, a local bar in Birmingham’s Lakeview area, has released a statement following controversy over a social media post showing racist images on a television screen inside the establishment. Social media posts showed that the incident happened inside the bar Saturday night. Two videos with the caption: “The fact […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Anniston missing man disappearance ‘involuntary’ four months later

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — What started as a missing person’s case, now police say DeAngelo Allen went missing involuntarily. Since mid-September – his family, friends and the Anniston Police Department has been searching for the 31-year-old. Both family and police have the same message: anyone who knows anything about why Allen went missing — they […]
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

You can vote for this Alabama small town as best in South

Alabama already has the nation’s best city to live in. Now you can vote to make another town the best in the South. Alexander City has been nominated as Best Small Southern Town by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 and winners are determined by an online vote. Alexander City is the only Alabama city among the 20 nominees – which include towns and cities from Texas to Florida to Virginia.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
passporttoeden.com

12 Best Restaurants In Birmingham Alabama

Birmingham has always been a food city. It’s a city of food that’s deeply satisfying. It’s a city of food that’s heartwarming. It’s a city of unlimited flavors. You’ll find a gamut of countries represented by Birmingham’s best restaurants: Ethiopia, Thailand, Cuba, Italy. When Birmingham locals travel, they bring what they’ve tried, tasted, and fallen in love with back home.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Taco Casa looking to expand throughout Alabama

Almost 50 years after its first restaurant opened, Tuscaloosa’s Taco Casa is looking to expand the franchise in the Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile metro areas. The Tex-Mex eatery, which has seven locations in west and central Alabama, is seeking “franchisees who are dedicated, motivated, and have a passion for providing excellent customer service.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Most Wanted | Feb 7, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
iheart.com

CCSO: Man drags ex out of house, fires gun

LEROY TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Authorities in Calhoun County say a man is in custody following a home invasion and reported shooting early Sunday. Sheriff's deputies say the suspect went to a property on B Drive to confront his ex-girlfriend. Deputies say he forced his way in, dragged the woman outside, then fired a shot.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Missing Alabama kayaker, fisherman found dead in lake

Divers pulled the body of an Alabama man from the waters of a lake Sunday, the county coroner’s office confirmed Monday. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates confirmed the identity of the man as Richard Douglas Fields, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama. Yates said members of the Jefferson County...
ADAMSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

25-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a man dead in Talladega County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Xzavier McGinnis, 25, of Talladega was injured when his Honda Accord collided head on with a Jeep Wrangler on Renfro Road around 6:16 p.m. McGinnis was not using a seat […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
