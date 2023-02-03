ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, WI

Cloverbelt Conference West Girls Basketball Standings, Feb. 6

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Eiler Scores 25 Points, Reaches 1000 Point Career Mark; Cadott Edges Fall Creek

Elly Eiler scored 25 points to lead Cadott past Fall Creek in Cloverbelt Girls Basketball, 62-57. Eiler reached the 1000 point plateau in the second half of the ballgame. Cadott scoring: Eiler 25, Goettl 6, Enestvedt 5, Hager 1, Ryan 8, Kowalczuk 17.
CADOTT, WI
OnFocus Team of the Week, January 29 to February 4

OnFocus Team of the Week, January 29 to February 4. Cadott Boys Wrestling – The Hornets took the Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Meet, picking up 236 points. Taking conference titles were Brayden Sonnentag, Kaleb Lodahl, Tristan Drier, Cole Pfeiffer, Levi Lindsay, Dawson Webster and Alex Tegels.
ATHENS, WI
HSHS SACRED HEART HOSPITAL ER AND FIFTH FLOOR

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for the Sunshine Award. On Thursday, January 5, my fiancé had chest pain. We went to the ER to have him checked out. He was ultimately admitted to the Fifth Floor, where we ended up staying for two nights. We would like to thank all the employees, from housekeeping to the cardiologists, for their professionalism empathy, and care. The way we were treated went above and beyond just “their job,” especially when we were both so scared.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
One dead, home a ‘total loss’ after fire in northwestern Wisconsin

ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a home in northwestern Wisconsin has left one person and one dog dead and authorities say the house is a ‘total loss.’. According to the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported around 9:20 a.m. on Friday in the Town of Anderson. The reporting caller stated that people were still in the home.
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
No one hurt in Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Fire Department said that they went to a home on the 700 block of Main Street in Eau Claire that was on fire at 5:32 a.m.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Court Sentences Shell Lake Man For 8th Offense Drugged Driving

BURNETT COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Martin Johnson, of Shell Lake, WI, on a conviction of drugged driving, 8th offense, from an incident that occurred in Burnett County in April 2021.
SHELL LAKE, WI
Fire At Chippewa Valley Airport Burns Small Plan

A fire at Chippewa Valley Airport yesterday that burned a small plane is under investigation. Eau Claire firefighters raced to the airport yesterday afternoon for a report of a plane on fire. Crews found the single engine plane engulfed. Crews quickly put the fire out. No one was hurt.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County

TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and two children are hurt after a multiple-vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday evening. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said four vehicles and seven people were involved in the crash, which happened on Highway 35 near 1200th Street in the Town of Oak Grove at 7:52 p.m. Monday, or about three miles east of Prescott.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
Woman Arrested Following Report Of A Fire At Rice Lake Hotel

BARRON COUNTY — One person has been arrested following a report of a fire at the AmericInn Hotel in Rice Lake on Saturday, according to a press release from the Rice Lake Police Department. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 11:18 am, Rice Lake Police
RICE LAKE, WI
Man Arrested After SWAT Responds To Report Of Stabbing At Radisson Bar

SAWYER COUNTY -- One person has been arrested following an incident in the Village of Radisson, Wisconsin, early Friday morning, according to a press release from the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, February 3, 2023, at 7:55a, Sawyer County Sheriff's Deputies assisted by the Sawyer-Washburn-Burnett County
RADISSON, WI
Woman Sentenced On Meth Conviction From Barron County Drug Bust

BARRON COUNTY -- The Court sentenced Brittany Turgeson on a conviction stemming from a meth-related drug bust in Barron County. DrydenWire.com previously published a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office regarding a situation that resulted in the arrest of Turgeson as well as Bernardo Garcia and Jacob Rheingans.
BARRON COUNTY, WI

