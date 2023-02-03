Read full article on original website
onfocus.news
Cloverbelt Conference West Girls Basketball Standings, Feb. 6
onfocus.news
Eiler Scores 25 Points, Reaches 1000 Point Career Mark; Cadott Edges Fall Creek
Elly Eiler scored 25 points to lead Cadott past Fall Creek in Cloverbelt Girls Basketball, 62-57. Eiler reached the 1000 point plateau in the second half of the ballgame. Cadott scoring: Eiler 25, Goettl 6, Enestvedt 5, Hager 1, Ryan 8, Kowalczuk 17. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing...
onfocus.news
OnFocus Team of the Week, January 29 to February 4
Check out the nominees for this week’s top performer: OnFocus Team of the Week, January 29 to February 4!. OnFocus Team of the Week, January 29 to February 4. Cadott Boys Wrestling – The Hornets took the Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Meet, picking up 236 points. Taking conference titles were Brayden Sonnentag, Kaleb Lodahl, Tristan Drier, Cole Pfeiffer, Levi Lindsay, Dawson Webster and Alex Tegels.
The Best “Off The Grid” Small Town In America Is Located In Wisconsin
Let's start with the obvious here... can a small town really be that off the grid if it is making headlines, and lists like this? According to Only In Your State the answer is yes. The town we are looking at is in the middle of a beautiful forest. It...
WEAU-TV 13
HSHS SACRED HEART HOSPITAL ER AND FIFTH FLOOR
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for the Sunshine Award. On Thursday, January 5, my fiancé had chest pain. We went to the ER to have him checked out. He was ultimately admitted to the Fifth Floor, where we ended up staying for two nights. We would like to thank all the employees, from housekeeping to the cardiologists, for their professionalism empathy, and care. The way we were treated went above and beyond just “their job,” especially when we were both so scared.
wearegreenbay.com
One dead, home a ‘total loss’ after fire in northwestern Wisconsin
ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a home in northwestern Wisconsin has left one person and one dog dead and authorities say the house is a ‘total loss.’. According to the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported around 9:20 a.m. on Friday in the Town of Anderson. The reporting caller stated that people were still in the home.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Fire Department said that they went to a home on the 700 block of Main Street in Eau Claire that was on fire at 5:32 a.m. According to a release...
drydenwire.com
Court Sentences Shell Lake Man For 8th Offense Drugged Driving
BURNETT COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Martin Johnson, of Shell Lake, WI, on a conviction of drugged driving, 8th offense, from an incident that occurred in Burnett County in April 2021. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once...
wwisradio.com
Fire At Chippewa Valley Airport Burns Small Plan
A fire at Chippewa Valley Airport yesterday that burned a small plane is under investigation. Eau Claire firefighters raced to the airport yesterday afternoon for a report of a plane on fire. Crews found the single engine plane engulfed. Crews quickly put the fire out. No one was hurt.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County
TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and two children are hurt after a multiple-vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday evening. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said four vehicles and seven people were involved in the crash, which happened on Highway 35 near 1200th Street in the Town of Oak Grove at 7:52 p.m. Monday, or about three miles east of Prescott.
drydenwire.com
Woman Arrested Following Report Of A Fire At Rice Lake Hotel
BARRON COUNTY — One person has been arrested following a report of a fire at the AmericInn Hotel in Rice Lake on Saturday, according to a press release from the Rice Lake Police Department. Press Release. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 11:18 am, Rice Lake Police and...
drydenwire.com
Rice Lake Police Identify Suspects Involved In Armed Robbery Of Jacobson's Ace Hardware Store
BARRON COUNTY -- The Rice Lake Police Department has issued the following update regarding the investigation into an armed robbery in Rice Lake. As previously reported in September 2022, Rice Lake Police Officers responded to an armed robbery on September 23, 2022, at approximately 7:09 pm, at the Jacobson's Ace Hardware Store in the City of Rice Lake.
drydenwire.com
Man Arrested After SWAT Responds To Report Of Stabbing At Radisson Bar
SAWYER COUNTY -- One person has been arrested following an incident in the Village of Radisson, Wisconsin, early Friday morning, according to a press release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Friday, February 3, 2023, at 7:55a, Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted by the Sawyer-Washburn-Burnett County...
drydenwire.com
Woman Sentenced On Meth Conviction From Barron County Drug Bust
BARRON COUNTY -- The Court sentenced Brittany Turgeson on a conviction stemming from a meth-related drug bust in Barron County. DrydenWire.com previously published a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office regarding a situation that resulted in the arrest of Turgeson as well as Bernardo Garcia and Jacob Rheingans.
