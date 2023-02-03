Read full article on original website
Related
A Long Time Lubbock Burger Favorite Is Now For Sale
Lubbock's Samburgers (4447 34th, near Coronado High School) is for sale:. I censored the "friend" because the post's privacy was set to friends-only. I received this as a screenshot from a foodie friend but was able to confirm with Mr. Sandlin that Samburgers is indeed for sale. Samburgers is a...
An Inside Look at Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location
Lubbock has been waiting for this new Texas Roadhouse location for months now. Finally on February 8th, 2023, they are scheduled to have their grand opening. I got the chance to visit the restaurant before their official opening and take some photos of the new building. Everything you love about Roadhouse is still in place, but with a few improvements and new additions in the mix. Keep scrolling to take a look inside and see what these new additions are.
Try A Bunch Of Lubbock Restaurants With This All You Can Eat Fundraiser
How does having around 40 different Lubbock food spots in one location try sound? Add in all-you-can-eat and it is the perfect night to raise money for a local nonprofit. Here's how it works: you buy your ticket and try out all the different restaurants from Lubbock that will be there handing out a bunch of samples of their food and drinks. I'm telling you that if you don't leave the super full, that's your own fault. Plus, they will have live music, a silent auction, two benefit drawings and so much more.
Lubbock Makes Top Three In The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas List
I don't feel like Lubbock is dangerous, but I guess facts are facts. There really isn't a place in Lubbock that I'm afraid to visit. Folks are folks is pretty much a rule of thumb for me. I say this off the top because some people will try to blame these kinds of stats on certain areas of town, or on a "certain element".
Fresh on the Market: $2 Million Lubbock Mansion with Private Gym, Pool, and More
There are only a handful of Lubbock homes that are valued at over $1 million, and this is one of them. In fact, it is actually the most expensive home for currently listed in Lubbock according to Zillow.com. It is a custom build located off of 82nd Street and Frankford Ave in Regal Park.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Texas Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
If you love barbecue, you must visit this small-town joint that’s been a local favorite for decades. Florida’s Kitchen in Livingston serves up mouthwatering smoked meats using secret family recipes passed down over generations, and you’ll be hooked after just one bite. It’s, without a doubt, some of the best BBQ in Texas.
Check Out The Ultimate Collection Of Texas Proud Underwear And Swimwear
I guess I'm being just a bit of a troll here. I love Texas. The State means so much to me. It's my home and it's where I put my roots. Still, I realize that for the most part, it's a set of imaginary boundaries that in the great scheme of things doesn't mean much. I'm a human and I don't have any beef with any other state or even any other country.
What Is This Scary Sounding Texas ‘Devil Cigar’ And Why Does It Hiss?
Texas is one of only three states to have an official State Mushroom. It's shaped like a star, so that makes sense. It's known colloquially as a "Devil Cigar". Alright. Chorioactis geaster is incredibly rare and has only been found in the USA and Japan so far. Neat! It was recently spotted along a trail at Inks Lake State Park (northeast of Austin, near Buchanan Lake).
Is It Illegal To Eat While Driving In Texas?
I noticed a Little Caesar's pizza box on the dashboard of a car that was driving around the loop in Lubbock the other day. The driver was munching on a slice of pizza while going about 60 mph. While it looked rather delicious, it didn't look very safe. It made me wonder if there are any laws against eating while driving in the Lone Star State.
This 13,000 Square Foot Lubbock Mansion is an Art Collector’s Dream
One of the many perks of living in Lubbock is how affordable it is to buy a home here. Houses that would go for $1 million in larger cities are a fraction of the price here in the Hub City. There is a stunning example with this 13,000 square foot...
5 Naughty Sounding Town Names In Texas!
Have you ever met a fellow Texan for the first time and in casual conversation the topic of where you are both from comes up? Ever been caught off guard by the name of their city and think to yourself, 'what did he/she just say to me?' Just me? Surely not. I met someone from Dickens, TX the other day and my inner 14-year-old boy thought wow, that sounds naughty.
Are Dead People Leaving Reviews on Lubbock Businesses?
So this is something so shocking to me that I never thought I would write about in Lubbock. I have a special love for food trucks and when I saw this I couldn't believe what I was reading. The community in this area has always supported one another but who would have thought something like this would happen?
Texas, Dr. Pepper’s Newest Flavor Is Incredible (And Worth the Hype)
Dr. Pepper has a new flavor that I have been hunting for in stores with an intensity and passion that surprises even me. Luckily, I finally found my 12-pack at my neighborhood Market Street. Perfect for Valentine's in aesthetically pleasing pink, let me introduce you to your new flavor obsession:...
earnthenecklace.com
Jack Maney Leaving KLBK: Where Is the Lubbock Meteorologist Going?
For two years, Jack Maney has been covering weather in Lubbock, Texas, and has built a strong community connection. But the meteorologist will be chasing tornadoes in the next step of his career. Jack Maney announced he is leaving KLBK News in Texas in February 2023. Naturally, his viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new position will also take him away from Texas. Not only does the meteorologist have an exciting job lined up, but he also wrapped up his last day at KLBK News by supporting a good cause. Find out what Jack Maney said about his departure here.
KTSA
Lotto Texas Jackpot is now largest on continent, 2nd largest in the world
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No, you did not misread the headline: The Lotto Texas Jackpot is worth more than any current lottery in North America and it is second only to a lottery jackpot currently up for grabs in Italy. The jackpot for the Wednesday, Feb. 8 Lotto...
6 Lubbock Places That The Chinese Spy Balloon Could Have Been Interested In
So, we had a visitor from the mysterious east this past week... After our good friends in Billings Montana first discovered a strange object floating in the sky, the gub'mint finally came clean and confirmed that they were tracking a Chinese Spy Balloon, that had been gathering intelligence floating harmlessly for several days. Finally, they did the right thing, and shot that sucker down over the Atlantic Ocean...near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina...long after it had already done it's job and sent back all the data it could to it's homeland.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested In The Hub City
We have survived that icy weather and if you were too busy trying to figure out if you kid, or grandkids, were going to school that you missed some very important news well we have that recap this Monday. If you missed the big news every Texan's favorite animated adult...
What Is a ‘BORG’ and Are Lubbock College Students Making Them?
Most anyone born before the year 2000 who went to college is familiar with Jungle Juice. You know, the plastic bin, trash can, or another container, filled to the brim with random liquor, juice, soda, candy, and more. If you were fond of the party scene, then you probably have your fair share of memories (if you didn’t black out) of dipping your cup into the mystery vat and ignoring any potential risks.
Top 5 Reasons People Hate Living In The State Of Texas
We have a million reasons to love Texas but like anywhere, it has room for improvement. I combed through a Quora Question, and it was a bit of an eye-opener, especially comments from some of the people who still live here. Myself, I really can't think of a better place to live. I did not spend the last 40+ years here by accident. I am perfectly happy here even though I will on occasion cuss the wind. Still, if I moved into a house with a lot of junk in the backyard, I'd try to get rid of some of that junk. We can improve most of the things on this list, except for the last one.
How Did Texas Tech Basketball Ruin Brunch For One Lubbock Couple?
As much as they've frustrated us this year, everybody loves watching Texas Tech Basketball. However, there are times and places when watching a game becomes an unwanted intrusion. This past weekend, my wife and I decided to enjoy a "brunch-date" at a local restaurant. The eatery in question shall remain...
FMX 94.5
Lubbock, TX
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0