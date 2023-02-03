ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Bruce Kilburn, former Lake George fire chief, dies

By Jay Petrequin
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45zUSL_0kbbiDSc00

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week, Lake George Volunteer Fire Dept. is mourning one of its former leaders.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday , the department announced the passing of former fire chief Bruce Kilburn, who spent three decades serving the Lake George community at both the fire department and Lake George Emergency Squad.

“Bruce and I were friends for I can’t tell you how many years,” said current Lake George VFD Chief Christopher Hawley. “He was the man on the job for a lot of bad issues over a number of years.”

Kilburn served as chief from 2004 to 2008, those just a few of many years known as a face of the department. While serving as chief, Kilburn led the response to the 2005 Ethan Allen boat crash , a disaster that killed 20 people on the lake. He was there, too, for the 2007 fire that destroyed the former Prospect Mountain Diner, as well as a 2004 motel explosion.

His dual footprints in Lake George’s fire and EMS squads weren’t the only ones Kilburn left. He and his wife, Sadie, were also the owners of the former Sullivan’s Rexall Drug Store & Gift Shop, at the corner of Shepard Park opposite Montcalm Street. He and his wife inherited the store from original owner Leo Sullivan upon his retirement.

Between the store running during the village’s busy summers, and the two departments with a community to serve, he bounced around so much that the village gave him a dedicated parking spot so he could get in and out – not an easy feat in the traffic-choked warmer months.

“Sometimes I think he spent more time serving the public than his own store,” said Hawley. “He was always in and out.”

Hawley and Kilburn’s friendship developed over a series of crossing paths across the decades. Hawley is in his second run as fire chief, having first served from 1991 to ’94. When Kilburn had his run, Hawley stepped back in as assistant chief, before later taking the reigns again himself. Today, Kilburn hopes to keep the former chief’s memory alive for the current generation of firefighters keeping the village of Lake George safe and sound.

“A lot of leaders aren’t the most popular guys in the world, but if you look up ‘Nice Guy’ in the dictionary, his picture’s there,” Hawley said. “Whether it was the rescue squad guys, the firefighters or someone in the community, he would make time for anyone.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Water main break in Colonie

The Village of Colonie is experiencing a water main break on Lincoln Avenue near Ridge Terrace. The break has caused a disruption to the water supply in the nearby neighborhoods.
COLONIE, NY
schenectadygov.com

Mom of Missing Schenectady Teen Reacts to 'Rumors' of Floating Body

Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November 25th at around 11 pm and she hasn't been seen since. It's been months, and so far little has turned up in the search for clues, let alone a body.Missing Teen Samantha HumphreyOn Thursday, a news outlet in the Capital Region reported that someone claimed to see a body floating in the Mohawk River about 14 miles from where Humphrey was last seen alive.The report from News Channel 13 explained that "police cars from various agencies are at Blatnick Park in Niskayuna after an employee at nearby Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory reportedly saw what they thought was a body floating down the Mohawk River.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Stewart’s president works a shift at Ballston Lake location

BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops President, Gary Dake, celebrated the success of last year’s holiday match program by working a shift at one of their Ballston Lake locations. The shop on Ushers Road had a 94% increase in donations, which go to local children’s organizations. Dake said he takes the chance every year […]
BALLSTON LAKE, NY
Addison Independent

Firefighters busy in extreme cold; blaze destroys a Middlebury garage

MIDDLEBURY — The coldest weekend of the year so far was also one of the busiest weekends for the Middlebury Fire Department. Most of the calls were related to alarms and water problems. But a call on Saturday morning, when the temperature was at least 15 degrees below zero, was an actual fire that brought out more than three dozen firefighters from three departments and claimed a garage on Old College Farm Road.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Mayor Kim’s Unconscionable Attack On Shelters of Saratoga

Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim falsely told area media that he first heard about the decision by Shelters of Saratoga (SOS) to withdraw from the plan to use the Senior Citizens Center as a low-barrier homeless shelter from the media and not from anyone associated with SOS. In bitter remarks...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Dozens evacuated from Parkview Apartments after outage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 45 residents living at the Parkview Apartments in Albany were evacuated Sunday night after an electrical issue. Impacted tenants have been brought to area hotel rooms and will stay there until power is restored throughout the building. Richard LaJoy, the Director of Albany’s Department of Buildings and Regulatory Compliance says this […]
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Shots fired investigation leads to Gloversville standoff

Police in Gloversville were involved in a standoff Sunday night. It started around 10 p.m. when shots were fired at a Johnstown home, they said. The people in the home then tried to chase the car, and were shot at in the area of. Kingsboro Road, police said. The suspects’...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy community assists firefighters battling flames during extreme cold

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fire broke out at 494 2nd Ave in Troy early Saturday morning. According to fire officials, all residents were evacuated, but the house was a total loss. While fighting the fire, the department dealt with icy conditions in the negatives with frigid wind chills. The department found it more challenging to […]
TROY, NY
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy