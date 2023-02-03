Read full article on original website
The Witcher's Anya Chalotra Uses Her Own Personality And A Hans Zimmer Song To Get Into Character
Netflix struck gold with "The Witcher," perfectly capitalizing on the ever-growing popularity of fantasy TV adaptations since "Game of Thrones" ended. The hits kept coming as the streaming service perfectly cast Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan as Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri. In fact, the stars of "The Witcher"...
Elayne Boosler Hopes Her Night Court Character Makes A Comeback On The Reboot
"Night Court" may feature a main cast full of kooky characters working in the Manhattan court system, but even they can be outdone at times by the show's many guest stars. Plenty of bizarre personalities pass through the court across "Night Court's" lengthy nine-season run, and watching them interact with the series mainstays is a reliable source for jokes. As it happens, few minor guest characters illustrate this idea better than comedian Elayne Boosler's Joy Buscaglia.
Adam Devine Filmed Fewer Episodes Of Modern Family Than You Might Think
To say that "Modern Family" had a lot on its plate when it came to its character roster would be an understatement. The series followed three vastly different households throughout their day-to-day lives, with plenty of overlapping stories to flesh out as well. That's a tall order for any television series, but thankfully, "Modern Family" had plenty of time to develop each and every main character throughout its 250-episode run. In fact, it even took on a host of supporting players, too, turning many of them into bonafide fan favorites along the way.
Prime Video Developing A Series Based On Image Comics' Wytches
The Image Comics horror series "Wytches" — which tells the story of otherworldly beings from the woods who terrorize a small New England town — is reportedly getting the Prime Video treatment over at Amazon, and it is being spearheaded by DC Comics "New 52" creator Scott Snyder and artist Mark "Jock" Simpson. According to Variety, the pair will be executive producing the animated project in conjunction with Plan B Entertainment, Amazon Studios, and Project 51 Productions' Kevin Kolde.
The Dark Truth Behind-The-Scenes Of The Squid Game Reality Show
It was the dream — and payday — of a lifetime for 456 people, which turned quickly into a 15-hour nightmare. Netflix's "Squid Game: The Challenge" was pegged as the ultimate reality show cash grab, with over $4.5 million at stake. But what was supposed to be a two-hour shoot for the half-thousand contestants involved allegedly wound up evolving into something much more sinister and "Squid" than anyone could have ever imagined.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Tom Selleck Didn't Know How To Feel When Blue Bloods Passed Magnum P.I. In Episodes
It's not easy going the distance on TV, and not many shows are able to cross the 200-episode mark. But the CBS police procedural "Blue Bloods" just so happens to be one of the lucky ones. The series has kept fans entertained to the point where it has crossed the 200-episode milestone and even surpassed the episode count of Tom Selleck's other popular program, "Magnum P.I." That fact has been a conflicting experience for the seasoned actor.
The Young Sheldon Actor Who Had A Stint On Better Call Saul
It'd be tough to come up with two shows more different than "Young Sheldon" and "Better Call Saul." Both are prequel spinoffs of popular shows, but one if a laugh track-infused CBS sitcom about a boy genius, and the other is a dark — though oft humor-infused — AMC drama following a corrupt lawyer navigating New Mexico's criminal underbelly.
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
The DCU Batman Movie Could Do Something Truly Brave And Bold - A Less Grimdark Caped Crusader
You'd think that after Christian Bale, Batfleck, Battinson, and the impending return of Michael Keaton, Warner Bros. might be done recasting the Caped Crusader (and his supporting cast) for a while. And yet, the wheel of Hollywood reboots keeps turning. James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for a new interconnected DC film and television universe — now dubbed the DCU — includes another impending live-action Batman adaptation. However, this one might be a little different than what's come before.
Young Sheldon Star Raegan Revord Dreams Of Landing A Role In The MCU
In the wake of "The Big Bang Theory," "Young Sheldon" — an idea that sat in limbo since 2007 — burst onto the small screen in 2017 to keep its predecessor's fans entertained. Not only did it accomplish this goal with ease, but in time, it has managed to stand on its own two feet without having to rely on the name recognition of "The Big Bang Theory." The prequel program is already up to six seasons, and it isn't displaying any sign of ending as of yet, so expect to see more of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) and the rest of the Cooper clan in the coming years.
Sean Murray Had To Assure NCIS Fans That His Weight Loss Was Totally Healthy
Networks and studios will always begin aping the ideas behind any major success in the television or film industry. Hence, after "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" blew up into a major hit, CBS wisely decided to make a couple of spin-offs of the series and also greenlit a similarly themed show with "NCIS" in 2003.
Freeridge Ending Explained: Breaking Down The End Of The Netflix Show
Netflix's "Freeridge" is a high-key dramedy full of low-key "supernatural" activity. A spin-off of the street-smart and sweetly silly "On My Block," it's a coming-of-age series set in the same Los Angeles neighborhood. "Freeridge" follows a group of teens who find an apparently cursed box at a yard sale. The show's beating heart is the bond between sisters Gloria (Keyla Monterroso Mejia) and Ines Salazar (Bryana Salaz). Plagued by miscommunication and their own fraught energy, Glo and Ines start the series fighting in the schoolyard and end it by starting what just might be a fight for their lives.
You Season 4, Episode 1's First Six Minutes Are Availble For You To Spy On
Happy "You"-eve, Looper readers! While we all count down the hours until we get to see the next installment in Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgely) murderous quest for love, Netflix has released a small morsel to keep our bloodlust at bay. The streamer has shared the first six minutes of "You" Season 4 — Part I, Episode 1 on their site, Tudum.
Warrior Nun's Alba Baptista Did (Almost) All Of Her Own Stunts
"Warrior Nun" has a devoted fanbase. That's been evident ever since the series was unceremoniously canceled by Netflix shortly after the release of its second season. Ever since that time, viewers have been vocal across social media about their desire to see the show continue, preferably on another streaming service. For those who have actually watched the show, it's not hard to see why it caught on with so many people.
The Family Guy Creators Discuss How The Show Has Changed After 400 Episodes
"Family Guy" has withstood cancellations and maintained its status as one the titans of animated sitcoms as it wraps up Season 21 and enters Season 22 in 2023. The Fox show began its initial run in 1999 and has aired, as of this writing, 400 episodes. However, the creators gave a pretty surprising response when asked how the show continues to evolve over time.
The Battlestar Galactica Legend Who Was In The Running To Play NCIS' Abby Sciuto
It's safe to say that "NCIS" features a rather colorful cast of agents, but few have popped off the screen more than Pauley Perrette's Abby Sciuto. A forensic scientist with an oddball mixture of a gothic aesthetic and a happy-go-lucky attitude, Abby was a mainstay of the show's main NCIS team all the way from the beginning of the show up until Season 15. Though some "NCIS" fans have a love-hate relationship with Abby, it's undeniable that the character was a foundational part of the procedural's identity for many years — and that significance has a lot to do with Perrette's performance.
The Last Of Us Fans Are Freaked Out But Also Completely Intrigued By The Floor In Episode 4
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 4, "Please Hold to My Hand." "Please Hold to My Hand," the most recent episode of HBO's "The Last of Us," pivoted away from the intimate, self-contained emotional storytelling of "Long Long Time," and got back to the overarching plot business, with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) hitting the road on their way to Wyoming. It was a momentous installment for the duo, one that saw Ellie finally make use of the gun she picked up at Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank's (Murray Bartlett), while Joel came around more and more to his newfound role as a father-ish figure to her. It was also an important moment in "The Last of Us" because it introduced us to the local revolutionary faction led by the ruthless Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey).
Hina's Recent NCIS: Hawai'i Appearance Has Fans Wishing She Was A Series Regular
"NCIS: Hawai'i" follows a similar format to the other shows in the "NCIS" franchise. There's a crime, the characters investigate, and hopefully, they catch their guy. Although the show mainly focuses on the agents who work out of the Pearl Harbor Field Office, there are a few other recurring characters who pop up from time to time. There's Captain Joe Milius (Enver Gjokaj) — Special Agent-in-Charge Jane Tennant's (Vanessa Lachey) love interest before he was reassigned — Jane's former mentor Maggie Shaw (Julie White), and Gunnery Sergeant Norman 'Boom Boom' Gates (Sharif Atkins), an explosives expert who works with the team on occasion. Viewers also get to see the people who are important to Special Agent Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant) outside of work, including his good friend, Hina.
