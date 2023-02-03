ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

University of Miami Researchers Receive $2.9 Million to Study IBD Genetics in Hispanic Population

By Rosanna Sutherby, Pharm.D.
Managed Healthcare Executive
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Managed Healthcare Executive

Esophageal Cancer Update

MHE Publication, MHE February 2023, Volume 33, Issue 2. Gastroesophageal reflux disease is a risk factor for what is now the more common type of esophageal cancer, adenocarcinoma. Immunotherapy is coming on strong as a treatment. Esophageal cancer accounts for a disproportionate share of cancer deaths in the U.S. relative...
Managed Healthcare Executive

ChatGPT Could Become Alzheimer’s Screening Tool, Study Suggests

The program’s ability to construct human-like writing could make it a meaningful way to detect speech-related symptoms of early Alzheimer’s, say researchers. The now-famous artificial intelligence (AI) program, ChatGPT, has made waves in recent months because of its ability to construct human-like text responses. A new report suggests the tool might also be able to use its language-analysis skills to help diagnose people with early signs of Alzheimer’s disease.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy