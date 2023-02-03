University of Miami Researchers Receive $2.9 Million to Study IBD Genetics in Hispanic Population

The program’s ability to construct human-like writing could make it a meaningful way to detect speech-related symptoms of early Alzheimer’s, say researchers. The now-famous artificial intelligence (AI) program, ChatGPT, has made waves in recent months because of its ability to construct human-like text responses. A new report suggests the tool might also be able to use its language-analysis skills to help diagnose people with early signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

