Edwardsville, IL

Morningstar, Hoover Are Top Scorers As Edwardsville Takes 49-37 Win Over East St. Louis, Go Over .500 Mark For First Time This Season

By Colin Feeney
edglentoday.com
 4 days ago
edglentoday.com

Weekend Basketball Round-Up & Scores

Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. GRANITE CITY 42, ALTON 39 (OT) In a hard-fought Southwestern Conference matchup at Alton Friday night, the Redbirds were defeated by some great three-point shooting from the Warriors. Granite made 10 threes...
GRANITE CITY, IL
edglentoday.com

16th Win: Taylor Delivers Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater At Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Ray'Sean Taylor has had big moments wearing the Cougar uniform. Saturday night, he added another one to his resume. Tied at 81 with 2.1 seconds remaining in the contest, Taylor knocked down a shot from beyond half-court at the buzzer. After official review, the call on the floor stood, giving SIUE an 84-81 victory over Little Rock on Saturday night at Jack Stephens Center.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville High School Announces First Semester Honor Roll Lists

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School announced its Honor Roll and High Honor Roll lists. To view the full lists click the links below:. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. "Tim McGraw - Where The Green Grass Grows" now playing on The River, the Riverbend's...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
St. Louis American

Maryville appoints Dr. Caldwell VP of DEI

Dr. Nina Caldwell, MBA, Ed. D, vice president for student life at Maryville University will be appointed to the role of vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, effective June 1, 2023. Dr. Caldwell served in Student Life at Maryville for over 18 years, beginning her time in 2004. Prior...
MARYVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Roy Richardson

Roy Richardson, 91, passed away at 1:00 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home. Born October 13, 1931, in Ecru, MS, he was the son of Roy Richardson Sr. and Rudell (Coleman) Richardson. Roy worked for Continental Can Company/Crown Cork and Seal Company in St. Louis, MO for 33 years before retiring in 1993. During this time, he held many positions in the United Steelworkers Union including President. His retirement years were spent fishing, hunting, and playing golf. He worked as a Ranger at Belk Park Golf Course on Monday mornings for 16 years and played there five days a week with friends. Surviving is his wife Gerri, whom he married on July 17, 1978, in Las Vegas, and four sons, Gary, Danny (Cindy), Rex (Shirley), and Scott (Chrystal), and two daughters, Carol (Denny) Gray and Kathy Nelson, 15 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren and one special step-daughter, Debbie Rice (Don Dean) and two step-granddaughters, Rachel (Tyler) Duggan and Emily Davis who loved Grandpa Roy dearly, and his sisters-in-law, Maye Richardson, and Wilma Jean (Jerry) McKelvy. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby, and his beloved pets, Sam and Dixie. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Gent Funeral Home where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023. Reverend Randy Butler and Reverend Matt Hale will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to the Youth Fund at the First Church of God in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
FOX2now.com

Huge fight broke out at Sky Zone in Fairview Heights, Illinois

The Fairview Heights Police Department is still piecing together the events of Saturday night, when they were called around 10:30 for multiple fights at a Sky Zone trampoline park. Huge fight broke out at Sky Zone in Fairview Heights, …. The Fairview Heights Police Department is still piecing together the...
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
edglentoday.com

Joyce L. Noe

Joyce L. Noe, 77, of Gillespie, IL, passed away at 2:25 pm at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL on Sunday, February 5, 2023. She was born on April 30, 1945, to Joseph Fisko & Myrtle Fisko. Joyce was a 1963 graduate of Gillespie High School. She married Ronald Noe in 1967. Joyce worked for the State of Illinois from 1963-1971. She worked for the State Police and Child and Family Services as a Data Input Operator. She retired to be a mother and housewife. Joyce loved to sew and garden. She also loved watching the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Joseph Fisko, and son, Ronald Joseph Noe. Joyce is survived by her spouse, sons, Robert Noe, and Richard Noe, daughter, Ronda (Mike) Large, granddaughters, Lorraine Noe, Chelsey (DJ) Christian, Marissa (Tommy) Aldridge, Rayla Large, grandsons, Josh Noe, Preston Noe, and Miles Large. Friends may call on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 11:00 am at SS Simon and Jude Church, Gillespie, IL. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie, IL. Memorials are suggested to SS Simon & Jude Altar Society. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.
GILLESPIE, IL
St. Louis American

Tiffany Patton named development coordinator at Riverview

Riverview Gardens School District announced the appointment of Tiffany Patton, Ed.D. as the new professional development coordinator. Patton will oversee the district’s initiatives to develop and revise the curriculum to align with state standards and district goals for student achievement. She will also provide teaching, assessment and professional development support for teachers. Prior to her appointment, Patton served as a principal in the Hazelwood District and as school leader at KIPP St. Louis. Patton earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Missouri - St. Louis. She later earned a master’s degree in educational administration and a doctorate in educational leadership from Saint Louis University.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

