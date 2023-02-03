Morningstar, Hoover Are Top Scorers As Edwardsville Takes 49-37 Win Over East St. Louis, Go Over .500 Mark For First Time This Season

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Left for Dead by Her Teacher: Ashley Reeves, a Survival StoryNikBelleville, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billionAsh JurbergMissouri State
Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Louis, MO
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint LouisEast Coast TravelerSaint Louis, MO
Related
edglentoday.com
2004 Girls Golf, 2000 Boys Soccer, 1990 Baseball Teams, All State Champions, Inducted Into EHS Athletic Hall of Fame, All Left Legacy
EDWARDSVILLE - The 2004 girls golf team the 2000 boys soccer team and the 1990 boys baseball team, all state champions, were inducted into the Edwardsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame in ceremonies Saturday evening at the Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville. The three teams are among the...
edglentoday.com
Weekend Basketball Round-Up & Scores
Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. GRANITE CITY 42, ALTON 39 (OT) In a hard-fought Southwestern Conference matchup at Alton Friday night, the Redbirds were defeated by some great three-point shooting from the Warriors. Granite made 10 threes...
edglentoday.com
Taylor's Game-Winner at Little Rock Featured on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10
EDWARDSVILLE – Ray'Sean Taylor (Collinsville) of SIUE men's basketball received national recognition for his game winning shot on Feb. 4 at Little Rock. Taylor's shot at the buzzer from beyond half-court, giving the Cougars their 16th win of the season, was featured as number three on SportsCenter's Top 10.
edglentoday.com
Five Athletes, One Contributor, Two Coaches Inducted Into EHS Athletic Hall Of Fame
EDWARDSVILLE - Five athletes, two coaches, and a longtime contributor to the high school athletic program were inducted into the Edwardsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame in ceremonies Saturday evening at the Sunset Hills Country Club. The ceremony was hosted by Rene Knott, news anchor and former sports anchor...
Bank of O'Fallon Shootout: McDonald's All-Americans and future teammates Fears and Booker duel
O’FALLON, Ill. -- The high school season is nearing an end and teams are locking in for district and state playoff runs or finishing out league play. However, there are still a few shootout type events going on and on Saturday 247Sports was in the house at O’Fallon Township High School for the Bank of O’Fallon Shootout.
edglentoday.com
16th Win: Taylor Delivers Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater At Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Ray'Sean Taylor has had big moments wearing the Cougar uniform. Saturday night, he added another one to his resume. Tied at 81 with 2.1 seconds remaining in the contest, Taylor knocked down a shot from beyond half-court at the buzzer. After official review, the call on the floor stood, giving SIUE an 84-81 victory over Little Rock on Saturday night at Jack Stephens Center.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville High School Announces First Semester Honor Roll Lists
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School announced its Honor Roll and High Honor Roll lists. To view the full lists click the links below:. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. "Tim McGraw - Where The Green Grass Grows" now playing on The River, the Riverbend's...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
St. Louis American
Maryville appoints Dr. Caldwell VP of DEI
Dr. Nina Caldwell, MBA, Ed. D, vice president for student life at Maryville University will be appointed to the role of vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, effective June 1, 2023. Dr. Caldwell served in Student Life at Maryville for over 18 years, beginning her time in 2004. Prior...
Woman wins $1M on scratchers ticket sold in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A woman who purchased a "Millionaire Blowout" scratchers ticket in St. Louis won a $1 million prize. The ticket was purchased at Mitchell’s Package Liquor & Convenience located at 4674 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in St. Louis. The woman said she was "just feeling...
edglentoday.com
Roy Richardson
Roy Richardson, 91, passed away at 1:00 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home. Born October 13, 1931, in Ecru, MS, he was the son of Roy Richardson Sr. and Rudell (Coleman) Richardson. Roy worked for Continental Can Company/Crown Cork and Seal Company in St. Louis, MO for 33 years before retiring in 1993. During this time, he held many positions in the United Steelworkers Union including President. His retirement years were spent fishing, hunting, and playing golf. He worked as a Ranger at Belk Park Golf Course on Monday mornings for 16 years and played there five days a week with friends. Surviving is his wife Gerri, whom he married on July 17, 1978, in Las Vegas, and four sons, Gary, Danny (Cindy), Rex (Shirley), and Scott (Chrystal), and two daughters, Carol (Denny) Gray and Kathy Nelson, 15 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren and one special step-daughter, Debbie Rice (Don Dean) and two step-granddaughters, Rachel (Tyler) Duggan and Emily Davis who loved Grandpa Roy dearly, and his sisters-in-law, Maye Richardson, and Wilma Jean (Jerry) McKelvy. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby, and his beloved pets, Sam and Dixie. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Gent Funeral Home where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023. Reverend Randy Butler and Reverend Matt Hale will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to the Youth Fund at the First Church of God in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
FOX2now.com
Huge fight broke out at Sky Zone in Fairview Heights, Illinois
The Fairview Heights Police Department is still piecing together the events of Saturday night, when they were called around 10:30 for multiple fights at a Sky Zone trampoline park. Huge fight broke out at Sky Zone in Fairview Heights, …. The Fairview Heights Police Department is still piecing together the...
edglentoday.com
Joyce L. Noe
Joyce L. Noe, 77, of Gillespie, IL, passed away at 2:25 pm at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL on Sunday, February 5, 2023. She was born on April 30, 1945, to Joseph Fisko & Myrtle Fisko. Joyce was a 1963 graduate of Gillespie High School. She married Ronald Noe in 1967. Joyce worked for the State of Illinois from 1963-1971. She worked for the State Police and Child and Family Services as a Data Input Operator. She retired to be a mother and housewife. Joyce loved to sew and garden. She also loved watching the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Joseph Fisko, and son, Ronald Joseph Noe. Joyce is survived by her spouse, sons, Robert Noe, and Richard Noe, daughter, Ronda (Mike) Large, granddaughters, Lorraine Noe, Chelsey (DJ) Christian, Marissa (Tommy) Aldridge, Rayla Large, grandsons, Josh Noe, Preston Noe, and Miles Large. Friends may call on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 11:00 am at SS Simon and Jude Church, Gillespie, IL. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie, IL. Memorials are suggested to SS Simon & Jude Altar Society. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.
St. Louis American
Tiffany Patton named development coordinator at Riverview
Riverview Gardens School District announced the appointment of Tiffany Patton, Ed.D. as the new professional development coordinator. Patton will oversee the district’s initiatives to develop and revise the curriculum to align with state standards and district goals for student achievement. She will also provide teaching, assessment and professional development support for teachers. Prior to her appointment, Patton served as a principal in the Hazelwood District and as school leader at KIPP St. Louis. Patton earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Missouri - St. Louis. She later earned a master’s degree in educational administration and a doctorate in educational leadership from Saint Louis University.
Car flips during crash closing NB I-170 near Forest Park Parkway
CLAYTON, Mo. — A car flipped during a crash on I-170 before Forest Park Parkway. The accident closed the northbound lanes of the highway for around an hour. The road has since reopened. It is still not clear what led up to the accident of if anyone was injured. Check the FOX 2 traffic map […]
2 found shot inside car Saturday in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man is dead after a Saturday double shooting in East St. Louis. According to Illinois State Police, the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. in a vehicle at the intersection of 18th Street and Old Missouri Avenue in East St. Louis. 2 people...
Police investigating East St. Louis shooting Saturday afternoon
The Illinois State Police are helping with a homicide investigation in East St. Louis.
Homicide investigated in East St. Louis
Illinois State Police are assisting with a homicide investigation in East St. Louis.
You Paid For It: East St. Louis apartment hole
A desperate tenant contacts FOX 2’s You Paid For It team to get the East St. Louis Housing Authority to finally take care of a years-long problem at her apartment.
FOX2now.com
Man found shot and killed in south St. Louis Saturday afternoon
A man was found shot and killed Saturday afternoon in south St. Louis. Man found shot and killed in south St. Louis Saturday …. A man was found shot and killed Saturday afternoon in south St. Louis. Go Red: St. Louis women advised to take charge of …. Go Red:...
Comments / 0