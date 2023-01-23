ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon, PA

Tribune-Review

Sheriff's deputies: Fugitive found hiding in Hempfield hotel room

Three people are facing drug and conspiracy charges after authorities said they found a fugitive hiding in a Hempfield hotel room last week. Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputies were searching for Kelly W. Preacher Jr., 29, of Derry Township, on Jan. 31 when they were led to the hotel room and reported finding heroin, crack cocaine and methamphetamine, according to court papers.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Skimming device discovered at supermarket’s check out

WILKES-BARRE — City police advise anyone who shopped at Bravo Supermarket on South Main Street to monitor and review their accounts as a skimming device was placed on a credit card terminal. Police suspect two men, they described as Hispanics, were involved. The credit card skimming device was discovered...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Tribune-Review

Police seek driver of stolen SUV who led them on chase in Hempfield, Jeannette

State police are seeking help to identify the driver of a stolen vehicle who led them on a chase Sunday afternoon in Hempfield and Jeannette. While troopers were patrolling on Toll Route 66 northbound in Hempfield near mile marker 3 around 4:45 p.m., they attempted a traffic stop on a white Ford Eco Sport. Police did not say the reason for the stop in a news release.
JEANNETTE, PA
explore venango

Local Juveniles Charged in $32K Burglary & Vandalism Rampage

CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police have charged two juveniles with burglary and criminal mischief following a destructive rampage that caused over $32,000.00 worth of damage to multiple campers at a Clinton Township campground. PSP Franklin issued a release on Wednesday, February 1, regarding two known male...
KENNERDELL, PA
UPMATTERS

Ohio residents killed in Mackinac County crash identified

MORAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – UPDATE: The two Ohio residents killed in a crash on US-2 in Mackinac County this past weekend have been identified as 22-year-old Jordan Hostetler and 27-year-old Joas Miller, both of Plain City, Ohio. The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office says that speed, in addition to...
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI
abc27.com

Sen. Bob Casey’s Pennsylvania home damaged after electrical fire

LAKE ARIEL, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a home in Lake Ariel owned by Senator Bob Casey caught fire Sunday afternoon. State Police says the fire started near an electrical breaker panel and spread throughout the home, the fire was discovered by a PPL subcontractor who was in the area for power-related issues.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro orders flags to half staff for police officer killed in the line of duty

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has ordered flags to half-staff in honor of a police officer who was shot and killed on Monday. "Today, in accordance with the United States flag code, Governor Josh Shapiro ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of McKeesport Officer-Patrolman Sean Sluganski, who died in the line of duty," a statement from the governor's office said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Father-to-be charged with disrupting birth

PLAINS TWP. — A Wilkes-Barre man recording his girlfriend giving birth refused to leave the hospital room and fought with nurses and security at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center Thursday morning. Saquann Dupre Salley Jr., 24, of South Grant Street, was asked to leave the room by the nurse...
WILKES-BARRE, PA

