FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
NFL Superstar Announces Cause For Devastating Medical ConditionOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Kennedy churches, businesses temporarily locked down after false reports of gunman in area
Some Allegheny County churches and businesses were temporarily on lockdown this morning after local law enforcement received two calls about a man with a weapon.
Sheriff's deputies: Fugitive found hiding in Hempfield hotel room
Three people are facing drug and conspiracy charges after authorities said they found a fugitive hiding in a Hempfield hotel room last week. Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputies were searching for Kelly W. Preacher Jr., 29, of Derry Township, on Jan. 31 when they were led to the hotel room and reported finding heroin, crack cocaine and methamphetamine, according to court papers.
Skimming device discovered at supermarket’s check out
WILKES-BARRE — City police advise anyone who shopped at Bravo Supermarket on South Main Street to monitor and review their accounts as a skimming device was placed on a credit card terminal. Police suspect two men, they described as Hispanics, were involved. The credit card skimming device was discovered...
Police seek driver of stolen SUV who led them on chase in Hempfield, Jeannette
State police are seeking help to identify the driver of a stolen vehicle who led them on a chase Sunday afternoon in Hempfield and Jeannette. While troopers were patrolling on Toll Route 66 northbound in Hempfield near mile marker 3 around 4:45 p.m., they attempted a traffic stop on a white Ford Eco Sport. Police did not say the reason for the stop in a news release.
FBI offering $5,000 for information on missing woman who may be in WV
FBI Pittsburgh is offering $5,000 for information that will help find Maria Miller, who may have traveled through West Virginia.
GoFundMe started to help the family of fallen officer Sluganski
A lifelong friend of fallen McKeesport Officer Sean Sluganski and his family has started a GoFundMe page to help Sluganski’s fiancé and his one-year-old daughter.
WLWT 5
Authorities say situation is worsening at Ohio train derailment site
Authorities in Ohio tell Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 the situation at the site of this train derailment in East Palestine is worsening and that an explosion is likely imminent. Right now a mandatory evacuation order is in effect for anyone living within one mile of scene, that includes part...
explore venango
Local Juveniles Charged in $32K Burglary & Vandalism Rampage
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police have charged two juveniles with burglary and criminal mischief following a destructive rampage that caused over $32,000.00 worth of damage to multiple campers at a Clinton Township campground. PSP Franklin issued a release on Wednesday, February 1, regarding two known male...
Michigan State Police looking for missing teen runaway
Michigan State Police – Lakeview Post is looking for a missing teen runaway. He is 16-year-old Joesiah David Katanek.
UPMATTERS
Ohio residents killed in Mackinac County crash identified
MORAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – UPDATE: The two Ohio residents killed in a crash on US-2 in Mackinac County this past weekend have been identified as 22-year-old Jordan Hostetler and 27-year-old Joas Miller, both of Plain City, Ohio. The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office says that speed, in addition to...
Dog left abandoned and caged in parking lot in Pennsylvania, state police searching for suspect
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A dog was found abandoned outside the back of a store in Loyalsock Township on Friday, leaving police asking the public for help. According to a release sent out by Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were dispatched to the area of a Hobby Lobby at 1901 E. Third Street in Loyalsock […]
abc27.com
Sen. Bob Casey’s Pennsylvania home damaged after electrical fire
LAKE ARIEL, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a home in Lake Ariel owned by Senator Bob Casey caught fire Sunday afternoon. State Police says the fire started near an electrical breaker panel and spread throughout the home, the fire was discovered by a PPL subcontractor who was in the area for power-related issues.
Pa. governor advises residents to shelter-in-place
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is advising that Pennsylvanians living within 2 miles of ground zero of the train derailment site in East Palestine should continue to exercise caution.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro orders flags to half staff for police officer killed in the line of duty
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has ordered flags to half-staff in honor of a police officer who was shot and killed on Monday. "Today, in accordance with the United States flag code, Governor Josh Shapiro ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of McKeesport Officer-Patrolman Sean Sluganski, who died in the line of duty," a statement from the governor's office said.
Man charged in Ohio for prank calling police dispatchers between 100-500 times a day
Officials say Samuel Hall of Carlisle, South Carolina is charged on 21 counts of disrupting public services.
Father-to-be charged with disrupting birth
PLAINS TWP. — A Wilkes-Barre man recording his girlfriend giving birth refused to leave the hospital room and fought with nurses and security at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center Thursday morning. Saquann Dupre Salley Jr., 24, of South Grant Street, was asked to leave the room by the nurse...
50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A freight train derailment in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line left a mangled and charred mass of boxcars and flames Saturday as authorities launched a federal investigation and monitored air quality from the various hazardous chemicals in the train. About 50 cars derailed...
State trooper fatally shoots suspected drunk driver during interaction in Northern Michigan: MSP
An alleged drunk driver is dead in Northern Michigan after a trooper fired his weapon and struck the man on Friday night, authorities said..
‘Shawshank Redemption’ tree at center of Ohio lawsuit
Pieces of Ohio's movie history were mistakenly burned, leaving their owner out of potential merchandising revenue, according to a new civil lawsuit filed in Richland County.
One victim in St. Clairsville house explosion, coroner on scene
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Fire crews say there was one victim in a St. Clairsville house explosion on Woodrow Avenue Saturday evening. Captain Chad Zambori with the Cumberland Trail Fire District says the call came in around 5 pm for what was described as a structure fire with possible entrapment. The coroner was on […]
