Local schools receive millions in safety funding: How much did your school get?

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that more than 900 additional schools will receive state funding support for physical safety and security upgrades.

This is a part of the latest round of Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program.

According to a press release, DeWine announced that 945 schools that will receive a combined $68 million in grants as part of the fourth round of the program. A fifth round of funding will be confirmed in the coming weeks, pushing the total amount received to $112 million.

“When we created the K-12 School Safety Grant Program, we expected that the need for funding would far exceed the amount of money available, but I vowed to go back to the legislature and ask for more,” DeWine said.

According to the press release, a total of $173 million has been awarded to 2,374 Ohio K-12 schools to help pay for physical security expenses such as new security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and exterior lighting. Eligible schools could receive as much as $100,000 per building.

Here is a list of eligible local schools that received funding in Round 4:

Mahoning County: Total: $712,203

Campbell City: Memorial High School – $50,000

Jackson-Milton Local: Jackson-Milton Elementary School – $56,068

Mahoning County High School: Mahoning County High School – $100,000

Struthers City (3)- Struthers Elementary School -$66,393 Struthers High School $78,580, Struthers Middle School – $50,000 TOTAL: $194,973

West Branch Local (4) West Branch Early Learning Center $45,564 West Branch High School $50,000, West Branch Intermediate School $32,799, West Branch Middle School $32,799. TOTAL $161,162

Youngstown City (3) Choffin Career Cntr – $50,000, East High School – $50,000, Rayen Early College Middle School – $50,000. TOTAL : $150,000.

Trumbull County: Total: $1,082,065

Bloomfield-Mespo Local: Mesopotamia Elementary School: $50,000

Hubbard Exempted Village (3) Hubbard Elementary School – $61,794, Hubbard High School – $50,000. Hubbard Middle School – $65,216 TOTAL- $177,010

Liberty Local (3): E J Blott Elementary School – $100,000, Liberty High School – $100,000, William S Guy Middle School – $100,000 TOTAL: $300,000

Maplewood Local (2): Maplewood Elementary School- $94,903. Maplewood High School – 94,910. TOTAL: $189,813

McDonald Local (2): McDonald High School – $42,835. Roosevelt Elementary School – $28,535 TOTAL: $71,370

Newton Falls Exempted Village (4) Newton Falls Elementary School – 69,214. Newton Falls High School – $77,722. Newton Falls Junior High School – $77,722. Newton Falls Junior High School – $77,722. Newton Falls Middle School $69,214. TOTAL: $293,872

To see the full list of grant awards to date for all Ohio schools, click here.

