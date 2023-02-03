A new Greek restaurant opens Monday in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood

A new Greek restaurant, appropriately named Hellenic , opens Monday in Charlotte’s South End.

Hellenic, which means “of Greek descent,” is owned and operated by Amelia and Peyton Limberakis, the children of The Mad Greek owner Chris Limberakis, a Greek immigrant. The siblings grew up at The Mad Greek and wanted to continue their father’s legacy by opening a new restaurant that appeals more to the next generation of customers.

Amelia is quick to point out that Hellenic is not a copy/paste job. The restaurant, located at 1436 South Blvd., in the former Crispy Crepe site, will have a more modern vibe and different offering than The Mad Greek — from the Mediterranean style décor and light stone colors to the full bar with specialty cocktails, Greek beer and a vast wine selection.

The 2,000-square foot restaurant will seat approximately 60 people inside, with additional seating on the covered patio.

“We’re really going for an eye-catching look to capture a different market than the diner customers,” Amelia said. “We came up with our own ideas for Hellenic and wanted it to be a nicer space where people would come for date nights or evenings with friends.”

Hellenic opens Monday at 1436 South Blvd. Courtesy of Amelia Limberakis

The food will be served in Instagram-worthy presentations, Amelia promises, with plenty of fresh and healthy options. The menu includes pita spreads, dips, shareable plates, lamb burgers, gyro platters, Mediterranean salmon, rack of lamb and several types of salads, among other selections. The owners hope to add octopus and other rarities to the menu in the coming months.

[READ NEXT: From Hugo’s Diner to The Mad Greek, why this restaurant has stood the test of time]

“We’re taking The Mad Greek’s tzatziki sauce recipe with us, because it’s just so good,” Amelia said, noting they’ll also offer a few other Mad Greek favorites, with added ingredients to put their own touches on the dishes.

“We’ll also have desserts that are hard to find in Charlotte – usually just at the Greek Festival — like loukoumades (Greek fried doughnuts) and homemade baklava ice cream,” she said. “I think customers will appreciate having the option to have it year-round.”

Axios Charlotte first reported on the new restaurant Friday.

Hellenic will be open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 10 p.m. on weekends.

“We’re excited about opening in South End and giving people a new twist on Greek foods,” Amelia said.

Location: 1436 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203

Cuisine: Greek, Mediterranean

Instagram: @HellenicGreekKitchen