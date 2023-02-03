ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield Township, MI

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Sheriff's office search for suspect who shot store clerk during robbery in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who shot a woman during a robbery at a phone store in Pontiac.Deputies say the incident happened at about 6:43 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at a Boost Mobile on Auburn Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The female victim, 31, was working as a clerk when the suspect came in demanding money.The suspect shot the victim in the abdomen after she gave him the money. She was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.Authorities describe the suspect as a Black man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, average weight, and wearing a blue sweatshirt, tan pants sunglasses, black boots and a black ski mask.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up. A $1,000 reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest.
PONTIAC, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan man arrested, charged in stolen cabin incident

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers have made an arrest in connection with a cabin that was stolen in northern Michigan. According to authorities, Michigan State Police, the cabin was located on County Road 571 in Coldsprings Township when it was stolen between Nov. 18-Dec. 16, 2021. Police said through tips to police, several search warrants executed on cellular devices and interviews, troopers were able to locate the cabin only a few miles southwest in Orange Township in March 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Masked gunman shoots Pontiac Boost Mobile clerk during robbery

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A robber shot a clerk at a Pontiac Boost Mobile after she gave him the money he demanded Saturday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the masked suspect walked into the store on Auburn Avenue near MLK Boulevard just before 6:45 p.m. and demanded money from a cash register. When the 31-year-old clerk gave the man the money, he shot her in the abdomen then fled.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed walking on 8 Mile in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Farmington Hills Police Department said a 61-year-old man died Monday night after he was hit by a car while walking on 8 Mile near Inkster Road. Around 6:45 p.m., police said they received several 911 calls about a man who was hit by...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police confirm 3 rappers who went missing after canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An autopsy has confirmed that the three missing rappers found dead in a Highland Park apartment after a canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots. Armani Kelly, of Oscoda; Montoya Givens, of Detroit; and Dante Wicker, of Melvindale; were all supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21. The show was abruptly canceled, and the three men went missing for nearly two weeks.
DETROIT, MI
Voice News

Police Beat: Clay Township

Clay Township police were dispatched to the 9400 block of Dixie Highway on Jan. 25 in response to a report of a traffic crash, according to a police report. Officers made contact with the caller, who was uninjured. He said he was driving eastbound on Dixie Highway approaching Meldrum Road when he lost control due to the heavy snow. He ran off the roadway and collided with a parked Chevy pickup that was along the shoulder of the roadway and a mailbox. Officers made contact with the owners of the truck and mailbox to inform them of the crash. Minor damage was reported and all information was collected for report purposes. A state crash report was also completed. Officers determined no further actions were needed and the vehicle was able to be driven away without further incident.
CLAY TOWNSHIP, MI
HometownLife.com

Pedestrian killed by vehicle crash in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS — A Detroit man was killed by a vehicle while walking in Farmington Hills Monday night. A driver struck the man just before 7 p.m. on Eight Mile Road near Inkster Road. The victim, 61, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

81-year-old dies on Pontiac Lake while ice boating

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly ice boating accident. It happened on the easternmost part of Pontiac Lake about 100 yards from shore Sunday at noon. Investigators believe the man died after hitting his head on the ice. Everyone FOX...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 arrested after suspected shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are in custody in connection with a possible Detroit freeway shooting over the weekend. A caller told Michigan State Police that they were driving south on the Lodge Freeway near Linwood at 4:20 a.m. Saturday when someone shot at them. The victim provided police with a license plate number for the suspect vehicle and told troopers he believed the vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy