Clay Township police were dispatched to the 9400 block of Dixie Highway on Jan. 25 in response to a report of a traffic crash, according to a police report. Officers made contact with the caller, who was uninjured. He said he was driving eastbound on Dixie Highway approaching Meldrum Road when he lost control due to the heavy snow. He ran off the roadway and collided with a parked Chevy pickup that was along the shoulder of the roadway and a mailbox. Officers made contact with the owners of the truck and mailbox to inform them of the crash. Minor damage was reported and all information was collected for report purposes. A state crash report was also completed. Officers determined no further actions were needed and the vehicle was able to be driven away without further incident.

CLAY TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO