FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyMichigan State
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Our Favorite Speakeasies in Detroit CityEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
fox2detroit.com
At least 6 suspects in dozens of crimes across Southeast Michigan arrested after Detroit standoff
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Warren Police Department announced on Wednesday that a group of suspects they say are responsible for at least 30 crimes in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties were arrested after a chase and standoff in Detroit. According to police, the investigation started in January after a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police still looking for runaway teenager last seen in May
ANN ARBOR – Police are still looking for 17-year-old Ja’Niah Jones, who was last seen on May 5, 2022. Officials shared that she was last seen by her family, who think she may be in the 7 Mile and Rutherford Street area of northwest Detroit. Jones is five...
'I just did what I was taught to do': Oakland County woman who found $15K, turned it in to police gets rewarded with new car
It’s a story about doing the right thing: An Oakland County woman who found nearly $15,000 and turned it in to police was given a brand new SUV on Tuesday.
Sheriff's office search for suspect who shot store clerk during robbery in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who shot a woman during a robbery at a phone store in Pontiac.Deputies say the incident happened at about 6:43 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at a Boost Mobile on Auburn Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The female victim, 31, was working as a clerk when the suspect came in demanding money.The suspect shot the victim in the abdomen after she gave him the money. She was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.Authorities describe the suspect as a Black man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, average weight, and wearing a blue sweatshirt, tan pants sunglasses, black boots and a black ski mask.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up. A $1,000 reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest.
Dearborn man, woman suspected of using lock picking tools to steal from storage units in multiple Metro Detroit communities
A man and woman from Dearborn are facing a long list of charges for allegedly breaking into storage units across several Metro Detroit communities.
WILX-TV
Michigan man arrested, charged in stolen cabin incident
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers have made an arrest in connection with a cabin that was stolen in northern Michigan. According to authorities, Michigan State Police, the cabin was located on County Road 571 in Coldsprings Township when it was stolen between Nov. 18-Dec. 16, 2021. Police said through tips to police, several search warrants executed on cellular devices and interviews, troopers were able to locate the cabin only a few miles southwest in Orange Township in March 2022.
fox2detroit.com
Masked gunman shoots Pontiac Boost Mobile clerk during robbery
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A robber shot a clerk at a Pontiac Boost Mobile after she gave him the money he demanded Saturday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the masked suspect walked into the store on Auburn Avenue near MLK Boulevard just before 6:45 p.m. and demanded money from a cash register. When the 31-year-old clerk gave the man the money, he shot her in the abdomen then fled.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed walking on 8 Mile in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Farmington Hills Police Department said a 61-year-old man died Monday night after he was hit by a car while walking on 8 Mile near Inkster Road. Around 6:45 p.m., police said they received several 911 calls about a man who was hit by...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police confirm 3 rappers who went missing after canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An autopsy has confirmed that the three missing rappers found dead in a Highland Park apartment after a canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots. Armani Kelly, of Oscoda; Montoya Givens, of Detroit; and Dante Wicker, of Melvindale; were all supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21. The show was abruptly canceled, and the three men went missing for nearly two weeks.
Michigan State Police looking for missing teen runaway
Michigan State Police – Lakeview Post is looking for a missing teen runaway. He is 16-year-old Joesiah David Katanek.
fox2detroit.com
9-year-old girl records video threat with kitchen knife to classmate
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A video of a 9-year-old girl who recorded herself with a large kitchen knife describing how she was going to hurt a classmate, caught the attention of the district and police. "Here is what I am going to do with you," says the girl, then swiping...
Voice News
Police Beat: Clay Township
Clay Township police were dispatched to the 9400 block of Dixie Highway on Jan. 25 in response to a report of a traffic crash, according to a police report. Officers made contact with the caller, who was uninjured. He said he was driving eastbound on Dixie Highway approaching Meldrum Road when he lost control due to the heavy snow. He ran off the roadway and collided with a parked Chevy pickup that was along the shoulder of the roadway and a mailbox. Officers made contact with the owners of the truck and mailbox to inform them of the crash. Minor damage was reported and all information was collected for report purposes. A state crash report was also completed. Officers determined no further actions were needed and the vehicle was able to be driven away without further incident.
fox2detroit.com
Highland Park man killed trying to protect neighbor's car from thief
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. "He normally gets up at that time anyway and comes out," said Eric Greene, a neighbor of...
3 men missing after canceled rap gig were fatally shot
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — Three men who disappeared after planning to rap at a Detroit party were killed by multiple gunshots, police said Tuesday, five days after their bodies were found in a vacant, rat-infested building. “The investigation also has revealed that this was not a random incident,”...
HometownLife.com
Pedestrian killed by vehicle crash in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS — A Detroit man was killed by a vehicle while walking in Farmington Hills Monday night. A driver struck the man just before 7 p.m. on Eight Mile Road near Inkster Road. The victim, 61, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
fox2detroit.com
81-year-old dies on Pontiac Lake while ice boating
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly ice boating accident. It happened on the easternmost part of Pontiac Lake about 100 yards from shore Sunday at noon. Investigators believe the man died after hitting his head on the ice. Everyone FOX...
fox2detroit.com
Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
Police investigating "suspicious deaths" of man and woman in Shelby Township
An investigation is underway in Macomb County’s Shelby Township on Monday, into what police are calling “suspicious deaths” near Stony Creek Metro Park, on Mesa Drive.
fox2detroit.com
2 arrested after suspected shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are in custody in connection with a possible Detroit freeway shooting over the weekend. A caller told Michigan State Police that they were driving south on the Lodge Freeway near Linwood at 4:20 a.m. Saturday when someone shot at them. The victim provided police with a license plate number for the suspect vehicle and told troopers he believed the vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland.
fox2detroit.com
Police searching for 15-year-old boy missing from Detroit for 3 weeks
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old boy who was last seen three weeks ago in Detroit is still missing. Christian White was last seen Jan. 15. He is biracial with Black hair and brown eyes. White stands 6 feet, 1 inch, and weighs 130 pounds. Anyone with information is asked...
