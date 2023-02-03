ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 4

Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities in SLC

Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities in SLC. Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities …. Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities in SLC. Utah Senator Mike Lee and Governor Spencer Cox speak …. Utah Senator Mike Lee and Governor Spencer Cox speak about the State of the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
lehifreepress.com

Lehi business owner uses social media to recover $20,000+ in stolen tools

​Early on January 1, around 5:30 a.m., thieves broke into Schoonover Plumbing’s yard full of trucks and equipment in Lehi. When employees returned to work on January 3, they discovered an estimated $20,000-$25,000 of equipment was missing. Without their equipment, the company scrambled to purchase new tools for the...
LEHI, UT
ABC 4

SLC council talks about loosening restrictions on building on property

SLC council talks about loosening restrictions on building on property. SLC council talks about loosening restrictions on …. SLC council talks about loosening restrictions on building on property. Utah Senator Mike Lee and Governor Spencer Cox speak …. Utah Senator Mike Lee and Governor Spencer Cox speak about the State...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing homelessness

Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing homelessness. Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing …. Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing homelessness. New Teen Resource Center Opens at WXHS. This is the 6th teen resource center in the Davis School district and...
WOODS CROSS, UT
ABC 4

Road Rage Incident

Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Utah Senator Mike Lee...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Behind the Badge: Training Police K9 Teams

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Protecting the Utah Legislature now in session, isn’t just a job for man alone. The Utah Highway Patrol K9 team trains each week to get a leg up on crime at the Utah State Capitol and across the state. ABC4 News stopped by the training to see how they sniff it out, in this edition of “Behind the Badge.”
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

7 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Utah and Salt Lake counties

LEHI, Utah — A six-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization culminated Thursday with members of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force serving four search warrants simultaneously in Salt Lake and Utah counties, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of several pounds of drugs. “Through our investigation,...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
healthcaredive.com

Intermountain Health taps new chief operating officer

Previous title: Vice president and chief operating officer of clinical shared services, Intermountain Health. New title: Chief operating officer, Intermountain Health. Intermountain Healthcare has added Berensen to the non-profit system’s C-suite board. Former COO Rob Allen was promoted to CEO of the health system in December. The executive transitions...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
tourcounsel.com

City Creek Center | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah

The City Creek Center (CCC) is a mixed-use development with an upscale open-air shopping center, office and residential buildings, fountain, and simulated creek near Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is an undertaking by Property Reserve, Inc. (PRI), the commercial real estate division of the Corporation of the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCI).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy