Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities in SLC
Utah Department of Corrections responds to three assaults against prison staff
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Since Jan. 21, there have been three assaults against Utah State Correctional facility staff, prompting an investigation and possible charges to be filed. The first assault took place on Jan. 21 when a correctional officer was allegedly attacked while working a section of...
Lehi business owner uses social media to recover $20,000+ in stolen tools
Early on January 1, around 5:30 a.m., thieves broke into Schoonover Plumbing’s yard full of trucks and equipment in Lehi. When employees returned to work on January 3, they discovered an estimated $20,000-$25,000 of equipment was missing. Without their equipment, the company scrambled to purchase new tools for the...
SLC council talks about loosening restrictions on building on property
Arizona man who allegedly kidnapped Utah teen faces federal indictment
An Arizona man faces federal charges for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old boy he met through an online video game platform.
Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing homelessness
Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing homelessness. Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing …. Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing homelessness. New Teen Resource Center Opens at WXHS. This is the 6th teen resource center in the Davis School district and...
Utah lawmakers look at ways to help corrections officers following 3 attacks in 2 weeks
SALT LAKE CITY — The assaults of three Department of Corrections officers over the past two weeks at the new Utah State Prison has caught the attention of lawmakers. Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said the assaults have been "concerning, I think, to all of us." "We're trying to...
Public comments could lower nationwide pollution standards, affecting Utah’s air
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Are you worried about bad air quality in Utah? You now have a chance to weigh in with a public comment period on National Air Quality Standards. Under the Federal Clean Air Act, there is a standard for each pollutant in the air,...
Huge amounts of meth, heroin found in Utah drug trafficking bust
For the past several months, detectives have been investigating a drug trafficking organization operating in Utah and Salt Lake Counties, according to the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force. Seven have been arrested in the investigation.
Road Rage Incident
Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Utah Senator Mike Lee...
Utah state prisons on lockdown after three assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah state prison facilities were on lockdown Sunday following an attack in the max unit that sent a corrections officer to the hospital over the weekend. It marks the third assault by an inmate against an officer in a two-week period at the Utah...
Utah man arrested, sex-trafficked girl from Arizona rescued from basement
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah man was arrested after a juvenile female who was reported missing from Arizona was located in the basement of his West Valley City, Utah home. Jordan Sorenson faces probation violations and an investigation is underway by the Attorney General's human trafficking unit...
New UWLP study reports positive impact on women who served missions
If you are a woman planning to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, the Utah Women and Leadership Project reports positive effects.
New bill protects student-athlete’s right to wear religious clothing
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is one step closer to making sure student-athletes can wear religious clothing, such as a hijab, while playing school sports after a new bill passed out of the committee unanimously. The bill, H.B. 163, addresses requirements for uniforms worn while participating in certain school...
Behind the Badge: Training Police K9 Teams
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Protecting the Utah Legislature now in session, isn’t just a job for man alone. The Utah Highway Patrol K9 team trains each week to get a leg up on crime at the Utah State Capitol and across the state. ABC4 News stopped by the training to see how they sniff it out, in this edition of “Behind the Badge.”
7 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Utah and Salt Lake counties
LEHI, Utah — A six-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization culminated Thursday with members of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force serving four search warrants simultaneously in Salt Lake and Utah counties, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of several pounds of drugs. “Through our investigation,...
UCSO asks the public to help ID Provo shopper who used stolen card
PROVO, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — It may be a long shot, but the Utah County Sheriff‘s Office is asking if anyone recognizes a Provo Sam’s Club shopper from last month. The credit card used was stolen from a car in Payson Canyon, the UCSO...
Taylorsville man charged federally for allegedly distributing large amount of fentanyl
A Taylorsville man has been arrested and charged in a federal criminal complaint for allegedly distributing fentanyl to an undercover FBI agent, according to the United States District Court of Utah.
Intermountain Health taps new chief operating officer
Previous title: Vice president and chief operating officer of clinical shared services, Intermountain Health. New title: Chief operating officer, Intermountain Health. Intermountain Healthcare has added Berensen to the non-profit system’s C-suite board. Former COO Rob Allen was promoted to CEO of the health system in December. The executive transitions...
City Creek Center | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah
The City Creek Center (CCC) is a mixed-use development with an upscale open-air shopping center, office and residential buildings, fountain, and simulated creek near Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is an undertaking by Property Reserve, Inc. (PRI), the commercial real estate division of the Corporation of the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCI).
