Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
How the nurses' strike on Tuesday 7 February will affect you
On Tuesday the NHS in England will be recovering from one of the biggest strikes in its history. But there will not be much respite. While ambulance workers are back at work, nurses remain on the picket line. The industrial action by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) affects 73 NHS trusts in England, which is which is just over a third of the total.
BBC
Princess of Wales greets polar world record-breaker at school visit
A British Army officer who set a new world record for the longest solo and unsupported polar expedition has been congratulated in person by Catherine, Princess of Wales. Preet Chandi, known as Polar Preet, was introduced to the princess at Landau Forte College in Derby, her home city. In January...
BBC
Gordon Elliott: Trainer fined and Zanahiyr disqualified over positive test
Irish trainer Gordon Elliott has been fined £1,000 over a positive drugs test for one of his horses at last year's Cheltenham Festival. Zanahiyr, who was third to Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle, has been disqualified. The horse tested positive post-race for 3-hydroxylidocaine, a metabolite of lidocaine, used in...
BBC
Rhona Malone: Cover-up claim over police review of sexism case
A former firearms officer who won a pay-out of almost £1m from Police Scotland claims an external review following her tribunal smacks of a cover-up. Rhona Malone said the review lacked independence and depth. It came after an employment tribunal found she was victimised after raising concerns about a...
Comments / 0