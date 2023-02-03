ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

wamc.org

Tyer to ask city council for $500,000 to match federal grant aimed at restoring Springside House

Built in the mid-19th century, Springside House sits on a promontory above downtown Pittsfield in the park of the same name, the city’s largest. Until 2007, it housed the city’s parks department before it was closed due to disrepair. Since then, it’s been vacant. Ahead of next week’s city council meeting, Mayor Linda Tyer held a closed-door press conference Tuesday to reveal a possible path forward for the structure.
PITTSFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Discipline matrix is outlined at latest Albany Community Police Review Board meeting

The Albany Community Police Review Board held a special meeting with the police chief last week to discuss developing a discipline matrix. Tasked with closing the rift between police and community, the board’s expanded powers under a 2021 law include reviewing public comments and allegations of police officer misconduct. CPRB chair Nairobi Vives says the panel has been asked to come up with a document that clearly delineates penalty levels with ranges of sanctions, which progressively increase based on the gravity of the misconduct and the number of prior sustained complaints.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Dozens evacuated from Parkview Apartments after outage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 45 residents living at the Parkview Apartments in Albany were evacuated Sunday night after an electrical issue. Impacted tenants have been brought to area hotel rooms and will stay there until power is restored throughout the building. Richard LaJoy, the Director of Albany’s Department of Buildings and Regulatory Compliance says this […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Water main break in Colonie

The Village of Colonie is experiencing a water main break on Lincoln Avenue near Ridge Terrace. The break has caused a disruption to the water supply in the nearby neighborhoods.
COLONIE, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Mayor Kim’s Unconscionable Attack On Shelters of Saratoga

Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim falsely told area media that he first heard about the decision by Shelters of Saratoga (SOS) to withdraw from the plan to use the Senior Citizens Center as a low-barrier homeless shelter from the media and not from anyone associated with SOS. In bitter remarks...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
wamc.org

After oil spill, odor complaints, Norlite in Cohoes faces new scrutiny from NYS DEC

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has opened investigations into a pair of incidents at the Norlite facility in Cohoes. DEC is looking into complaints of odor and smoke it received Sunday morning, on top of investigating a fuel leak that happened on Thursday. DEC Regional Director Anthony Luisi says it “should not have occurred."
COHOES, NY
cdta.org

CDTA Announces Service Changes Starting February 12, 2023

ALBANY, NY (February 7, 2023) The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) will make changes to its service network on Sunday, February 12, 2023. CDTA adjusts its system to ensure that services operate efficiently and meet the needs of customers and partners. These adjustments are made as part of a regular review of ridership levels, productivity, and service design. These changes will take effect on Sunday, February 12, 2023.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Albany Law School taps new president

Albany Law School says Cinnamon Piñon Carlarne will take over as its 19th president and dean on July 1. Carlarne is currently Associate Dean for Faculty and Intellectual Life at The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. Albany Law School says she was hired after a national search...
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Bennington hospital implements zero tolerance policy towards abusive behavior

Southwestern Vermont Health Care in Bennington, Vermont is implementing a Zero Tolerance policy regarding violent action and language at its hospital campus, medical office building and offsite practices. The hospital’s policy comes amid an increase in violent incidents at healthcare facilities nationwide. Southwestern Vermont Health Care says abusive behavior, including...
BENNINGTON, VT
WNYT

2nd Fire in Troy in less than 24 hours

Around 2 a.m. this morning fire fighters were dispatched to a building on the 3000 block of 6th Ave. This is the second fire in less than 24 hours and the third fire in less than a week. Troy Fire Chief Eric McMahon says the fire was venting out of...
TROY, NY

