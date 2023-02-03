Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unsolved Mysteries: The Bennington TriangleMaiya Devi DahalBennington, VT
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Related
Code Blue public commented halted after heated exchange
The Saratoga Springs City Council public comment period was halted Tuesday evening after a heated exchange between Black Lives Matter protestors and elected officials.
wamc.org
Tyer to ask city council for $500,000 to match federal grant aimed at restoring Springside House
Built in the mid-19th century, Springside House sits on a promontory above downtown Pittsfield in the park of the same name, the city’s largest. Until 2007, it housed the city’s parks department before it was closed due to disrepair. Since then, it’s been vacant. Ahead of next week’s city council meeting, Mayor Linda Tyer held a closed-door press conference Tuesday to reveal a possible path forward for the structure.
wamc.org
Discipline matrix is outlined at latest Albany Community Police Review Board meeting
The Albany Community Police Review Board held a special meeting with the police chief last week to discuss developing a discipline matrix. Tasked with closing the rift between police and community, the board’s expanded powers under a 2021 law include reviewing public comments and allegations of police officer misconduct. CPRB chair Nairobi Vives says the panel has been asked to come up with a document that clearly delineates penalty levels with ranges of sanctions, which progressively increase based on the gravity of the misconduct and the number of prior sustained complaints.
Dozens evacuated from Parkview Apartments after outage
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 45 residents living at the Parkview Apartments in Albany were evacuated Sunday night after an electrical issue. Impacted tenants have been brought to area hotel rooms and will stay there until power is restored throughout the building. Richard LaJoy, the Director of Albany’s Department of Buildings and Regulatory Compliance says this […]
Route 7 reopens 3 weeks after culvert collapse
Route 7 in Hoosick has reopened between County Route 95 and State Route 22 after a new culvert was installed.
Water main break in Colonie
The Village of Colonie is experiencing a water main break on Lincoln Avenue near Ridge Terrace. The break has caused a disruption to the water supply in the nearby neighborhoods.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Mayor Kim’s Unconscionable Attack On Shelters of Saratoga
Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim falsely told area media that he first heard about the decision by Shelters of Saratoga (SOS) to withdraw from the plan to use the Senior Citizens Center as a low-barrier homeless shelter from the media and not from anyone associated with SOS. In bitter remarks...
wamc.org
After oil spill, odor complaints, Norlite in Cohoes faces new scrutiny from NYS DEC
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has opened investigations into a pair of incidents at the Norlite facility in Cohoes. DEC is looking into complaints of odor and smoke it received Sunday morning, on top of investigating a fuel leak that happened on Thursday. DEC Regional Director Anthony Luisi says it “should not have occurred."
cdta.org
CDTA Announces Service Changes Starting February 12, 2023
ALBANY, NY (February 7, 2023) The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) will make changes to its service network on Sunday, February 12, 2023. CDTA adjusts its system to ensure that services operate efficiently and meet the needs of customers and partners. These adjustments are made as part of a regular review of ridership levels, productivity, and service design. These changes will take effect on Sunday, February 12, 2023.
WNYT
Busted pipes, power issues force mass evacuation of Albany apartments
Busted pipes forced 45 people out of the 12-story Parkview Apartments in Albany over the weekend. Now residents want to know when they can return home. The four separate pipes that burst sent water into the main electric system and cut power. Many residents were back on Monday, trying to...
Binley Florist changing hands in Queensbury
Wally Hirsch, 75, the longtime owner of Binley Florist, is retiring.
wamc.org
Albany Law School taps new president
Albany Law School says Cinnamon Piñon Carlarne will take over as its 19th president and dean on July 1. Carlarne is currently Associate Dean for Faculty and Intellectual Life at The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. Albany Law School says she was hired after a national search...
wamc.org
Bennington hospital implements zero tolerance policy towards abusive behavior
Southwestern Vermont Health Care in Bennington, Vermont is implementing a Zero Tolerance policy regarding violent action and language at its hospital campus, medical office building and offsite practices. The hospital’s policy comes amid an increase in violent incidents at healthcare facilities nationwide. Southwestern Vermont Health Care says abusive behavior, including...
Washington County faces power outages in cold weather
NYSEG reports power outages in the areas of Granville, Hebron, Jackson and Salem for February 4. Washington County deputy director Tim Hardy explains they're in contact with NYSEG who are working to repair the outages.
New period pantry opens in Albany
Efforts to make feminine hygiene products more accessible in the Capital Region are expanding.
StreetSoldiers Schenectady asking for footwear donations
All new and gently used winter boots, work boots, hiking boots, rain boots, and sneakers in all sizes are accepted.
Firefighter injured in 2020 crash running for Mayfield Town Supervisor
Brandon Lehr, the Gloversville firefighter who was severely injured in a motorcycle crash back in June 2020, is running for Mayfield Town Supervisor.
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
Rensselaer County Site Getting Chick-fil-A & New Aldi’s Soon
There is more development planned in Rensselaer County. This time there will be a new Chick-fil-A and Aldi grocery store going in. The area is already being developed at a rapid rate. Where is the Development Going?. The site has already been cleared and is being prepared for construction to...
WNYT
2nd Fire in Troy in less than 24 hours
Around 2 a.m. this morning fire fighters were dispatched to a building on the 3000 block of 6th Ave. This is the second fire in less than 24 hours and the third fire in less than a week. Troy Fire Chief Eric McMahon says the fire was venting out of...
Comments / 1