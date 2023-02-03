Read full article on original website
CITY OF MIAMI RESIDENT SAFETY MUST BE PRIORITY NUMBER ONE
Political leaders are burdened with a wide array of critical issues, ranging from economic development, to protecting natural resources, and empowering the next generation through education. However, nothing is more paramount than protecting the safety and wellbeing of our residents. The City of Miami has grown quickly in recent years, both in population as well as finances. But with this growth comes growing pains, chief among them unacceptable increases in crime rates. If people don’t feel safe, all other gains across small business prosperity, beautification and tourism will quickly wane.
Miami-Dade middle school students shine in math invitational competition
Some of Miami’s top math students from 15 Miami-Dade County Public Schools and K-8 Centers participated in the Third Annual Middle School Math Invitational Competition on Saturday, January 28, 2023. The competition was hosted by the School for Advanced Studies (SAS) and Miami-Dade College North Campus. The pool of...
After a Year of Growth and Recognition, Affinity Management Looks to Add More Staff, Success in 2023
Affinity, South Florida’s premier community association management firm based in Doral, Fla., anticipates a banner year ahead after experiencing solid growth in 2022. Specializing in delivering financial, on-site, and administrative services for planned communities, HOAs, high-rise buildings, co-ops and condos, Affinity is capitalizing on significant recognition from several esteemed publications to expand its team and further increase its business by offering financially fit, time-efficient, personalized “A to Z” planning services for building management and residents.
Service organizations in South Florida hard at work
South Miami, Coral Gables, Miami, Kendall and Coconut Grove Rotarians and Rotarians around the world are committed to volunteer service, “Service Above Self.”. The clubs are looking for those of like mind to join them in their community outreach efforts. Aside from making a positive impact, Rotary is a great way to make new friends and make a difference in the lives of so many.
2023 Supercar Saturdays Florida hosted at new site, Gulfstream Park Village, Saturday, February 11th
Supercar Saturdays Florida (SSF), presented by Warren Henry Automotive Group, is a monthly gathering of over 200 elite cars and their owners, auto enthusiasts and patrons held on the second Saturday of every month . The new 2023 location for SSF is Gulfstream Park Village in Hallandale Beach, starting on Saturday, February 11th from 9am – 12 noon.
GREATER MIAMI JEWISH FEDERATION COLLECTING RELIEF FUNDS TO AID VICTIMS OF TURKEY-SYRIA EARTHQUAKES
The Greater Miami Jewish Federation has established an emergency relief fund to assist those affected by the powerful earthquakes that occurred in Turkey and Syria this morning, killing thousands of people and displacing thousands more. Federation’s overseas partners are already on the ground, providing. immediate humanitarian aid to victims...
Fara Sax, The Community Voice welcomes Dr. Mesut Ozgen and Dr. Federico Bonacossa from FIU GuitART Festival
FIU School of Music GuitArt runs February 18- 26, The Wertheim Performing Arts Center.
Village Middle School Earth Day Art Contest returns
An annual tradition in Palmetto Bay, the Earth Day Art Contest, is back for 2023. The contest is open to all village middle school children in grades 6-8 and is an opportunity to “express care and concern for our planet through creativity.” The winning artwork will be displayed on the village Parks & Recreation Department Earth Day web page and on social media.
Miami-Dade County extends mosquito control measures through the winter
The Mosquito Control and Habitat Management Division at Miami-Dade County’s Department of Solid Waste Management informs that the program to regularly larvicide select areas by truck, which is typically reduced every winter, has continued moving forward this season. With the county still under a mosquito-borne illness alert by the...
Town to hosts Pulse Program Networking Fair on Feb. 11
The Town of Cutler Bay will host a Networking Fair on Saturday, Feb. 11, organized by the student-led Pulse Program and in partnership with Cutler Bay’s Youth Council Committee. The fair is an opportunity for high school students, grades 9 to 12, to learn about volunteer and internship positions...
MDC Homestead Campus opens Emergency Medical Services Lab
Miami Dade College (MDC)’s Homestead Campus, 500 College Terrace, is expanding its healthcare education programs with the inauguration of its new MDC Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Lab, a facility to train future first responders, including emergency medical technicians and paramedics. “I am very proud that in the span of...
Enid Weisman honored by Miami-Dade School Board
At a recent Miami-Dade School Board Meeting, former Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman was honored by the School Board and the community. After serving over 30 years with the school system and eight years as Aventura Mayor, there were thousands of people whose lives she touched. School Board Member Lucia Baez- Geller initiated a School Board recognition for Weisman, and students, community leaders and School Board Members alike were there to honor her.
5th annual Dirty Socks Run/Walk on Sunday, March 5th
Ellie Levy was a fighter from the start. She loved life and lived it fully. Ellie battled cystic fibrosis until she passed away at the age of 23. She was bright, funny and wise. Ellie cared enormously for others. She felt particularly passionate about helping other children and young adults who, like herself, battled life-threatening illnesses. Ellie wanted to ensure that all children had what they needed to survive, regardless of cost.
Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center announces Spring 2023 performances
The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay has announced its 2023 Spring performances beginning with Disney’s Winnie the Pooh (Feb. 11,); John Daversa and Tal Cohen: The Art of Duo (Feb. 18); the U.S. Army Field Band and Chorus (Feb. 26), and much more through May.
South Florida’s own Marvin Samel debuts new film iMordecai – a love letter story to South Florida
Winner of the 2022 Miami Jewish Film Festival Audience Award, iMordecai, is coming to South Florida theaters this February with lots of anticipation. The film, which was directed by Boca Raton’s Marvin Samel, is a feel-good comedy about a Holocaust survivor whose life changes forever when he must face the realities of a modern world – navigating his first iPhone. The film is based on Marvin’s real-life stories of his father Mordecai that accumulated over the years. What originally started as vignettes had developed into real comedic situations with a cinematic feel, and thus iMordecai was born.
Orthopedic surgeon devises better treatment for bunions
Dr. Fernando Aran is a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon based in the Kendall area. He has been treating Spanish and English-speaking patients for more than 10 years. Many of his patients are part of the 25 percent of the population in the U.S. that suffers from a progressive and painful bone deformity known as a bunion.
Love is in the air at Aquanox Spa
Luxury spa at Sunny Isles’ Trump International Beach Resort offers special treatments throughout February. Sunny Isles, Fla. – (January 24, 2023) – Whether it’s for a significant other, a family member, or yourself, there’s no better way to show how much you care than with a rejuvenating, relaxing, refreshing spa treatment. This Valentine’s Day, and throughout the month of February, the Aquanox Spa at Trump International Beach Resort Miami on iconic Sunny Isles Beach, will offer a special menu of love-ly treatments.
Coconut Grove Arts Festival’s Emerging Artists Program Promotes the Future of Independent Artists
As one of the largest outdoor arts events in Florida draws near, organizers are focused on much more than the weekend’s success. The Coconut Grove Arts Festival Board, its President Monty Trainer, and Executive Director Camille Marchese also manage to keep a keen eye on the roll-out of their various community arts programs – including the recently revamped the Emerging Artists Program.
Six Chambers of Commerce gather for Laugh N’ Lunch at Dania Improv
Talk about a fun afternoon! Randie Shane, Executive Director of the Dania Beach Chamber, recently invited her fellow Chamber leaders from six Chambers to join her members for a Laugh N’ Lunch at the Dania Improv. Joining in on a great afternoon of comedy , lunch and networking were the Hollywood Chamber, Hallandale Beach Chamber, North Miami Beach Chamber, Davie Chamber and the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber.
25th annual Brunch for the Animals at LEVEL THREE in Aventura Mall
The Humane Society of Greater Miami is taking their Brunch for the Animals to the “next level” for its 25th anniversary on Sunday, March 12th, at LEVEL THREE at the Aventura Mall. The animal welfare organization and Aventura Mall invite you to the fabulous LEVEL THREE venue for Miami’s favorite, life-saving brunch and you will not want to miss it.
