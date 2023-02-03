CAMDEN — The chute took a new path this year, dumping toboggan racers into bales of hay instead of the Hosmer Pond ice, and it was a shorter, gentler descent down side of Ragged Mountain. But no one fussed; in fact, most of the hundreds of people who gathered at the Camden Snow Bowl Feb. 5 for the 32nd annual National Toboggan Championships were just happy the Arctic blast of the circumpolar vortex had eased off with more reasonable temperatures prevailing.

