Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
penbaypilot.com
Philip E. ‘Sonny’ Myers, Jr., obituary
ROCKLAND — Philip E. ‘Sonny’ Myers, Jr., 72, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, Sunday, January 29, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Rockland, May 17, 1950, he was the son of Philip E., Sr. and Virginia Myers. Raised...
penbaypilot.com
Claris ‘Claire’ Tweedie, obituary
UNION — Claris A. Tweedie, 91, passed away on February 2, 2023, with her family by her side at the Sussman House in Rockport. Born in Waterville on April 14, 1931. She was the daughter of Clarence and Alice Bryant Johnson. Claris graduated from Freedom Academy in 1949. Claris...
penbaypilot.com
Feb. 8 update: Midcoast adds 11 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
This Week in Lincolnville: Kindergarten
So earlier this week, Lincolnville Central School posted a photo of its Kindergarten class wearing the groundhog masks they had made in honor of Groundhog Day. They were all so adorable, though if I am being honest, a bit unsettling. Something about those long toothed rodent faces.... But it got me thinking about my own Kindergarten class, 1980-1981. The FIRST LCS Kindergarten.
penbaypilot.com
David A. Vose, notice
UNION — David A. Vose, 69, husband of Pamela Vose, died peacefully, yet unexpectedly at home, Friday,. A full obituary will be published. To share a memory or condolence with the Vose family, please visit their Book of Memories at www.bchfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter...
penbaypilot.com
Three from Midcoast to be inducted into Maine Basketball Hall of Fame
BANGOR — A trio of basketball stars from the Midcoast have been announced as members of the 2023 induction class into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame. Christina Strong, Scott Graffam and Jim Graffam are among those that will be inducted during an Aug. 20 ceremony, according to a news release from the organization.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Council appoints Jackson Winslow as fulltime firefighter/EMT
BELFAST — At the Feb. 7 regularly scheduled Belfast City Council Meeting, the Belfast City Council unanimously appointed Jackson Winslow as a fulltime firefighter/EMT for the Belfast Fire and Ambulance Department. Jackson Winslow had been serving as an on-call member to the Fire Department and a parttime EMT to...
penbaypilot.com
United Midcoast Charities announces three new Board members
CAMDEN — United Midcoast Charities recently announced the addition of three new Board members, whose diverse professional experiences range from organizational and community development to law. Melanie Frazek moved to Belfast from Illinois in 2011. With Bar admissions in Illinois, Maine, and the U.S. Supreme Court, her law practice...
penbaypilot.com
National Toboggan Championships 2023: Easygoing, happy crowd gathers for annual midwinter competition
CAMDEN — The chute took a new path this year, dumping toboggan racers into bales of hay instead of the Hosmer Pond ice, and it was a shorter, gentler descent down side of Ragged Mountain. But no one fussed; in fact, most of the hundreds of people who gathered at the Camden Snow Bowl Feb. 5 for the 32nd annual National Toboggan Championships were just happy the Arctic blast of the circumpolar vortex had eased off with more reasonable temperatures prevailing.
penbaypilot.com
Sally A. Balsley, obituary
UNION — Sally A. Balsley, passed away on January 4, 2023 at Pen Bay Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Born in Rockland, at the Knox County General Hospital, January 15, 1945, she was the daughter of Norman R. and Gladys B. Stinson. She graduated from Rockland High School.
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Jan. 27-Feb. 3. Stacey Marcouillier to Ryan O’Neill. Peter L. Rubenstein and Jennifer D. Rubenstein to Nancy J. Hughes. Augustus D. Lookner and Jenna L. Lookner to Thomas Carlo Light Lookner and Grayson...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Jan. 25 - Feb. 3. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Jan. 26. Joanna Mehuren, 37, of Gouldsboro,...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Jan. 26 - Feb. 1. Raymond D. Cohen, 34, of Dixmont, attaching false plates in Jackson Aug. 28, 2020, $150 fine. Travis M. Smith, 40, of Swanville, operating while license suspended or revoked in Belfast Jan. 10,...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Assault leaves Warren woman hospitalized with life threatening injuries
WARREN — A Waldoboro man who was arrested Feb. 4 by Knox County Sheriff’s deputies for assaulting a woman who suffered life-threatening injuries, made his initial appearance in Knox County Court Feb. 6. Joshua Howard, 35, was charged with elevated aggravated assault, aggravated criminal mischief, and two counts...
penbaypilot.com
Chamber of Commerce cuts ribbon for two Belfast businesses
BEFAST — “The Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce is always exited to break out the big red ribbon and scissors to celebrate a business opening, business growth, or new ownership,” said the Chamber, in a news release. On Friday morning, February 3, Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce...
penbaypilot.com
Medomak Valley High School honors Jennifer Hatch with Horace Mann Crystal Apple for a Distinguished Educator award
Medomak Valley High School has awarded the Horace Mann Crystal Apple for a Distinguished Educator for a number of years. Jennifer (Baum) Hatch, 2008 MVHS alum and now 10-year veteran educator, is the recipient of this year’s award. Hatch holds deep knowledge for science and expertly motivates and enables...
penbaypilot.com
Knox County law enforcement agencies see interest from applicants; shuffle continues
KNOX COUNTY — “It’s crazy to go from ‘how am I going to cover some shifts’ to ‘wow, we’re fully staffed,’” said Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe. Not long ago, law enforcement agencies in Knox County were struggling to fill patrol vacancies within their departments. Recently, a new – yet still small – nibble of interest is being seen along the baited lines cast in Knox County, but those lines slacken and tighten continuously along the way.
penbaypilot.com
Registration open for Chainsaw Safety: Level 1 course in April
JEFFERSON — Join Midcoast Conservancy for Chainsaw Safety: Level 1, a one-and-a-half day course designed for beginners, April 15 and 16, at Hidden Valley Nature Center, in Jefferson. “Most participants have little or no experience with a chainsaw, though this course is also an effective refresher for more experienced...
penbaypilot.com
Camden to consider peddler’s license application for proposed Public Landing lobster shack
CAMDEN — Mark and Catherine Bradsheet are asking the Town of Camden for permission to establish a stand or shack by the fisherman’s dock on the Public Landing, from which they would sell lobster on a daily basis. The Select Board will take up the discussion Feb. 7...
Comments / 0