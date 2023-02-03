ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, ME

Philip E. ‘Sonny’ Myers, Jr., obituary

ROCKLAND — Philip E. ‘Sonny’ Myers, Jr., 72, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, Sunday, January 29, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Rockland, May 17, 1950, he was the son of Philip E., Sr. and Virginia Myers. Raised...
ROCKLAND, ME
Claris ‘Claire’ Tweedie, obituary

UNION — Claris A. Tweedie, 91, passed away on February 2, 2023, with her family by her side at the Sussman House in Rockport. Born in Waterville on April 14, 1931. She was the daughter of Clarence and Alice Bryant Johnson. Claris graduated from Freedom Academy in 1949. Claris...
ROCKPORT, ME
Feb. 8 update: Midcoast adds 11 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
This Week in Lincolnville: Kindergarten

So earlier this week, Lincolnville Central School posted a photo of its Kindergarten class wearing the groundhog masks they had made in honor of Groundhog Day. They were all so adorable, though if I am being honest, a bit unsettling. Something about those long toothed rodent faces.... But it got me thinking about my own Kindergarten class, 1980-1981. The FIRST LCS Kindergarten.
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
David A. Vose, notice

UNION — David A. Vose, 69, husband of Pamela Vose, died peacefully, yet unexpectedly at home, Friday,. A full obituary will be published. To share a memory or condolence with the Vose family, please visit their Book of Memories at www.bchfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter...
ROCKLAND, ME
Three from Midcoast to be inducted into Maine Basketball Hall of Fame

BANGOR — A trio of basketball stars from the Midcoast have been announced as members of the 2023 induction class into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame. Christina Strong, Scott Graffam and Jim Graffam are among those that will be inducted during an Aug. 20 ceremony, according to a news release from the organization.
ORONO, ME
Belfast Council appoints Jackson Winslow as fulltime firefighter/EMT

BELFAST — At the Feb. 7 regularly scheduled Belfast City Council Meeting, the Belfast City Council unanimously appointed Jackson Winslow as a fulltime firefighter/EMT for the Belfast Fire and Ambulance Department. Jackson Winslow had been serving as an on-call member to the Fire Department and a parttime EMT to...
BELFAST, ME
United Midcoast Charities announces three new Board members

CAMDEN — United Midcoast Charities recently announced the addition of three new Board members, whose diverse professional experiences range from organizational and community development to law. Melanie Frazek moved to Belfast from Illinois in 2011. With Bar admissions in Illinois, Maine, and the U.S. Supreme Court, her law practice...
BELFAST, ME
National Toboggan Championships 2023: Easygoing, happy crowd gathers for annual midwinter competition

CAMDEN — The chute took a new path this year, dumping toboggan racers into bales of hay instead of the Hosmer Pond ice, and it was a shorter, gentler descent down side of Ragged Mountain. But no one fussed; in fact, most of the hundreds of people who gathered at the Camden Snow Bowl Feb. 5 for the 32nd annual National Toboggan Championships were just happy the Arctic blast of the circumpolar vortex had eased off with more reasonable temperatures prevailing.
CAMDEN, ME
Sally A. Balsley, obituary

UNION — Sally A. Balsley, passed away on January 4, 2023 at Pen Bay Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Born in Rockland, at the Knox County General Hospital, January 15, 1945, she was the daughter of Norman R. and Gladys B. Stinson. She graduated from Rockland High School.
ROCKLAND, ME
Knox County deed transfers

ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Jan. 27-Feb. 3. Stacey Marcouillier to Ryan O’Neill. Peter L. Rubenstein and Jennifer D. Rubenstein to Nancy J. Hughes. Augustus D. Lookner and Jenna L. Lookner to Thomas Carlo Light Lookner and Grayson...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
Belfast Police beat

BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Jan. 25 - Feb. 3. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Jan. 26. Joanna Mehuren, 37, of Gouldsboro,...
BELFAST, ME
Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Jan. 26 - Feb. 1. Raymond D. Cohen, 34, of Dixmont, attaching false plates in Jackson Aug. 28, 2020, $150 fine. Travis M. Smith, 40, of Swanville, operating while license suspended or revoked in Belfast Jan. 10,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
UPDATE: Assault leaves Warren woman hospitalized with life threatening injuries

WARREN — A Waldoboro man who was arrested Feb. 4 by Knox County Sheriff’s deputies for assaulting a woman who suffered life-threatening injuries, made his initial appearance in Knox County Court Feb. 6. Joshua Howard, 35, was charged with elevated aggravated assault, aggravated criminal mischief, and two counts...
WARREN, ME
Chamber of Commerce cuts ribbon for two Belfast businesses

BEFAST — “The Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce is always exited to break out the big red ribbon and scissors to celebrate a business opening, business growth, or new ownership,” said the Chamber, in a news release. On Friday morning, February 3, Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce...
BELFAST, ME
Knox County law enforcement agencies see interest from applicants; shuffle continues

KNOX COUNTY — “It’s crazy to go from ‘how am I going to cover some shifts’ to ‘wow, we’re fully staffed,’” said Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe. Not long ago, law enforcement agencies in Knox County were struggling to fill patrol vacancies within their departments. Recently, a new – yet still small – nibble of interest is being seen along the baited lines cast in Knox County, but those lines slacken and tighten continuously along the way.
KNOX COUNTY, ME
Registration open for Chainsaw Safety: Level 1 course in April

JEFFERSON — Join Midcoast Conservancy for Chainsaw Safety: Level 1, a one-and-a-half day course designed for beginners, April 15 and 16, at Hidden Valley Nature Center, in Jefferson. “Most participants have little or no experience with a chainsaw, though this course is also an effective refresher for more experienced...
JEFFERSON, ME

