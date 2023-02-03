While appearing on the Jim Rome Show on Tuesday, UFC president Dana White called Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski the biggest fight the UFC has ever had. Rome asked White if that’s how he felt and he said, “yeah” then went on to say “It’s never happened before” in regards to the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter competing against the No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter.

