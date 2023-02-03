Read full article on original website
Anthony Tinklepaugh
3d ago
"Ghost gun".......give me a break. Good job on finally starting to take the massive drug problem seriously, but the Constitution doesn't say guns can't be made by the owner or needs serial numbers to be tracked by a Nazi government. Criminals will always get guns, NY will always let them back on the street. All these articles with "ghost guns" is anti 2A propaganda. We have a puppet government keeping the border open for the flow of those drugs!!!! Law abiding citizens need all the guns they can get. Worse is coming.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Endwell man who fled his trial is sentenced
Today in Broome County Court, an Endwell man was sentenced to 8 years in state prison after he was found guilty of Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Obstructing Governmental Justice, and Resisting Arrest.
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 23, 2023 through Jan. 29, 2023 there were 57 calls for service, and three Motor Vehicle Accidents. The department also reported the following arrests. Kara L. Craft, age 32 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant...
Binghamton robber threatened Weis employee with knife
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man pled guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the 2nd Degree.
New York State Police arrest multiple suspects in operation targeting people trying to exploit children online
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have released results from an operation last year that targeted individuals attempting to exploit children online. From a September 2022 investigation, the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with assistance from the Federal […]
Groton woman arrested with illegal gun, drugs
Last week, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle on Fairview Drive in Cortlandville for a traffic infraction.
Lethal strand of heroin leading to dozens of overdoses in WNY, some fatal
"The rural areas have a longer medical response than the urban areas, which can contribute to the overdose being fatal," State police said.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland police makes another arrest in connection to $50K equipment theft
The City of Cortland Police Department has made another arrest in connection to a $50,000 equipment and tools theft, according to a report. Christopher C. Bush, 32, was arrested this past Thursday for his involvement in stealing $50,000 worth of tools and equipment. Nicholas G. Stone, also involved in the incident, was arrested last Monday.
Elmira man arrested after slow chase in the Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – One man was arrested in Elmira Heights last week after a low-speed chase, according to police. EHPD said officers conducted a traffic stop around 12:42 p.m. on February 3, adding that the driver had a warrant for a felony burglary charge. According to the police report, the man then fled […]
Student arrested for Ernie Davis Academy bathroom fire
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have confirmed that a student was arrested in connection to a bathroom fire at Ernie Davis Academy last week. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said that after the late morning response to EDA on January 31, 2023, an investigation determined a student was allegedly responsible for the paper towel dispenser […]
Ithaca Police looking for assault suspect
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department continues to look for a subject in relation to an alleged assault that occurred around 2:30 Saturday morning. Around 2:30 on Saturday morning, Ithaca Police were called to the parking lot of a business located in the 200 block of South Cayuga Street. According to Ithaca Police, […]
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Man Indicted On Second Degree Murder Charge
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A man accused of murder on Elmira's southside in January has now been indicted. According to a Chemung County Grand Jury, 29-year-old Shamel Swan was indicted on a second degree murder charge and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon. The charge stems from an...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Port Crane Man Charged with DWI
A Port Crane man was charged after a two-vehicle crash on February 3rd. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on Route 7 in the Town of Colesville and no one was injured. The office says one of the drivers had slurred speech, poor physical coordination and...
whcuradio.com
Groton woman facing charges after traffic stop
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Groton woman is facing charges after a traffic stop in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled a vehicle over for a traffic infraction on Fairview Drive at 10:06 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say 52-year-old Jennifer Phillips had a loaded gun and a small amount of a controlled substance. She was also found to have an active warrant for arrest on unrelated charges. She faces felony possession of a weapon and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in Cortlandville Town Court on February 8th, at 11:30 a.m.
35 year-old restaurant in downtown Binghamton closes
A restaurant that's been a fixture in downtown Binghamton for over 35 years has closed.
Public Hearing Set for Binghamton’s First Licensed Cannabis Shop
The Binghamton planning commission will hold a public hearing on the city's first licensed cannabis retail store. The shop to be operated by On Point Cannabis at 75 Court Street is expected to open soon. The site has been home to Just Breathe, a business that has been selling hemp-derived products since the summer of 2021.
Results for ‘Best Diner in Binghamton’ according to you
The results are in for our best diner in Binghamton poll. We received hundreds of votes over the weekend and a top 10 has finally been declared.
More on the overnight drug and weapons bust in Broome Co.
In the past 24 hours, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force has recovered tens of thousands of dollars in narcotics and illegal weapons.
Troopers Say Upper Hudson Valley Man Had “Large Amount of Heroin, Fentanyl, & Cocaine”
The opioid epidemic does not appear to be going anywhere any time soon, especially in New York State. New York State police say an upper Hudson Valley man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation determined he was in possession of a large amount of illegal narcotics. Officials say one of...
New York State Inspection Stickers Sporting A New Look
I see it every day, but I don't really see it. 'It' is the inspection sticker on the windshield of my vehicle. What I need to do and sometimes forget, is to look at the expiration date. I will admit, I have gone a few days (or weeks) past the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Florida Woman Battles for Over $13,000 in Refunds from Vestal Landlord
A Florida woman is out of over $13,000 in an ongoing dispute between her and a Vestal landlord, after putting down money to rent a home, but not being given the keys, and asking for the appropriate refunds. On January 12th, Florida retiree JoAnne Donahue met with landlord Raheel Khan...
The Whale 99.1 FM
Binghamton, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2