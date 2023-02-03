CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Groton woman is facing charges after a traffic stop in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled a vehicle over for a traffic infraction on Fairview Drive at 10:06 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say 52-year-old Jennifer Phillips had a loaded gun and a small amount of a controlled substance. She was also found to have an active warrant for arrest on unrelated charges. She faces felony possession of a weapon and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in Cortlandville Town Court on February 8th, at 11:30 a.m.

GROTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO